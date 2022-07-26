Five Celebrities Who Were Robbed of Their Personal Belongings

Celebrities spend the vast majority of their time in the public eye. They’re accustomed to being watched. They know what it’s like to have every detail of their personal lives dissected. However, that doesn’t make them fair game to everyone. Celebrities are notoriously wealthy, and they often wear their expensive items out. Combined with already being in the public eye, this makes some criminals put a target on them. Sadly, celebrities are robbed and have their sense of peace violated more than they care to admit. Which of your favorite television stars has been robbed?
Alex Rodriguez
San Francisco is notorious for car break-ins, and it happened to A-Rod. He was in a rental car at the time. The famous athlete was calling a game, and someone broke into his rental car. Unfortunately, his car was filled with expensive items such as a laptop and other electronics. He also had jewelry in the car, and it was all taken. He later called some of the items taken from his car irreplaceable, though he did not go into detail regarding the nature of the items. What we do know is that this is an important lesson for all. Never keep any valuable items in your vehicle in San Francisco (or anywhere, for that matter).
Kim Kardashian
Do you remember back in 2016 when she was robbed? She was a guest of a Paris hotel when armed men broke into her hotel room. They held her at gunpoint and took her jewelry and her other items. At the time, she was married to Kanye West. They took the engagement ring her then-husband gave her. The amount of the property they stole is approximately $10 million. However, for Kardashian, the worst part of the whole ordeal was having a gun pointed at her. She suffered tremendously. The incident is likely one she will never forget, and her sense of personal security was jeopardized. No one can imagine the fear of being held at gunpoint, and she’s made it clear she does not wish that on anyone.
Marlo Hampton
She’s part of the cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she was robbed. She was home with her nephews when they heard a loud sound. The sound was followed immediately by screams of terror from her nephews, which alerted her. She ran to them, and she became aware of the fact that masked men were attempting to break into her home. The incident occurred on July 1, 2022, in her Atlanta home. Thankfully, she saw the break-in happening on her security system, and she was able to get her nephews into her panic room. All are well and fine. The invasion of her home appears to be part of a larger scheme of break-ins across Atlanta. The thieves are robbing the homes of celebrities and athletes, though authorities believe they’ve caught the men behind the robberies. The investigation is ongoing.
Gigi Hadid
She is not a real housewife, but her mother was. The young supermodel spent time in Mykonos, Greece, in 2019. Thankfully, she was out when her residence was broken into. She did not reveal the value of what was taken from her during that trip, but it was believed to be her own personal items. She was not harmed, but that doesn’t make the experience any less harrowing. Whether you are home or not, your privacy and sense of safety are violated in a situation like this one. She is horrified, and she said she will not return to the island.
Dorit Kemsley
She’s also part of the Real Housewives franchise. She’s from the Beverly Hills area, though. Her home was robbed in late 2021. She was home in bed with her husband, and their two young children were asleep in their own rooms when the perpetrators broke in. Their property was stolen, though they have declined to share what is missing from their home. While they did not go into detail about the incident other than to say that they are fine and all is well, it’s terrifying. The family is safe, thankfully, though something was stolen from them they will never recover. That is their peace of mind. Once someone breaks into your home, your own feelings of safety and security are gone. It’s difficult to find those again.
Finding someone has entered your home, hotel, or car without your knowledge is terrifying. These are the places a person should feel an overwhelming sense of security. We’re merely glad no one was hurt or killed during any of these robberies.