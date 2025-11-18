30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

If we completely rejected government authority and social structures, our world would probably go up in flames. However, rebelling against the rules once in a while doesn’t hurt anyone, as long as the consequences are minimal. In fact, dabbling in some light anarchy can feel empowering and boost self-confidence.
The subreddit ‘First World Anarchists’ is full of examples of people who live for a bit of trollish rule-breaking. From doing the opposite of what signs are telling them to eating pizza on pineapple (not the other way around), scroll down to find some inspiration to keep your rebellious fire burning.
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with Nick Chater, professor of behavioral science at Warwick Business School and author of The Mind is Flat, who kindly agreed to tell us more about our nature and rules.
#1 A Black Man Drinking From A White Only Fountain In 1956
Image source: -_Anonymous__-
#2 Doing It Right
Image source: nathanemke
#3 Cats Never Follow The Rules. That Sign Is Pointless
Image source: EmperorHenry
#4 This Cat Rebels Against The Airport System
Image source: 20195780
#5 Yay, Loophole!
Image source: Pumuckl4Life
#6 Coyote In San Francisco
Image source: the_walrus_was_paul
#7 Anti Doggo
Image source: Taskmasterreal1
#8 Anarchist Tricycle
Image source: GardenHead90
#9 R/Norway’s Got The Spirit
Image source: gheeboy
#10 Too Late
Image source: Slygirl997
#11 That’s A Lot Of Anarchists
Image source: Pumuckl4Life
#12 I Did Not Find Out
Image source: YBtheOutlaw
#13 Give No Fox
Image source: i0nlymeow4u
#14 Suck It!!
Image source: neuroticsmurf
#15 You Don’t Tell Me Where To Walk!
Image source: Pumuckl4Life
#16 Found This Blanket At My Friend’s House
Image source: AvalieV
#17 Where’s Your God Now
Image source: builtCake
#18 Not Pictured: A Lot Of Husks Behind The Sign
Image source: ilslh
#19 @ My Local Walgreens 💀
Image source: FloofyMarshmellow
#20 Ha Ha! No One Will Stop Us From Stickering Whatever We Please!
Image source: RippyADMB
#21 Do Not Touch
Image source: Fancykiddens
#22 First Thing I Did
Image source: BlackRoseRaider
#23 No Bicycle Parking On This Street
Image source: CatPlastic8593
#24 This Camera Man Will Not Be Stopped
Image source: G14mogs
#25 [insert Title Here]
Image source: dynamiteSkunkApe
#26 My Grocery Store Gets It
Image source: WiJaMa
#27 Where Is Your God Now
Image source: codefluence
#28 Don’t Tell Me How To Live My Life
Image source: lazyeye888
#29 Finally Get To Join Your Outlaw Gang!
Image source: franklin_p
#30 On The Wall Is Written “Do Not Park Backwards”
Image source: Colonel_Thunder
#31 They Start ‘Em Young Nowadays
#32 Drinking Coke While Wearing A Dr. Pepper Shirt
#33 Definitely Not The Right Color
#34 This Rice Is Called Forbidden Rice. Nice Try. I Made It Anyway
#35 “Fruit” To Go
#36 Today Is Monday
