30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

by

If we completely rejected government authority and social structures, our world would probably go up in flames. However, rebelling against the rules once in a while doesn’t hurt anyone, as long as the consequences are minimal. In fact, dabbling in some light anarchy can feel empowering and boost self-confidence.

The subreddit ‘First World Anarchists’ is full of examples of people who live for a bit of trollish rule-breaking. From doing the opposite of what signs are telling them to eating pizza on pineapple (not the other way around), scroll down to find some inspiration to keep your rebellious fire burning.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with Nick Chater, professor of behavioral science at Warwick Business School and author of The Mind is Flat, who kindly agreed to tell us more about our nature and rules.

#1 A Black Man Drinking From A White Only Fountain In 1956

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: -_Anonymous__-

#2 Doing It Right

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: nathanemke

#3 Cats Never Follow The Rules. That Sign Is Pointless

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: EmperorHenry

#4 This Cat Rebels Against The Airport System

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: 20195780

#5 Yay, Loophole!

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: Pumuckl4Life

#6 Coyote In San Francisco

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: the_walrus_was_paul

#7 Anti Doggo

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: Taskmasterreal1

#8 Anarchist Tricycle

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: GardenHead90

#9 R/Norway’s Got The Spirit

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: gheeboy

#10 Too Late

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: Slygirl997

#11 That’s A Lot Of Anarchists

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: Pumuckl4Life

#12 I Did Not Find Out

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: YBtheOutlaw

#13 Give No Fox

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: i0nlymeow4u

#14 Suck It!!

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: neuroticsmurf

#15 You Don’t Tell Me Where To Walk!

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: Pumuckl4Life

#16 Found This Blanket At My Friend’s House

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: AvalieV

#17 Where’s Your God Now

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: builtCake

#18 Not Pictured: A Lot Of Husks Behind The Sign

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: ilslh

#19 @ My Local Walgreens 💀

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: FloofyMarshmellow

#20 Ha Ha! No One Will Stop Us From Stickering Whatever We Please!

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: RippyADMB

#21 Do Not Touch

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: Fancykiddens

#22 First Thing I Did

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: BlackRoseRaider

#23 No Bicycle Parking On This Street

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: CatPlastic8593

#24 This Camera Man Will Not Be Stopped

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: G14mogs

#25 [insert Title Here]

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: dynamiteSkunkApe

#26 My Grocery Store Gets It

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: WiJaMa

#27 Where Is Your God Now

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: codefluence

#28 Don’t Tell Me How To Live My Life

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: lazyeye888

#29 Finally Get To Join Your Outlaw Gang!

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: franklin_p

#30 On The Wall Is Written “Do Not Park Backwards”

30 First-World Anarchists That Don’t Believe Rules Apply To Them (New Pics)

Image source: Colonel_Thunder

#31 They Start ‘Em Young Nowadays

#32 Drinking Coke While Wearing A Dr. Pepper Shirt

#33 Definitely Not The Right Color

#34 This Rice Is Called Forbidden Rice. Nice Try. I Made It Anyway

#35 “Fruit” To Go

#36 Today Is Monday

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Winter In Siberia, On Lake Baikal
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Which “Euphoria” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2022
I’m In Love With Lines, Light, Color, And Patterns, Here Are My 14 Best Moments
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
the Salvation finale
After the Salvation Finale: Does This Show Need a Season Two?
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2017
35 Times People Tried To Take Panoramic Pics But Captured Glitches In The Matrix Instead
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
How the Show “Chicago Med” Has Evolved Since Season 1
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.