A Year In Austria…

My name is Antony Harrison, I was born in Manchester, UK and started travelling the world back in 2001. After visiting some of the earths most wonderful places I decided to use photography as a means to share his view of the world with others. Since then, I have been capturing every moment of his ongoing journey through the eye of my lens.
First coming to Kitzbühel in 2005, I knew I had found a very special place. Returning often, now I happily call Kitzbühel my new home. This collection of images taken over the last year encompass the natural beauty of the surrounding area in my own unique style.
More info: 500px.com
Seidlalmsee Reflections
Gruttenhütte
Golden Light
Springtime Falls
Dark Clouds of The Kaiser
Moonrise over Kitz
Grossglockner Reflections
Tranquility Falls
Road to the Mountains
Footprints
Jägerhütte
Fire in the Sky
Springtime
Cold River
Kaiser Reflections
Dalfazer Falls
They Wait
