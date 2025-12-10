15 Nepo Babies Who Turned Into “Nope Babies” And Publicly Ditched Their Famous Families

by

Some star kids inherit their famous parents’ talents. Some inherit their money and fortune. And others inherit some deep-rooted trauma.

From Angelina Jolie’s icy standoff with her father to Brooklyn Beckham soft-launching his own identity without the Beckham family, these nepo babies noped out of their tumultuous relationships with their parents. Even Prince Harry unsubscribed from his royal duties to stay away from the drama of the palace.

One star kid also admitted she contemplated ending her own life because of her fraught relationship with her father.

These are the ultimate Nepo Babies who turned into Nope Babies, airing their dirty laundry in public.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
35 Awful, Negligent, And Greedy Landlords That Made Their Tenants’ Lives Hell (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Designed A ‘Fortress’ For My Dog Adopted From A Kill Shelter That Helps Dealing With Her Anxiety
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
We Imagined 15 Cities As People, And This Is What We Got
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
10 Famous People who Mysteriously Disappeared
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2018
More Invader Zim? Yes, Please!
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2017
How Does The Mist Show Stack up Against the Movie?
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2017