‘When You See It’: 111 Perfectly Camouflaged Things That Might Take You Ages To Find (New Pics)

by

Just as the blade needs sharpening, so do our skills—and today, dear pandas, we invite you to work on your attention to detail.

To do that, we’ve compiled a gallery of our favorite pictures from the subreddit r/FindTheSniper. It’s basically an online multiplayer version of Where’s Waldo?, inviting people to share images with things cleverly camouflaged in plain sight.

Don’t worry if you end up squinting for a minute or two before you finally “solve” a particular riddle. The struggle is part of the fun! So grab a cup of coffee, focus, and see if you can manage without anyone’s help.

#1 Find The Third Kitten

Image source: Spicy_Jim

#2 I Found My Earring.. In The Washing Machine. Did You?

Image source: sktz0

#3 Find The Cat

Image source: fruityraspberry

#4 Dropped My Hair Tie @ The Cabin!!

Image source: RegularBitter3482

#5 What’s The First Word You Found?

Image source: CherryakaCerise

#6 Find The Cap To My Moisturizer

Image source: nothankyounext1

#7 Find The Tiny Hand

Image source: mae88037

#8 Didn’t Notice The Bear Till My Brother Pointed It Out

Image source: Collapsing_Void

#9 Friend Left A D4 On The Floor After Dnd And I Stepped On It

Image source: fresh_squilliam

#10 Find The Contact Lense

Image source: Easily_distractd

#11 Find The Ring 💍

Image source: deerose

#12 Find The Kitty Snoozing In My Mother-In-Law’s Kitchen

Image source: MoonriseSister

#13 Find My Girlfriend On The Rocks

Image source: Warm_Concentrate0420

#14 Find The Man In Blue 🔎

Image source: Screen-Cream

#15 Dropped My Ring And Finally Found It After A Few Days. Try And Find It

Image source: TheMilkStore

#16 Friend Sent Me A Photo Of Her Cat

Image source: iambirdy_

#17 Find The Owl

Image source: DRmaxito43

#18 Find The Cat

Image source: smzt

#19 Find The Croc

Image source: Outside_Performer_66

#20 Find The Dog Who’s In Trouble For Eating My Blueberry Muffin

Image source: rich22201

#21 Find The Alligator

Image source: Powerful_Pie9343

#22 Love This Pic Of My Cat

Image source: Rygaaar

#23 Believe Or Not But There Is A Person In This Picture!

Image source: [deleted]

#24 Find The Cat …. I Don’t Know If It’s Hard Or Easy. Itap Because I Saw Him

Image source: BaluePeach

#25 Spotted This Frog While Hiking

Image source: abesterre

#26 Find The Deer

Image source: Mean-Advertising5689

#27 Find The Nope Rope

Image source: Doodman37

#28 Find The Crab That Snuck Into My Photograph

Image source: KikoTheWonderful

#29 I Was Terminating A Cable And Dropped The Connector

Image source: WeAreAllYoghurt

#30 Find The Chip

Image source: ncastrinos

#31 My Husband Found A Hidden Screw In Our Wall. How Obvious Is It?

Image source: Wonderful_Cause1497

#32 I Dropped A Nail In The Bucket Of Screws

Image source: No-Wallaby-5187

#33 Spot The Coca-Cola Cap!

Image source: buggyboi69

#34 Easy One For You: Dropped My Soap And Thought Of You All

Image source: peatypeacock

#35 Find The Snake

Image source: [deleted]

#36 Find The Moth (Do I Finally Have A Tough One!?)

Image source: okgodlemmehaveit

#37 There Are 4 Cats In This Photo

Image source: No_Internal9345

#38 Find The Unsettling Face

Image source: gettinggnarly

#39 Find The Dog

Image source: Kevman403

#40 Find The Lollipop

Image source: Kevman403

#41 Cat, Once You See It You Can’t Unsee It

Image source: Nadran_Erbam

#42 Find My Wife In This Talus Field On MT Princeton

Image source: needforreid

#43 Find The Lizard

Image source: Difficult_Boot7378

#44 Our 3 Year Old Niece Insisted That My Wife Be A Tree For Halloween This Year

Image source: FR0METHEUS

#45 There Is A Giraffe In This Picture I Promise

Image source: Flumpski

#46 My Wife Couldn’t Believe I Didn’t See The Cat…

Image source: Shenghia

#47 Find The Iron Pill

Image source: pandahipstermagic

#48 [oc] Find The Regular Square (Not Connected To Anything, Right Proportions). Good Luck

Image source: SardineEnBoite

#49 Find My Cat

Image source: chaharlot

#50 Find The Brown LEGO Piece My Kid Dropped And Can’t Find. Difficulty: “I Can’t Find It Anywhere!!!”

Image source: Argular

#51 Do You See Obi-Wan, Our Pug?

Image source: moeshiboe

#52 Tortilla On My Counter

Image source: Jim1643

#53 Find My Son

Image source: Fit_Perception_444

#54 Find The Dog (Easy)

Image source: GingerOllie1

#55 Find The O-Ring Which Has Bigger Diameter

Image source: szana420

#56 Find The Spring On The Carpet

Image source: sofaking-cool

#57 Find The Hidden Pug

Image source: TheXdrk

#58 Find My Roommate’s Cat 🐾

Image source: ObjectivePermit6906

#59 Find An 🐙, 🦈, 🪼, And 2 🐟

Image source: tfoust10

#60 Find The Dog

Image source: KDtheEsquire

#61 Can You Spot The 2 Little Lizards?

Image source: Apprehensive_Twist25

#62 Find The Squirrel Toy That My Niece Accidentally Dropped In The Pool

Image source: technowise

#63 Lost The Cap To My Apple Pencil Until Today

Image source: Cruzer10001

#64 Find The Deer In The Industrial Park Woods

Image source: Densington

#65 Find The Great Horned Owl

Image source: ActGlittering4784

#66 Find The Man

Image source: [deleted]

#67 Find The Kitty！

Image source: lalillappwer

#68 Are You Good At Spotting The Little Cat In The Grass?

Image source: CeeDot85

#69 Find The Lion!

Image source: alltooeasye

#70 Find The Two Year Old Playing Hide And Seek

Image source: Serithraz

#71 Find The Puppy

Image source: final_4realthistime

#72 Find The Kitty

Image source: MildredMilkweed

#73 Which One Doesn’t Belong 🤔

Image source: keen_grandma

#74 Find The Cat

Image source: s_a_m_33000

#75 Find The Black Cat

Image source: Dutch_Mencintai

#76 Find The Black Cat

Image source: Purple_Nature2373

#77 Find The Snake!

Image source: GracefulKluts

#78 Find The 3rd Cat

Image source: zzzzooommy

#79 One Kangaroo Is In Plain Sight, But Can You Find The Second One?

Image source: ozzitalian

#80 Find The Kitty

Image source: mittyz

#81 I Set My Guitar Pick Down Between Songs

Image source: FlipFIopless

#82 A Napping Cat

Image source: samiqan

#83 This One’s Tough

Image source: anr139

#84 Can You Find The Frog?

Image source: Unlucky-Pop-8706

#85 Find The Cat

Image source: Ok_Acanthaceae_4369

#86 Find The Black Marker

Image source: spamwise_gamcheese

#87 Find The Cat

Image source: reallytraci

#88 My Earbud Cover Fell Off In The Parking Lot And I Was So Excited To Finally Be Able To Contribute LOL

Image source: dumbsesh

#89 There Are 3 Planes In This Photo

Image source: grasshopperbitch444

#90 There Are Two Cats

Image source: BalogneSam

#91 Find The Cat

Image source: chicknurch

#92 Find That Dawg

Image source: frunkjuice5

#93 There Are Three Deer In This Picture

Image source: Inside_Yoghurt3829

#94 Find The Gecko

Image source: Diligent_Yeti

#95 There Is A Dog In This Photo

Image source: bs-scientist

#96 Find The Rat

Image source: thepanweebgirl

#97 Rattlesnake

Image source: Plus_Interaction_487

#98 Spot A Bro In This Photo And Win A Guaranteed Laugh!

Image source: technowise

#99 Find The Rabbit

Image source: LowrentV

#100 I Fed Her Late This Morning

Image source: viicco

#101 My Son And I Love This Page. We Created Our First Pic To Share. Enjoy! Find The LEGO Piece

Image source: Jennifer32314

#102 Find The Squirrel Hiding Among The Bunnies

Image source: Kevman403

#103 Find The Snoot

Image source: HikeNSnorkel

#104 Find The Paper Clip I Dropped

Image source: Kupie143

#105 Easy: There Are Two Cats In This Picture

Image source: skepticalitseems1

#106 Here Fishy Fishy

Image source: 2DickDiamond

#107 Find The Last Bay Leaf

Image source: Ok_Space_6594

#108 Dropped A Diamond

Image source: Successful_Bag1369

#109 My Aunt’s Dog And This Pillow It Likes Sleeping On

Image source: get_the_data

#110 Find The Cobra

Image source: Cyberpunkbooks

#111 Find The Trash Panda! 🦝

Image source: SalesMountaineer

Patrick Penrose
