‘When You See It’: 111 Perfectly Camouflaged Things That Might Take You Ages To Find (New Pics)

Just as the blade needs sharpening, so do our skills—and today, dear pandas, we invite you to work on your attention to detail.
To do that, we’ve compiled a gallery of our favorite pictures from the subreddit r/FindTheSniper. It’s basically an online multiplayer version of Where’s Waldo?, inviting people to share images with things cleverly camouflaged in plain sight.
Don’t worry if you end up squinting for a minute or two before you finally “solve” a particular riddle. The struggle is part of the fun! So grab a cup of coffee, focus, and see if you can manage without anyone’s help.
#1 Find The Third Kitten
Image source: Spicy_Jim
#2 I Found My Earring.. In The Washing Machine. Did You?
Image source: sktz0
#3 Find The Cat
Image source: fruityraspberry
#4 Dropped My Hair Tie @ The Cabin!!
Image source: RegularBitter3482
#5 What’s The First Word You Found?
Image source: CherryakaCerise
#6 Find The Cap To My Moisturizer
Image source: nothankyounext1
#7 Find The Tiny Hand
Image source: mae88037
#8 Didn’t Notice The Bear Till My Brother Pointed It Out
Image source: Collapsing_Void
#9 Friend Left A D4 On The Floor After Dnd And I Stepped On It
Image source: fresh_squilliam
#10 Find The Contact Lense
Image source: Easily_distractd
#11 Find The Ring 💍
Image source: deerose
#12 Find The Kitty Snoozing In My Mother-In-Law’s Kitchen
Image source: MoonriseSister
#13 Find My Girlfriend On The Rocks
Image source: Warm_Concentrate0420
#14 Find The Man In Blue 🔎
Image source: Screen-Cream
#15 Dropped My Ring And Finally Found It After A Few Days. Try And Find It
Image source: TheMilkStore
#16 Friend Sent Me A Photo Of Her Cat
Image source: iambirdy_
#17 Find The Owl
Image source: DRmaxito43
#18 Find The Cat
Image source: smzt
#19 Find The Croc
Image source: Outside_Performer_66
#20 Find The Dog Who’s In Trouble For Eating My Blueberry Muffin
Image source: rich22201
#21 Find The Alligator
Image source: Powerful_Pie9343
#22 Love This Pic Of My Cat
Image source: Rygaaar
#23 Believe Or Not But There Is A Person In This Picture!
Image source: [deleted]
#24 Find The Cat …. I Don’t Know If It’s Hard Or Easy. Itap Because I Saw Him
Image source: BaluePeach
#25 Spotted This Frog While Hiking
Image source: abesterre
#26 Find The Deer
Image source: Mean-Advertising5689
#27 Find The Nope Rope
Image source: Doodman37
#28 Find The Crab That Snuck Into My Photograph
Image source: KikoTheWonderful
#29 I Was Terminating A Cable And Dropped The Connector
Image source: WeAreAllYoghurt
#30 Find The Chip
Image source: ncastrinos
#31 My Husband Found A Hidden Screw In Our Wall. How Obvious Is It?
Image source: Wonderful_Cause1497
#32 I Dropped A Nail In The Bucket Of Screws
Image source: No-Wallaby-5187
#33 Spot The Coca-Cola Cap!
Image source: buggyboi69
#34 Easy One For You: Dropped My Soap And Thought Of You All
Image source: peatypeacock
#35 Find The Snake
Image source: [deleted]
#36 Find The Moth (Do I Finally Have A Tough One!?)
Image source: okgodlemmehaveit
#37 There Are 4 Cats In This Photo
Image source: No_Internal9345
#38 Find The Unsettling Face
Image source: gettinggnarly
#39 Find The Dog
Image source: Kevman403
#40 Find The Lollipop
Image source: Kevman403
#41 Cat, Once You See It You Can’t Unsee It
Image source: Nadran_Erbam
#42 Find My Wife In This Talus Field On MT Princeton
Image source: needforreid
#43 Find The Lizard
Image source: Difficult_Boot7378
#44 Our 3 Year Old Niece Insisted That My Wife Be A Tree For Halloween This Year
Image source: FR0METHEUS
#45 There Is A Giraffe In This Picture I Promise
Image source: Flumpski
#46 My Wife Couldn’t Believe I Didn’t See The Cat…
Image source: Shenghia
#47 Find The Iron Pill
Image source: pandahipstermagic
#48 [oc] Find The Regular Square (Not Connected To Anything, Right Proportions). Good Luck
Image source: SardineEnBoite
#49 Find My Cat
Image source: chaharlot
#50 Find The Brown LEGO Piece My Kid Dropped And Can’t Find. Difficulty: “I Can’t Find It Anywhere!!!”
Image source: Argular
#51 Do You See Obi-Wan, Our Pug?
Image source: moeshiboe
#52 Tortilla On My Counter
Image source: Jim1643
#53 Find My Son
Image source: Fit_Perception_444
#54 Find The Dog (Easy)
Image source: GingerOllie1
#55 Find The O-Ring Which Has Bigger Diameter
Image source: szana420
#56 Find The Spring On The Carpet
Image source: sofaking-cool
#57 Find The Hidden Pug
Image source: TheXdrk
#58 Find My Roommate’s Cat 🐾
Image source: ObjectivePermit6906
#59 Find An 🐙, 🦈, 🪼, And 2 🐟
Image source: tfoust10
#60 Find The Dog
Image source: KDtheEsquire
#61 Can You Spot The 2 Little Lizards?
Image source: Apprehensive_Twist25
#62 Find The Squirrel Toy That My Niece Accidentally Dropped In The Pool
Image source: technowise
#63 Lost The Cap To My Apple Pencil Until Today
Image source: Cruzer10001
#64 Find The Deer In The Industrial Park Woods
Image source: Densington
#65 Find The Great Horned Owl
Image source: ActGlittering4784
#66 Find The Man
Image source: [deleted]
#67 Find The Kitty！
Image source: lalillappwer
#68 Are You Good At Spotting The Little Cat In The Grass?
Image source: CeeDot85
#69 Find The Lion!
Image source: alltooeasye
#70 Find The Two Year Old Playing Hide And Seek
Image source: Serithraz
#71 Find The Puppy
Image source: final_4realthistime
#72 Find The Kitty
Image source: MildredMilkweed
#73 Which One Doesn’t Belong 🤔
Image source: keen_grandma
#74 Find The Cat
Image source: s_a_m_33000
#75 Find The Black Cat
Image source: Dutch_Mencintai
#76 Find The Black Cat
Image source: Purple_Nature2373
#77 Find The Snake!
Image source: GracefulKluts
#78 Find The 3rd Cat
Image source: zzzzooommy
#79 One Kangaroo Is In Plain Sight, But Can You Find The Second One?
Image source: ozzitalian
#80 Find The Kitty
Image source: mittyz
#81 I Set My Guitar Pick Down Between Songs
Image source: FlipFIopless
#82 A Napping Cat
Image source: samiqan
#83 This One’s Tough
Image source: anr139
#84 Can You Find The Frog?
Image source: Unlucky-Pop-8706
#85 Find The Cat
Image source: Ok_Acanthaceae_4369
#86 Find The Black Marker
Image source: spamwise_gamcheese
#87 Find The Cat
Image source: reallytraci
#88 My Earbud Cover Fell Off In The Parking Lot And I Was So Excited To Finally Be Able To Contribute LOL
Image source: dumbsesh
#89 There Are 3 Planes In This Photo
Image source: grasshopperbitch444
#90 There Are Two Cats
Image source: BalogneSam
#91 Find The Cat
Image source: chicknurch
#92 Find That Dawg
Image source: frunkjuice5
#93 There Are Three Deer In This Picture
Image source: Inside_Yoghurt3829
#94 Find The Gecko
Image source: Diligent_Yeti
#95 There Is A Dog In This Photo
Image source: bs-scientist
#96 Find The Rat
Image source: thepanweebgirl
#97 Rattlesnake
Image source: Plus_Interaction_487
#98 Spot A Bro In This Photo And Win A Guaranteed Laugh!
Image source: technowise
#99 Find The Rabbit
Image source: LowrentV
#100 I Fed Her Late This Morning
Image source: viicco
#101 My Son And I Love This Page. We Created Our First Pic To Share. Enjoy! Find The LEGO Piece
Image source: Jennifer32314
#102 Find The Squirrel Hiding Among The Bunnies
Image source: Kevman403
#103 Find The Snoot
Image source: HikeNSnorkel
#104 Find The Paper Clip I Dropped
Image source: Kupie143
#105 Easy: There Are Two Cats In This Picture
Image source: skepticalitseems1
#106 Here Fishy Fishy
Image source: 2DickDiamond
#107 Find The Last Bay Leaf
Image source: Ok_Space_6594
#108 Dropped A Diamond
Image source: Successful_Bag1369
#109 My Aunt’s Dog And This Pillow It Likes Sleeping On
Image source: get_the_data
#110 Find The Cobra
Image source: Cyberpunkbooks
#111 Find The Trash Panda! 🦝
Image source: SalesMountaineer
