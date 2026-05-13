24 Funny Mother’s Day Gifts For The Mom Who Swears Like A Sailor And Laughs At Everything

Your mom has received enough “World’s Best Mom” mugs to open a small ceramics shop. This year, skip the flowers that will wilt by Wednesday and lean into what she actually appreciates, a really good laugh. Whether she’s the queen of sarcasm, the mom who swears just enough to be relatable, or the woman who has been roasting your life choices since 1987, funny gifts are the move.
We rounded up the best gifts for the mom with a sense of humor sharp enough to cut through the wrapping paper before you even hand it to her.
#1 Cheaper Than A Therapist And Way More Satisfying, The Paper Tantrum Notepad Gives Mom A Safe Space To Lose It One Page At A Time
Review: “This was a gift to my gf. I’ve uploaded a picture of the first one she used haha” – Introspective Panda
Image source: amazon.com, Introspective Panda
#2 Forget The Dad Jokes Because These Corn-Themed Joke Cards Are About To Make Mom The Funniest Person At The Table Whether Anyone Likes It Or Not
Review: “These are exactly as advertised, “corny” jokes” that are actually very clever and funny. They will brighten anyones day :)” – Kelli c.
Image source: amazon.com, Kelli c.
#3 Pickleball Moms Rejoice Because Pickle Balls Pickle Flavored Corn Puffs Finally Let You Eat Your Favorite Sport Instead Of Playing It
Review: “My goodness, they’re addictive!” – Joan Moore-Hayden
Image source: amazon.com, Bridgette K. Mahmood
Look, motherhood is basically an extreme sport with no training manual, no days off, and absolutely no hazard pay. The least we can do is acknowledge that with a gift that makes her snort-laugh instead of something she’ll politely smile at and quietly donate by February. A good sense of humor has probably gotten her through more than she’ll ever admit, so it only makes sense that her gifts reflect that energy right back at her.
#4 Wearing A Googly Eye Sleep Mask Means Mom Can Finally Nap On The Couch While Still Technically Looking Like She’s Watching You
Review: “I ordered this eye mask in “Googly Eyes” but I really love all of the options. They look absolutely hilarious on! These are flexible, separate gel eye pads. You can place them in the freezer for a cool compress or submerge them in hot water for a few minutes to use them as a warm compress. They work as described and have similar performance capabilities to other brands. There is nothing to hold them in place, so you need to lay back to keep them on during use.” – Laura
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Every Real Housewives Cast Member Who Didn’t Make It To The Mediterranean This Summer Can At Least Float In Style On A Rosé Bottle Pool Floatie
Review: “Fun boat plenty of room and dont even have to get wet if you dont want to.” – nic dog
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Multivitamins Are So Boring Anyway, And The Old Fartimins Candy Pill Box Is Basically The Same Thing If You Squint Hard Enough And Don’t Read The Label
Review: “So cute and funny. Exactly as pictured! Buy this as a cute gag gift” – Lauren Yaksic
Image source: amazon.com, nancy g
If your mom has ever used sarcasm as a coping mechanism, laughed at completely inappropriate moments, or has a group chat that would make your grandmother blush, congratulations — she’s exactly who this list was made for. These gifts say “I see you, I know you, and I’m glad you’re weird” in the most thoughtful way possible, which is to say, not very thoughtfully at all, but she’ll love it anyway.
#7 Somewhere Between “I Let Them Eat Cereal For Dinner” And “I Forgot Picture Day Again” Lies The Sweet Spot Of Good Enough Parenting Celebrated By There Are Moms Way Worse Than You
Review: “This is a fantastic book! Funny and perfect for a new mom, or any mom, to read on the hard days.” – Amber
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Mom’s Succulents Have Never Looked So Cheeky As They Do Poking Out Of This Naughty Planter That Will Absolutely Become The First Thing Guests Notice When They Walk In
Review: “Fun quirky gift.” – REB 6
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Every Mom Who Has Ever Negotiated With A Screaming Three-Year-Old Over The Color Of Their Cup Needs Toddlers Are A**holes: It’s Not Your Fault On Her Bookshelf Immediately
Review: “This makes a wonderful gift for new mothers. I purchased this for a new mom and she absolutely loved. If you have a good sense of humor, are a new mommy and could use a good laugh this book is for you” – G.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Stitching Your Feelings Has Never Been More Direct Than With The “Please Get Out Of My House” Embroidery Kit That Pairs Perfectly With A Forced Smile And A Pointed Look Toward The Front Door
Review: “Great for beginners. The thread was surprisingly not bad lol” – BrownEyedGirl09
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Backhanded Compliments Have Never Looked So Good On A Nightstand — The Trinket Tray That Roasts Mom And Holds Her Rings At The Same Time
Review: “Super cute! Good quality, decent size, and came in a giftable box that didn’t need any additional wrapping. Perfect gift for mom for a loving (not ugly) daughter ;)” – Kelsey Hamilton
Image source: amazon.com, Kelsey Hamilton
#12 Thanksgiving Called And It Wants Its Centerpiece Back, But Mom’s Flowers Look Too Good In This Turkey Flower Vase
Review: “This is such a great vase, it’s beautifully, sturdy and it makes everyone laugh. The size of the hole is small but still a good size to fit about six flower stems.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Every Mom Eventually Reaches The Stage Of Acceptance Captured Perfectly By This Notebook That Throws The Whole “Not My Circus” Argument Completely Out The Window
Review: “Love this journal, heavy cover, pages are bright white and thicker than copy paper.” – Lynn
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Hogwarts Never Covered This Spell, But The Wand Wine Purifier Removes Sulfites From Mom’s Glass Faster Than You Can Say Wingardium Leviosa
Review: “Works good. Cuts down significantly on headaches and lets you enjoy your drink!! Highly recommend!” – James J. Repass
Image source: amazon.com, melina
#15 Move Over Mr. Grey Because The Fifty Shades Of Chicken Cookbook Is The Only Steamy Page-Turner Mom Actually Needs In Her Kitchen
Review: “Omg I laughed so hard reading the snippets. The recipes are wonderful.” – Kindle Customer
Image source: amazon.com
#16 The “Maybe Swearing Will Help” Coloring Book Is Proof That We Definitely Didn’t Inherit Our Vocabulary From Dad
Review: “You definitely need to know the person who is receiving it will find the humor, as it could be offensive to many. I thought it was funny, and so did the person I gave it to!” – Michael A Kerek
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#17 Putting Mom’s Face On A Pair Of Custom Face Socks Is Either The Most Thoughtful Gift Or The Most Unhinged Thing You’ll Do This Mother’s Day, And Honestly There’s No Way To Know Which Until She Opens Them
Review: “Good quality fast service and they edited the pic perfectly.” – Purple
Image source: amazon.com, Purple
#18 Pop A Memory Mint And Maybe Mom Will Remember She Already Told You That Story Three Times This Week
Review: “I got these for my dad’s birthday and he laughed so hard. He asked “what if I forget where I put them?” It was the perfect gift 😂” – Jess Miller
Image source: amazon.com, ceirra
#19 Counting Sheep At 3am Just Got A Whole Lot Less Stressful When One Of Them Is Holding The Toilet Paper In Your Bathroom As A Sheep Toilet Roll Holder
Review: “These are so so cute. Especially if you want to add a little whimsy to your life. They hold up well and it’s a great way to have a cute display to also organize your extra rolls!” – pao
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Nothing Settles The Favorite Child Debate Faster Than A Candle That Puts It In Writing Before Your Siblings Even Show Up
Review: “I absolutely love the label. It was packaged great, no harm to the candle. Funny label, mom absolutely loved it.” – Janellie J.
Image source: amazon.com, Janellie J.
#21 If Beyoncé Hosted Mother’s Day Brunch, She’d Definitely Be Serving Glitter Sangria
Review: “The drink mix arrived quickly and was packaged so well! I tried it with some plain seltzer over ice and omg soooo good!! Added a little gin to the mix along with the seltzer last night and it was fantastic! Definitely going to be my go-to cocktail from now on!” – Karen A. Galbraith
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Cheaper Than Therapy And Twice As Crispy, Emotional Support Fries Are Basically A Wellness Plan
Review: “My husband and I have had a lot of stress lately and have been purchasing boxes of fries to eat away our stress, which isn’t great for the waistline! As soon as I saw these fries, I knew I had to get them. Not only do they make us smile, but they are soft and calorie-free! They are also the perfect size and look adorable on our couch.” – AuDHDMom
Image source: amazon.com, AuDHDMom
#23 Getting Judged By An Actual Cat Is One Thing, But These Cat Hand Towels Bring The Judgment Directly To The Bathroom Sink Where It Belongs
Review: “My black cat is obsessed with the shower – not sure why. We got a towel to represent each cat. We’ve received many compliments.” – Mel P
Image source: amazon.com, Mel P
#24 Whoever Decided Cheesecake Wasn’t A Breakfast Food Clearly Never Tried Bones Coffee Strawberry Cheesecake Blend
Review: “As a coffee connoisseur, I drink all kinds of brands and beans from all over the globe. Bones Coffee is by far the best of the best! Army of Dark Chocolate! Just wow! Bones Coffee; can I sell coffee for you? I’m in love with this brand! Not joking… thank you for such an amazing flavor and care of bean sustainability. 🤙🏼👍🏼❤️☕️🤩” – Don Mallery
Image source: amazon.com
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