DIL Juggles Two Toddlers And Prepares For Surgery, FIL Thinks She Should Get Up And Make Him Breakfast

There’s something comforting about having family visit and lend a hand with the kids. When parents or in-laws are around, it can feel like a chance to put some responsibilities down, catch your breath, and reconnect with your partner.
For the woman in this story, however, her in-laws’ visit brought another source of stress. While caring for two toddlers and preparing for surgery, she overheard her father-in-law complain about her sense of hospitality. After considering to stop overnight visits, she later turned to Reddit to share what happened with the community and ask if her decision was wrong.
When parenthood and health concerns collide, protecting time for rest becomes more important than ever
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A mother caring for two toddlers dealt with a serious health concern while her in-laws stayed at her home
prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
She tried to rest after an early morning with the toddlers, but her FIL soon questioned her choice
The woman struggled with the added stress and wondered if hosting her in-laws overnight was still worth it
Raising toddlers can be exhausting even when everything is going smoothly. Parents have to constantly juggle meals, routines, and childcare. Research available through the U.S. National Library of Medicine has linked parenting stress and sleep, showing how closely the two interact during the toddler years.
That workload can feel even heavier when someone is preparing for surgery. Medical appointments and uncertainty about what comes next adds another layer of pressure, and what’s worse, everyday responsibilities do not disappear. For a parent caring for young children, finding time to rest becomes difficult even without other people in the middle.
The uncertainty around a possible serious diagnosis can make that period even harder. The National Cancer Institute notes that anxiety can arise even before doctors confirm a diagnosis, while people undergo tests to determine if they have cancer or not.
One way to manage that uncertainty is to focus on what you can control. Asking the medical team questions, discussing concerns openly, and leaning on trusted people for emotional support can make an intimidating situation feel easier to manage.
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Preparing for surgery can be demanding both mentally and physically. Experts at Cancer Research UK recommend maintaining healthy habits, staying active when possible and asking for support when needed. Building a strong support system can be especially valuable when someone is also dealing with the uncertainty surrounding a serious diagnosis.
Psychological preparation can also help patients cope with fear and anticipation. Research shared on ScienceDirect has linked psychological preparation with ways of helping patients manage the emotional strain associated with surgery.
That can also mean deciding which responsibilities are worth taking on. Someone facing surgery may not be able to eliminate every source of stress, but they can ask others to handle tasks such as childcare, meals, or hosting. Making room for rest does not mean neglecting responsibilities. Sometimes, it means recognizing when someone else can carry them.
In this case, the father-in-law could have been more understanding instead of adding more stress, especially knowing that the young mom was expecting a surgery and caring for two toddlers at the same time. Instead, her husband had to step in and set clear boundaries with his own family.
Commenters backed the mother as she considered setting firmer boundaries around future family visits
Family boundaries are important to create a calmer home environment
Dr. Abby Medcalf, PhD, a psychologist who specializes in relationships, recommends focusing boundaries when dealing with relatives, instead of trying to control someone else’s behavior. She also advises communicating limits clearly and following through when others don’t respect them.
For the woman, that could mean welcoming her in-laws while deciding that hosting them overnight is no longer her responsibility. Her husband can take time off to host them, or they can stay elsewhere. In situations like this one, the focus should always be on creating a stable and calmed environment.
Do you think she was right to reconsider having her in-laws stay overnight? What would you have done in her place? Share your thoughts in the comments!
The family had discussed boundaries before, so the community gave further advice
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The husband addressed the conflict with his parents and agreed to handle more of the hosting himself
gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
With surgery approaching, the mother relied on her family for support as her husband took on more responsibilities
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Readers understood her concerns and shared their own personal stories and views on the issue
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