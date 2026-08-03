“Are You As Well Spoken As You Think?”: Correct All Of These 17 Popular Idioms & Sayings

How well do you know your English idioms and sayings? It’s time to put your language skills to the test! In this quiz, you’ll see 17 popular idioms and common sayings that have been written incorrectly. Your challenge is simple: rewrite each one the right way.
Some are everyday expressions you’ll recognize instantly, while others might make you stop and think. Whether you’re a native English speaker or just love word challenges, this quiz is a fun way to test your vocabulary, spelling, and knowledge of common English phrases.
Let’s see how many you can truly get right. 👀
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Cup of Couple
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