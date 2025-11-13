Someone On Twitter Asks ‘What’s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink’ And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

by

There’s more than one way to skin a cat – and even more ways to hold your drink. Picking up a glass may seem like a pretty straightforward practice, but that depends entirely on who you ask. From table manners specialists to scientists, and now Twitter, it seems everyone has their own methods when it comes to hand positions. Twitter user Daniel Inman decided to have some fun with this everyday action and asked the question “what’s the worst way to hold your drink?” and people responded with the most insane, hilarious and clever ideas. The list below contains some of the best answers and may even give you some new ideas, so don’t forget to upvote your favorite funny photos!

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses
Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses
Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Inman’s post may seem awkward, but according to science, there is a right way to hold your coffee mug. Physicist Jiwon Han, tired of spilling his morning java, decided to do a scientific study on the problem and while part of spills can be summed up to size and shape of the drinking vessel vs. the amount of liquid, the way you hold your glass does play a role. It turns out, holding the rim of a mug with a claw-like grasp from the top was the most secure way to transport a beverage, albeit not really in the lines of good manners. While it sounds uncomfortable, Han explained that it keeps the mug’s center of gravity relatively stable. He even had his subjects walk backward during the experiment and found the same positive results.

#1

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: D1nman

#2

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: y_a_f_

#3

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: lahhamid

#4

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: kriddi_jpg

#5

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: AnneliseDawn

#6

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: kambiztaher

#7

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: kateodonnell

#8

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: nickolsssss

#9

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: idkojo

#10

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: cheymcal

#11

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: LEAUXEND

#12

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: kpucks

#13

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: _thongmas

#14

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: ari_saman996

#15

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: CoffxsF

#16

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: y_a_f_

#17

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: nomegustaelcoco

#18

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: vinjixa

#19

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: S4msi7verman

#20

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: jakeferrill

#21

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: jilianneashley

#22

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: ralphnnader

#23

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: workingdamage

#24

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: classicianski

#25

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: Medusaaa

#26

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: shayleejochsner

#27

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: itsalesiputa

#28

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: katyreganyeehaw

#29

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: ybarra

#30

Someone On Twitter Asks &#8216;What&#8217;s The Worst Way To Hold Your Drink&#8217; And Here Are 30 Of The Best Responses

Image source: bxngraham

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mini Recap — The Mentalist 2.09 “A Price Above Rubies”
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2009
Review: Better Off Ted, “Racial Sensitivity”
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2009
This Animal Shelter Asks People To Raid Them Instead Of Area 51
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Scorpion
Scorpion: Team Gets Marooned on Island. Happy Dated Jake Gyllenhaal?!
3 min read
May, 9, 2017
10 Interesting Facts About Facebook You Probably Didn’t Know
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Andrea Londo
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.