“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

by

Are you ready to make tough fictional decisions?🧙‍♂️ Then you’re in the right place.

This poll drops you straight into some of the most iconic worlds in pop culture and asks you to choose – even when neither option feels great. One moment, you’re deciding if you’d rather live in Middle-earth or Westeros. The next – you’re forced to pick between facing Voldemort or Darth Vader. And as if that’s not enough, you’ll have to figure out whether life would be better as Michael Corleone or Tony Soprano.

The only rule? You have to choose. There’s no in-between here – just two options and one decision.

If you missed the first part, you can check it out here: Part 1 of the ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Scroll down and start! ⚖️

#1 Would you rather live one perfect day over and over again (Groundhog Day) or see your entire future all at once (Arrival)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Columbia Pictures, FilmNation Entertainment

#2 Would you rather emotionally depend on an advanced AI companion (Her) or be secretly filmed for a global reality show (The Truman Show)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Annapurna Pictures, Paramount Pictures

#3 Would you rather fall in love with someone who ages backwards (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) or someone who slowly forgets you (The Notebook)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Warner Bros, New Line Cinema

#4 Would you rather be trapped with Hannibal Lecter or Joker?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Orion Pictures, Warner Bros

#5 Would you rather see the world through a child’s eyes (The Little Prince) or understand the hidden meaning of everything (The Alchemist)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Netflix, Art by Karlen

#6 Would you rather live in Middle-earth (The Lord of the Rings) or in Westeros (Game of Thrones)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: New Line Cinema, HBO

#7 Would you rather be Michael Corleone (The Godfather) or Tony Soprano (The Sopranos)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Paramount Pictures, HBO

#8 Would you rather live a simple life that changes many people (Forrest Gump) or see how the world would be without you (It’s a Wonderful Life)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Paramount Pictures, Liberty Films

#9 Would you rather control fire or control water (Avatar: The Last Airbender)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Nickelodeon

#10 Would you rather spend one night in the Upside Down (Stranger Things) or one night in the Overlook Hotel (The Shining)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Netflix, Warner Bros

#11 Would you rather have Donkey (Shrek) as your best friend or Olaf (Frozen)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: DreamWorks Studios, Walt Disney Studios

#12 Would you rather be trapped in a sinking ship (Titanic) or trapped in a deadly game (Squid Game)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Paramount Pictures, Siren Pictures Inc.

#13 Would you rather join the Peaky Blinders or the Money Heist crew?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: BBC Studios Productions, Vancouver Media

#14 Which world would you rather live in: Narnia or Wonderland?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Walt Disney Studios

#15 Would you rather die remembered as a hero (Gladiator) or live forgotten but peaceful?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: DreamWorks Studios

#16 Would you rather have Spider-Man’s powers or Doctor Strange’s powers?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Marvel Entertainment

#17 Would you rather trade your soul for eternal youth (Dorian Gray) or for unlimited knowledge and power (Faust)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Alliance Films, Wikimedia Commons

#18 Would you rather face Voldemort or Darth Vader?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Warner Bros, Lucasfilm

#19 Would you rather live in a world where your role is chosen for you (Divergent) or where you must compete to earn your place (The Hunger Games)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Summit Entertainment, Lionsgate Films Inc.

#20 Would you rather have a fairy godmother (Cinderella) or a talking genie (Aladdin)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Walt Disney Studios

#21 Would you rather be trapped in your own mind (Shutter Island) or unable to forget anything (Black Mirror)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Paramount Pictures, Netflix

#22 Would you rather be in a love story that ends in death (Romeo and Juliet) or one that ends in regret (La La Land)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Frank Bernard Dicksee, Summit Entertainment

#23 Would you rather live in a world where toys are alive (Toy Story) or where emotions are alive (Inside Out)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Walt Disney Studios

#24 Which family would you rather belong to: The Addams Family or The Simpsons?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Paramount Pictures, Gracie Films

#25 Would you rather believe in aliens (The X-Files) or ghosts (The Sixth Sense)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Twentieth Century Fox, Hollywood Pictures

#26 Would you rather commit a crime and live with guilt (Crime and Punishment) or never take any moral risks in life?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: kat wilcox

#27 Would you rather cross the ocean to save someone you love (Finding Nemo) or travel the world to fulfill a lifelong dream (Up)?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: Walt Disney Studios

#28 Would you rather live comfortably in a lie (Parasite) or struggle honestly in poverty?

“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Image source: CJ ENM

