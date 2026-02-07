“Would You Rather Survive The Squid Game Or Titanic?”: 28 Fictional Choices To Test Your Nerves

Are you ready to make tough fictional decisions?🧙♂️ Then you’re in the right place.
This poll drops you straight into some of the most iconic worlds in pop culture and asks you to choose – even when neither option feels great. One moment, you’re deciding if you’d rather live in Middle-earth or Westeros. The next – you’re forced to pick between facing Voldemort or Darth Vader. And as if that’s not enough, you’ll have to figure out whether life would be better as Michael Corleone or Tony Soprano.
The only rule? You have to choose. There’s no in-between here – just two options and one decision.
If you missed the first part, you can check it out here: Part 1 of the ‘Would You Rather’ Poll.
Scroll down and start! ⚖️
#1 Would you rather live one perfect day over and over again (Groundhog Day) or see your entire future all at once (Arrival)?
Image source: Columbia Pictures, FilmNation Entertainment
#2 Would you rather emotionally depend on an advanced AI companion (Her) or be secretly filmed for a global reality show (The Truman Show)?
Image source: Annapurna Pictures, Paramount Pictures
#3 Would you rather fall in love with someone who ages backwards (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) or someone who slowly forgets you (The Notebook)?
Image source: Warner Bros, New Line Cinema
#4 Would you rather be trapped with Hannibal Lecter or Joker?
Image source: Orion Pictures, Warner Bros
#5 Would you rather see the world through a child’s eyes (The Little Prince) or understand the hidden meaning of everything (The Alchemist)?
Image source: Netflix, Art by Karlen
#6 Would you rather live in Middle-earth (The Lord of the Rings) or in Westeros (Game of Thrones)?
Image source: New Line Cinema, HBO
#7 Would you rather be Michael Corleone (The Godfather) or Tony Soprano (The Sopranos)?
Image source: Paramount Pictures, HBO
#8 Would you rather live a simple life that changes many people (Forrest Gump) or see how the world would be without you (It’s a Wonderful Life)?
Image source: Paramount Pictures, Liberty Films
#9 Would you rather control fire or control water (Avatar: The Last Airbender)?
Image source: Nickelodeon
#10 Would you rather spend one night in the Upside Down (Stranger Things) or one night in the Overlook Hotel (The Shining)?
Image source: Netflix, Warner Bros
#11 Would you rather have Donkey (Shrek) as your best friend or Olaf (Frozen)?
Image source: DreamWorks Studios, Walt Disney Studios
#12 Would you rather be trapped in a sinking ship (Titanic) or trapped in a deadly game (Squid Game)?
Image source: Paramount Pictures, Siren Pictures Inc.
#13 Would you rather join the Peaky Blinders or the Money Heist crew?
Image source: BBC Studios Productions, Vancouver Media
#14 Which world would you rather live in: Narnia or Wonderland?
Image source: Walt Disney Studios
#15 Would you rather die remembered as a hero (Gladiator) or live forgotten but peaceful?
Image source: DreamWorks Studios
#16 Would you rather have Spider-Man’s powers or Doctor Strange’s powers?
Image source: Marvel Entertainment
#17 Would you rather trade your soul for eternal youth (Dorian Gray) or for unlimited knowledge and power (Faust)?
Image source: Alliance Films, Wikimedia Commons
#18 Would you rather face Voldemort or Darth Vader?
Image source: Warner Bros, Lucasfilm
#19 Would you rather live in a world where your role is chosen for you (Divergent) or where you must compete to earn your place (The Hunger Games)?
Image source: Summit Entertainment, Lionsgate Films Inc.
#20 Would you rather have a fairy godmother (Cinderella) or a talking genie (Aladdin)?
Image source: Walt Disney Studios
#21 Would you rather be trapped in your own mind (Shutter Island) or unable to forget anything (Black Mirror)?
Image source: Paramount Pictures, Netflix
#22 Would you rather be in a love story that ends in death (Romeo and Juliet) or one that ends in regret (La La Land)?
Image source: Frank Bernard Dicksee, Summit Entertainment
#23 Would you rather live in a world where toys are alive (Toy Story) or where emotions are alive (Inside Out)?
Image source: Walt Disney Studios
#24 Which family would you rather belong to: The Addams Family or The Simpsons?
Image source: Paramount Pictures, Gracie Films
#25 Would you rather believe in aliens (The X-Files) or ghosts (The Sixth Sense)?
Image source: Twentieth Century Fox, Hollywood Pictures
#26 Would you rather commit a crime and live with guilt (Crime and Punishment) or never take any moral risks in life?
Image source: kat wilcox
#27 Would you rather cross the ocean to save someone you love (Finding Nemo) or travel the world to fulfill a lifelong dream (Up)?
Image source: Walt Disney Studios
#28 Would you rather live comfortably in a lie (Parasite) or struggle honestly in poverty?
Image source: CJ ENM
