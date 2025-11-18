30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

It’s common to see signs everywhere we go. The uninspired welcome board at the entrance of a restaurant, the classic ‘no smoking’ sign, or the black and white ones that say ‘park here’. But if you look around carefully, the world is full of silly signs that are anything but boring.
And the r/signs subreddit is proof of that. This light-hearted online community shares some of the most entertaining signs out there. Below, we’ve compiled our favorite bizarre and witty signage from them. Keep scrolling to check out some eye-catching signs, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that make you smile.
#1 Found In Abandoned Car
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Sign Local To Me
Image source: pompousjunk
#3 Sorry
Image source: ChrisMMatthews
#4
Image source: GryphonSK
#5 That’s One Way To Look At It
Image source: Diogenes_Prime
#6 Understatement?
Image source: arcticbronco
#7 Man Down Ahead
Image source: carrythenine
#8 Kidnapped Employees
Image source: Callabuddy
#9 Artist Unknown
Image source: Tosscraft
#10 Perfect Instead Of “Beware Of Dog”
Image source: oneislandgirl
#11 Good Neighborhood
Image source: lostproton
#12
Image source: RedditRocks2021
#13 The Ultimate Six Word Story
Image source: hechima_tawashi
#14 Hm
Image source: AnemicIron
#15 Oh Oh
Image source: piselyl
#16 Absolutely No Parking
Image source: irblrb84
#17 Barber Shop Sign Tells It Like It Is
Image source: micasa_es_miproblema
#18 My Local DQ
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Hes An Optimist
Image source: Devistator16
#20 He Sleeps With His Legs In The Air
Image source: Conscious_Valuable90
#21 They Don’t Like Americans Very Much
Image source: lostproton
#22 Notice
Image source: beef_curtainss
#23 This Is In The Drive Through At My Local Dairy Queen
Image source: FadedRainbow134
#24 Must Read
Image source: SanRafaelDriverDad
#25 Found This In A Toilet In Japan
Image source: lu_c_fur
#26 Efficient Business
Image source: CONCACAFKING
#27 Deadend
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Long Yellow Things
Image source: PerCuriam1
#29 Guess We Go Naked
Image source: thatlady729
#30 Figured It Fit Here
Image source: goblinoidfleshbag
