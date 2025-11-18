30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

It’s common to see signs everywhere we go. The uninspired welcome board at the entrance of a restaurant, the classic ‘no smoking’ sign, or the black and white ones that say ‘park here’. But if you look around carefully, the world is full of silly signs that are anything but boring.

And the r/signs subreddit is proof of that. This light-hearted online community shares some of the most entertaining signs out there. Below, we’ve compiled our favorite bizarre and witty signage from them. Keep scrolling to check out some eye-catching signs, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that make you smile.

#1 Found In Abandoned Car

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Sign Local To Me

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: pompousjunk

#3 Sorry

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: ChrisMMatthews

#4

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: GryphonSK

#5 That’s One Way To Look At It

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: Diogenes_Prime

#6 Understatement?

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: arcticbronco

#7 Man Down Ahead

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: carrythenine

#8 Kidnapped Employees

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: Callabuddy

#9 Artist Unknown

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: Tosscraft

#10 Perfect Instead Of “Beware Of Dog”

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: oneislandgirl

#11 Good Neighborhood

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: lostproton

#12

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: RedditRocks2021

#13 The Ultimate Six Word Story

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: hechima_tawashi

#14 Hm

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: AnemicIron

#15 Oh Oh

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: piselyl

#16 Absolutely No Parking

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: irblrb84

#17 Barber Shop Sign Tells It Like It Is

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: micasa_es_miproblema

#18 My Local DQ

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Hes An Optimist

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: Devistator16

#20 He Sleeps With His Legs In The Air

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: Conscious_Valuable90

#21 They Don’t Like Americans Very Much

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: lostproton

#22 Notice

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: beef_curtainss

#23 This Is In The Drive Through At My Local Dairy Queen

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: FadedRainbow134

#24 Must Read

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: SanRafaelDriverDad

#25 Found This In A Toilet In Japan

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: lu_c_fur

#26 Efficient Business

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: CONCACAFKING

#27 Deadend

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Long Yellow Things

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: PerCuriam1

#29 Guess We Go Naked

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: thatlady729

#30 Figured It Fit Here

30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group

Image source: goblinoidfleshbag

