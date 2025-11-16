Man Signs A Contract With Fiancée Stating That He Will Be Legally Obliged To Pay Her Bills If He Ever Cheats On Her

Prenuptial agreements make people feel all kinds of ways. On the one hand, signing a document that dictates what will happen after your divorce means that you think that splitting up is a possibility. On the other hand, you never know what can happen in life and how a person can change, so it’s better to be safe than sorry.
Prenups are individual for every couple and you can agree on whatever terms you want. This TikToker, for example, has a clause in her document stating that if her fiancé cheats on her, he will be paying her bills and the internet went kind of wild, having all sorts of reactions.
Woman just got engaged and shared that a part of her agreement with her fiancé discusses what happens if he cheats on her
Chaylene Martinez introduces herself as a comedian on her Instagram account and on TikTok, you can find that she really likes to joke around and share her pets being cute. Her very first video was posted back in January and it has 12.8 million views.
Recently one of her videos blew up again and has 8.1 million views. In that video, the woman shares that she just signed a legal document with her fiancé and one of the parts says that if he cheats on her, he is obliged to pay her bills.
In a follow-up video, after she was accused of being crazy and not trusting her boyfriend, Chaylene explained that this clause was actually her fiancé’s idea. The woman does have trust issues regarding finances due to her experiences, so she needs assurance, but the cheating part is not that serious.
The couple was working on the document and Chaylene joked about putting a condition that if her fiancé cheated on her, he would owe her his life and he would have to be sterilized, for the lack of a better term.
Turns out, the man included that part after Chaylene joked about it and that he would owe her his life
Because the fiancé was typing the document, he decided to write a part about what would happen if he cheated. Of course, he wrote it more professionally and chose a more realistic consequence, but nobody was forcing him to do it.
The TikToker actually thought that it was “super romantic and cute and cheesy” and a sweet gesture which demonstrates that the man is not even thinking about other women and doesn’t believe he could ever do that and if he does, he deserves the punishment.
In the end, the fiancé went with a realistic consequence of having to pay all Chaylene’s bills
The video went viral with over 8 million views but not everyone was celebrating with the woman
According to Graysons Solicitors, the purpose of the prenuptial agreement is “to provide clarity for couples around how their assets will be divided in the event of a relationship breakdown and the exact details vary depending on your case.”
They are useful because they “offer some certainty in circumstances where you would prefer to agree in advance the distribution of your assets on divorce, rather than leaving it to the discretion of the courts.”
A lot of people did consider it smart to include such a condition and were glad that the man put it in there himself
While legally the document sounds great and you can agree on whatever terms and conditions you consider fair when you are writing the document, it still sparks debates and makes couples seem materialistic or as if they don’t have prospects to last long.
Divorce lawyer firm Mann & Kemp says that there is no evidence to support the notion that entering a prenuptial agreement increases the likelihood of a couple divorcing. They claim that it might actually strengthen the relationship because “a prenuptial agreement will require a couple to talk honestly about each other’s financial rights, responsibilities, and expectations.”
But some were doubting how strong the trust between the two of them is if they have to put it down into writing
Also, you never know what might happen, how the person will change or what your life circumstances will be in the future, so it’s better to “Plan now, while you respect and care for each other, how you want to treat each other in a divorce and certainly how you want to treat each other in the event that one of you passes away while you are still happily married.”
Hello Prenup compares a prenup to an insurance policy. When you insure your house, you’re not thinking that it will burn down; actually, you hope it won’t. But in the unlikely event that it does, it is smart to protect yourself.
Prenuptial agreements are useful in a case of a divorce because it often helps to finish the process faster
Although legal counsel firm Irwin & Irwin points out that the procedure of discussing the agreement is not always pleasant and it can lead to various conflicts or even resentments during the marriage, so signing such a document isn’t for everyone.
DivorceNet adds that sometimes parties don’t know what they are signing because they aren’t very versed in business or finance. And it doesn’t always guarantee that the divorce will be court-free, because one of the spouses may realize that their agreement was not fair.
But it may be damaging to the relationship if either of the spouses feels resentment over it
In the end, it really depends on the relationship and it seems that this couple is more lighthearted
DeShon Laraye Pullen PLC, a firm specializing in family law matters, draws such a conclusion: “Simply broaching the topic of a prenuptial agreement should not cause damage to your relationship. After all, if the two of you stay married, it will never come into play. If, however, you do choose to separate, it can provide protection and benefits for both of you.”
The different views on prenuptial agreements were evident in the comments section under Chaylene’s video as people couldn’t agree if the woman was smart or crazy. While some of them didn’t believe that such a relationship could last, others saw the fiancé putting in the clause himself as ultimate proof he is a keeper. Let us know your thoughts about the video and agreements before marriage in the comments!
