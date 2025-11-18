21 Small Bathroom Upgrades That Will Make You Want To Spend More Time In There (For Good Reasons)

Let’s face it, the bathroom isn’t always the most glamorous room in the house. But it doesn’t have to be a purely functional space either. We’ve discovered a treasure trove of 21 bathroom finds that will not only make your daily routine a little more enjoyable but also add a touch of personality and pizzazz to your porcelain palace.
Get ready to elevate your bathroom game with these quirky, clever, and downright delightful products. From smart storage solutions that banish clutter to spa-worthy accessories that transform your shower into a sanctuary, these finds are guaranteed to make you fall head over heels for your bathroom all over again.
#1 Kiss Clogged Drains Goodbye! This Hair Catcher Shower Wall Will Catch Those Pesky Strands Before They Wreak Havoc On Your Pipes
Review: “Super easy to install and use. I was finding that my drain was clogging up a lot, so I figured I would give this a try. Love it!” – Victoria
Image source: amazon.com, Victoria
#2 Say “Adios” To Soggy Soap And Hello To A Happy, Dry Bar With This Wood Air Dry Magnetic Soap Holder
Review: “Who knew that the solution to all of my soap bars getting mushy and gross was this small magnet? It’s aesthetic in my bathroom and holds any size soap – it really is an ingenious invention. It adhered very well to my mirror and was easy to install. A true game changer.” – Irene
Image source: amazon.com, Irene
#3 Keep Your Drains Flowing Freely And Your Bathroom Looking Spotless With These Easy-To-Clean Hair Catchers
Review: “I use these in our showers and they catch hair very efficiently. Its so easy to remove the hair when your done with your shower. Not like others that I have used. I just hang them up to dry and the ready for the next shower. They are also very cute and come in different colors.” – GBwii
Image source: amazon.com, Leslie Arnold
#4 This Metal Paper Holder Is The Perfect Blend Of Form And Function, Adding A Touch Of Elegance To Your Countertop Or Floor
Review: “I have been looking for a countertop hand-towel holder when I stumbled upon this cute frog! As soon as I got it, I unboxed, grabbed a towel, draped it over froggys toes, took a step back and was mortified! Oh my. Impressive sturdiness, and makes me laugh every time I see him!” – Becky Duke
Image source: amazon.com, Candice
#5 Roll With It! This Bathroom Towel Storage Rack Keeps Your Towels Tidy And Accessible, Turning Your Bathroom Into A Spa-Like Haven
Review: “I needed something narrow to fit on the wall behind the bathroom door. This is perfect, easily holds six extra large bath towels. It’s classy looking and well built. I definitely recommend.” – ROGER W HARTMAN
Image source: amazon.com, Nana
#6 Your Toilet Bowl Is About To Get A Scrub Down Worthy Of A Royal Throne, Thanks To This Magical Silicone Toilet Brush
Review: “I love how easy this toilet brush makes cleaning the toilet. The easiness with putting in the chemicals to scrub the toilet with and the two different options makes cleaning the toilet so much easier. My son who is 12 absolutely loves cleaning the toilet with this.” – pumpkin09
Image source: amazon.com, pumpkin09
#7 Tired Of Soggy Soap Dishes And Toothpaste Rings? This Water Absorbing Stone Tray Is The Solution Your Countertop Has Been Waiting For
Review: “I’ve been using the silicone one for a year and hated how it collected water and mold. I came across a similar one on social media but decided on this one b8if the price. Glad I did because it’s amazing! No more water build up and mold. Considering purchasing 3 more for the bathrooms! WONDERFUL BUY!” – Kimberly
Image source: amazon.com, Lauren
#8 Poop Like A Pro With This Strongtek Enhanced Squatting Toilet Stool – Your Gut Will Thank You!
Review: “I have 2. I look for one in every home I enter. If you don’t have one, I mention it immediately. “How do you live like this?” I ask. You don’t get it. Not until you’ve used one. It’s not a luxury for me at this point. It was the first thing I bought when I moved into a home with more bathrooms. If I’m gonna potty, best believe I need to squatty.” – Emily Reith
Image source: amazon.com, Jeffrey Anderson
#9 Squeeze Every Last Drop Of Toothpaste Out Of The Tube With This Rolling Tube Toothpaste Squeezer
Review: “Why didn’t I buy these earlier? They are so helpful. Easy to use, too. Finally, no big globs of toothpaste all over the children’s bathroom counter.” – C. S. Garcia
Image source: amazon.com, Valerie
#10 Upgrade Your Soap’s Living Situation With This Stylish And Functional Soap Dish
Review: “I absolutely love these soap holders. I have a bamboo one and it still gets all gunky from wet soap. These don’t!!! The soap lasts longer and I am now replacing every soap holder in all my bathrooms for these. I would give them more stars if I could!!” – Julie Guldberg
Image source: amazon.com, Ciara
#11 Shower Karaoke Just Got A Whole Lot Easier With This Urroy Shower Phone Holder – Belt Out Your Favorite Tunes Without Fear Of Water Damage
Review: “I love everything about this shower phone holder! I love that it rotates, it’s waterproof and anti-fog, and you’re able to move it around! My showers have gotten so much better now because I’m able to catch up on a show and have ME time which is important especially if you’re a mom! I love it and highly recommend it!” – Brittney A. Chubb
Image source: amazon.com, Brittney A. Chubb
#12 Make Brushing Teeth Fun Again With These Playful Squeezme Toothpaste Caps
Review: “I am thrilled with this product! I find cleaning toothpaste caps to be a never ending and revolting task. Problem solved. Cap seems to fit snugly and tooth paste comes out clean and fresh.” – Susan Lippman
Image source: amazon.com, Susan Lippman
#13 Your Expensive Lotions And Potions Deserve To Be Used To The Last Drop. This Bottle Emptying Kit Is The Eco-Friendly Way To Make Sure Nothing Goes To Waste
Review: “I always buy jumbo size shampoo and conditioner. It is so hard to keep them upside down in order to get every single drop out of them. These make that no problem at all! It was adjustment to use at first, but they are just normal now!” – Kelly
Image source: amazon.com, mels_dragon
#14 Make Your Shower Door So Sparkling Clean, You’ll Be Tempted To Take A Selfie In Its Reflection With This All-Purpose Shower Squeegee
Review: “I recently moved into a new apartment with all glass door shower. This scrapper works perfectly and super cute! The adhesive can stick on any surface and has not fallen off even with the high humidity in the shower! I would highly recommend.” – AshGuitars
Image source: amazon.com, Alida Bernardo
#15 Finally, Enough Room For All Your Shower Essentials (And Maybe Even A Rubber Ducky Or Two). This Shower Caddy Is A Game-Changer
Review: “I didn’t realize how much I needed these shelves until I installed them. The adhesive is no joke so make sure you place them where you want to keep them. Sturdy, inexpensive, what a find!!! – Jackie
Image source: amazon.com, KIM E.
#16 Tame Your Hair Tool Jungle With This Hair Dryer Holder Hair Accessories Organizer – Because A Messy Bathroom Counter Is Not A Good Look
Review: “There’s nothing bad I can say which is rare. It’s sturdy metal. Hair dryer fits, large barrel brush fits, and straightening iron gets laid on the flat bottom. My cat can’t burn herself being nosey, and I won’t burn a table. I love it.” – Fussy New Yorker
Image source: amazon.com, Sherline kersaint
#17 Your Kids Will Actually Want To Brush Their Teeth With This Fun And Futuristic Toothpaste Dispenser
Review: “I love this product! It saves toothpaste and it keeps the counter clear! It only takes one hand to put the paste on the brush and you don’t have to touch anything except the toothbrush! No more messy caps and and dried out toothpaste because someone left the cap off. just a firm push from the top of my toothbrush and it dispenses a good amount on the bristles. and if you want less paste on the brush, you can find that middle ground pressure to push the trigger and it dispenses a little less.” – TM
Image source: amazon.com, JaRow
#18 Elevate Your Shower Game From Basic To Boujee With This Shower Bouquet Loofah
Review: “I have been using these for a couple years now. They hold their shape, rinse out well and yet smooth on the skin. They are a must have and best buy!” – Christy
Image source: amazon.com, Christy
#19 Roll Away The Stress (And Maybe Even A Few Wrinkles) With This Ice Roller And Gua Sha Combo
Review: “It doesn’t seem to matter how much sleep I get at night, I always have tired eyes in the morning. I used to keep a couple spoons in the freezer and I would use those on my eyes every day – but this is so much easier! Not to mention it works a lot better as the spoons tend to warm up pretty quickly, lol. Plus, it’s so cute! You just fill it up with water and toss it in the freezer overnight then you’re good to go when you wake you with a perfect eye refresher.” – Raichel Llaña
Image source: amazon.com, mary
#20 Brushing Your Teeth Just Got A Whole Lot Cuter Thanks To This Whimsical Couple Toothbrush Holder
Review: “These toothbrush holders are adorable. I had originally bought a cup-style ceramic holder; and while it was aesthetically pleasing, it wasn’t very functional. It was very difficult to clean as all the water would collect at the bottom. I’m glad I bought these mini ceramics; they’re functional, look nice, and most importantly super easy to clean. Highly recommend!” – MC2010
Image source: amazon.com, Jan
#21 Multitasking In The Shower Has Reached A New Level. Enjoy Your Favorite Beverage Hands-Free With This Shower Coffee Cup Holder
Review: “These shower cup holders have been a game changer for drinks in the shower! Highly recommend.” – Katelyn
Image source: amazon.com, Anna
