Fast Charlie: Meet the Top Cast of the Pierce Brosnan-Led Action Thriller

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan has proven why he’s one of the greatest to have ever played James Bond with his new movie, Fast Charlie (2023). Critics and audiences who watched its premiere at the 2023 Mill Valley Film Festival on October 7, 2023, have praised the movie’s direction, story, and casting. Fast Charlie, an action thriller, was adapted from Victor Gischler‘s 2001 novel Gun Monkeys.
Fast Charlie‘s screenplay was written by Richard Wenk, known for his The Equalizer film series screenplays and co-writer of The Mechanic (2011), The Expendables sequels, The Magnificent Seven (2016), and Kraven the Hunter (2024). With lots of gun-action sequences, Fast Charlie is a perfect blend of action and comedy. Scheduled for a limited theatrical release on December 8, 2023, these are the top cast of Fast Charlie (2023).
Pierce Brosnan as Charlie Swift
Leading man actor Pierce Brosnan plays Fast Charlie‘s titular character and main protagonist, Charlie Swift. The character is introduced as a fixer and hitman who’s had to team up with the ex-wife of a target he has just killed to find the target’s missing head. Things take a turn after Charlie’s friend is killed. Charlie seeks to avenge his friend while also taking down a rival mob boss. Pierce Brosnan has been busy these past years, playing Eli McCullough on AMC’s Western drama The Son from 2017 to 2019. On the big screen, he starred in notable productions such as The Misfits (2021), Cinderella (2021), Black Adam (2022), and The Out-Laws (2023).
Morena Baccarin as Marcie Kramer
American actress Morena Baccarin is cast as Marcie Kramer, a supporting character in Fast Charlie (2023). Marcie Kramer is the ex-wife of the mobster Charlie Swift kills. He recruits her to help find his head, inadvertently dragging her into a world she had spent years escaping. The Emmy-nominated actress Morena Baccarin has starred in notable TV series like Firefly (2002–2003), V (2009–2011), Homeland (2011–2013), Gotham (2015–2019), and The Endgame (2022). On the big screen, she starred in Serenity (2005) and in the Deadpool films.
James Caan as Stan Mullen
Legendary actor James Caan stars in Fast Charlie as Stan Mullen. This is the last film of Caan, who died from a heart attack caused by coronary artery disease on July 6, 2022. Released posthumously, James Caan’s fans can watch the actor one last time in Fast Charlie. His character, Stan Mullen, is a close friend and associate of Charlie Swift. After Stan is killed, Charlie sets out to avenge his killers. James Caan received international recognition playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather (1972) and in a cameo role in the 1974 sequel, The Godfather Part II.
Gbenga Akinnagbe as Beggar Mercado
Actor and writer Gbenga Akinnagbe was cast as the villain in Fast Charlie, the mob boss Beggar Mercado. After Beggar kills Charlie Swift’s friend and boss, he becomes a target for Charlie to eliminate. Gbenga Akinnagbe’s acting profile has been on the rise since his early days in The Wire (2004–2008) and Barbershop TV series (2005). His other notable roles include The Good Wife (2010–2015), Nurse Jackie (2011–2012), 24: Live Another Day (2014), The Deuce (2017–2018), The Old Man (2022), and Power Book II: Ghost (2023). In film, Akinnagbe starred in Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) and The Sun Is Also a Star (2019).
Christopher Matthew Cook as Lloyd ‘The Freak’ Mercury
Lloyd ‘The Freak’ Mercury is one of Beggar Mercado’s hitmen and top fixers. He’s Fast Charlie‘s secondary antagonist, who has been commissioned to bring in and kill Charlie Swift. Christopher Matthew Cook plays the character of The Freak. Cook is known for his roles in Hours (2013), AMC’s The Walking Dead (2014), and Dog Eat Dog (2016).
Toby Huss as Benny
Benny was a former associate of Charlie Swift, who betrayed him, selling him out to Beggar Mercado. Toby Huss, who was cast as Benny in Fast Charlie, may not be a household name but is known by Nickelodeon audiences of the early to mid-90s. Huss played Artie, the Strongest Man in the World, on the network’s The Adventures of Pete & Pete (1993–1996). He also appeared in Reno 911! (2003–2020) and Dickinson (2019–2020). His earliest notable film role before starring in Fast Charlie (2023) is portraying Marilyn Monroe‘s personal make-up artist, Whitey, in Blonde (2022).
