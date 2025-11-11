These Designers Make Ugly Hospital Gowns Look Cool To Give Sick Children A Chance To Be Themselves

Nobody likes wearing hospital gowns, but for most of us it’s a pretty temporary arrangement. For some unlucky kids however, hospital gowns are a permanent fixture in their wardrobe, but thanks to a project called Ward+Robes, boring and ugly hospital clothes might soon be a thing of the past.
Several fashion designers have teamed up with a nonprofit organization called Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada to redesign hospital gowns in order to give sick kids “a chance to be themselves”. “wearing a hospital gown is like being in a hospital,” explains one girl in the video below. “There’s nothing good about it.” Another young patient reveals that “It sort of makes me feel like my identify’s been stripped away from me.”
The Ward+Robes project has just launched in a hospital in Ontario, and they hope to role out their stylish new gowns to other hospitals across the country and perhaps even to other countries. And judging by how happy these kids look, these robes can’t go worldwide soon enough. You can donate to the project here.
More info: Ward+Robes | Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada
Ward+Robes is giving sick kids “a chance to be themselves” by turning their ugly hospital gowns into cool clothes
The project is designed to give the kids more self-confidence
And as you can see, they look pretty pleased with the result!
“When I first saw the gowns I saw empowerment in teenagers in a place where they don’t have any,” said one of the happy kids
They come in a variety of cool designs that the kids seem to love
Ward+Robes is a collaboration between Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada and local designers
They’ve just launched their awesome gowns in a hospital in Ontario and they’re in talks with another 130 hospitals across Canada
Eventually they hope to roll out their gowns in different countries across the world
Watch the video below for more info:
