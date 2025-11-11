These Designers Make Ugly Hospital Gowns Look Cool To Give Sick Children A Chance To Be Themselves

by

Nobody likes wearing hospital gowns, but for most of us it’s a pretty temporary arrangement. For some unlucky kids however, hospital gowns are a permanent fixture in their wardrobe, but thanks to a project called Ward+Robes, boring and ugly hospital clothes might soon be a thing of the past.

Several fashion designers have teamed up with a nonprofit organization called Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada to redesign hospital gowns in order to give sick kids “a chance to be themselves”. “wearing a hospital gown is like being in a hospital,” explains one girl in the video below. “There’s nothing good about it.” Another young patient reveals that “It sort of makes me feel like my identify’s been stripped away from me.”

The Ward+Robes project has just launched in a hospital in Ontario, and they hope to role out their stylish new gowns to other hospitals across the country and perhaps even to other countries. And judging by how happy these kids look, these robes can’t go worldwide soon enough. You can donate to the project here.

More info: Ward+Robes | Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada

Ward+Robes is giving sick kids “a chance to be themselves” by turning their ugly hospital gowns into cool clothes

“Wearing a hospital gown is like being in a hospital,” explains one girl. “There’s nothing good about it”

“When you can’t wear what you want, you feel like you’re not who you should be, or you’re just your illness,” says another

The project is designed to give the kids more self-confidence

And as you can see, they look pretty pleased with the result!

“When I first saw the gowns I saw empowerment in teenagers in a place where they don’t have any,” said one of the happy kids

They come in a variety of cool designs that the kids seem to love

Ward+Robes is a collaboration between Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada and local designers

They’ve just launched their awesome gowns in a hospital in Ontario and they’re in talks with another 130 hospitals across Canada

Eventually they hope to roll out their gowns in different countries across the world

Watch the video below for more info:

