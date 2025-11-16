50 People Share How Their Beloved Cats Have Changed Since Being Adopted (New Pics)

What’s more wholesome than adorable photos of cats? I know, not much. But let me raise you this: adorable before and after photos of rescue cats when they have first been adopted and after they have adjusted to their new, luxurious lifestyles. That’s right, folks. We’ve gone through the “Before and After Pictures of Adopted Animals” subreddit to gather some of the cutest photos of kitties that have had miraculous transformations all thanks to a little tender love and care.
Be sure to upvote all of your favorite photos, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever rescued a fur baby who had a radical transformation after receiving your love. Keep reading to also find interviews with Heather Svoboda Miller, Communications and Development Manager of the Cat Adoption Team, and Ruth Allen, Director of Admissions and Matchmaking at the ASPCA Adoption Center. And then if you’re interested in checking out even more of these heartwarming pics that scream “adopt don’t shop”, you can find Bored Panda’s previous articles on the same subreddit here and here.
#1 Smokey Was Abandoned By Her Momma Cat And Was Really Sick. We Didn’t Plan On Nursing A Sick Kitten Back To Health But I’m So Glad We Did. 3 Weeks vs. 7 Months Old
Image source: sapphyreskyes
#2 This Little Guy Was Left Alone In The Rain
He almost died from pneumonia and severe eye infections made him blind. One year later, this handsome boy lightens my life. His name is Stevie Wonder
Image source: Dr-MC
#3 I Was Told To Share Her In This Community
Image source: kookphoria97
#4 You Can Clearly See The Change In Her Eyes
Image source: bbrubbo
#5 My Dumpster Duo… Someone Else’s Trash Is Definitely My Treasure!!
Image source: Ygolohcysp_80
#6 Who Knew The Goofy The Little Stray We Found Would Turn Into A Stunning Supermodel Cat?!
Image source: PoetsSquareCats
#7 Such A Glow Up In Three Months!!!
Image source: UnintentionalCatLady
#8 The Power Of Rescue! I Rescue Animals. This Is Pearl The Day I Got Her, And Her Today In Her Forever Home!
Image source: Hoperosaliex
#9 During Christmas, My Husband And I Pulled This Girl Out Of A Random Persons Car In A Parking Lot
I walked by, immediately heard her crying, and rushed to help. It took hours to get her out. Her name is Peanut Butter
Image source: Hoperosaliex
#10 Lil Cutie Is Happy Now
Image source: iownsobad
#11 [2 Weeks Later] Guess Who Just Got Her All Clear From The Vet!
Image source: uoYredruM
#12 My Abby The Day The Animal Shelter Called Me And Now 6 Years Later
She was found clinging to the side of an oil container, and they were planning on her not leaving the shelter bc of the oil. I rushed to rescue her and scoop her up
Image source: Hoperosaliex
#13 Newest Addition To Our Little Fur Family… My Beautiful Cross Eyed Girl Asira
She gets around just fine but she doesn’t see so well, but that’s ok we all have our flaws and she will be plenty loved here
Image source: Human_Kaleidoscope_1
#14 Answered A Message On Nextdoor About A Cat Abandoned In A House Alone For A Year
Her owner fell and went into care and the house went up for sale. A caretaker left dry food out once in a while. First pic is from the real estate agent of the house. Second pic is her home with us. She’s about 15.
Image source: Ew_david_ew
#15 This Senior Declawed Girl Was Living In A Hotel Storm Drain Starving
As soon as I got the call, I rushed there. She had to be sedated and shaved, as seen in the before photo due to matting. She was so thin. The rest are in her forever home 1.5 years later!
Image source: Hoperosaliex
#16 Still Best Friends, 8 Months After Adoption
Image source: Squaregogh
#17 From Stray To Foster Fail… Wednesday Is Looking Much Better Since Her Intake Photo
Image source: DogNipsForDays
#18 When We Found Mocha At The Shelter, She Flopped Over In My Arms And Stayed Like That The Whole Time
6 Weeks Home Now, And She’s Right There Waiting To Cuddle Every Time I Sit Down
Image source: CapeDispatcher
#19 Before & After Adoption; Our Lovely Princess, Kimchi
Image source: gabrielapintican
#20 I Fostered A Lot Of Stray Babies In Need This Past Year. This Special Girl Is One Of The Last Ones The Fate Has Met Me With
I decided to keep her and end 2021 on a positive note.. So, meet Misty – my new family member
Image source: airesiss
#21 Burrito Will Live? He’s Turning 4 Next Month!!
Image source: melocatmom
#22 Realised The Only Photos Of Our Ezio On Here Are From When He Was Still Really Poorly
He came to us with cat flu, ringworm, an undiagnosed cleft palate and was so underweight the vet was more concerned about that than the flu.
Image source: LouMoo82
#23 Before And After Adoption… He Was Found In A Trash Can In A Plastic Bag 4 Years Ago
Image source: DreamAliceMark
#24 Here’s Jack! He Was Found In The Streets Weighing Only 6 Ounces With Infections In Both Eyes. Now He’s A Healthy Boy At Almost 4.5 Lbs And One Eye Short!
Image source: slaminsalmon74
#25 My Friend Found A Sickly Kitten While Delivering Packages. Here’s A Pic Of His First Day At The Vet vs. His Recheck Appointment
Image source: 3RdRocktothesun
#26 I Found That Abandoned Litter Of 8 Kittens In July Last Year (2020). This Is Them Now!
Image source: airesiss
#27 Found Crying Inside The Car’s Engine. Took An Hour To Extract Her Out. She Is Now Called Nori
Image source: stickfriend
#28 Found This Little Guy In The Streets A Year And A Half Ago. Now He’s Looking Dapper Af
Image source: griftertm
#29 First Pic Is The Day We Rescued Her From A Dumpster! 2nd Is A Month Later Enjoying Her New Life
Image source: celcelcel333
#30 Chira. Rescued Off Street In Miami By Our Rescue
Treating Vet Fell In Love And Adopted. Turns Out It’s Cancer But She Will Get Best Care And Tons Of Love
Image source: gkpetrescue
#31 One Of My Foster Cats After A Month Of Care
Image source: etetries
#32 My Disabled Boy Was Abandoned At A Shelter. Now His Biggest Problem Is Deciding Whether He’ll Sleep On My Face Or My Feet
Image source: stazz88
#33 Her Stray Mother Dropped Korra Off On Our Porch To Save Her Life – From Crusty Baby To Pretty Tortie!
Image source: Gavindorf
#34 It’s Been 4 Years Since I Found My Little Scrapyard Kitten, He Just Keeps Getting Weirder
Image source: Paradox1989
#35 At The Shelter/After
Image source: kangamooose
#36 5 Weeks And Struggling To 5 Months And Thriving
Image source: GoFundMeow
#37 Bean, A Few Months vs. 7 Years!
Found Her In My Backyard When She Was A Baby. First Photo Was Of Her First Bath. She Has Matured Into Such A Confident Cat!
Image source: EscapeTroubleshoot
#38 The Latest Rescue: Pookie The Bear, A 5 Weeks Old Kitten I Decided To Keep
Image source: Koibetta
#39 The Day I Found Him Dirty And Starving In A Seasonal Corn Maze vs. Living The Good Life 2 Years Later!
Image source: wandwish
#40 This Is Pomelo
This is Pomelo. He was abandoned 3.5 months ago during rainy season dirty and stained in his own urine, massive ear infection, malnurished and had chronic diarrhoea. Think we fixed him all up alright!
Image source: raavenash
#41 Hubert Had Ringworm, A Respiratory Infection, Fleas, And An Infection. Now, She Just Has An Attitude
Image source: thelumpiestunicorn
#42 Disney Before And After Adoption
She Passed Away This January After Almost 4 Years Together. Today Would Have Been Her 13th Birthday. I Feel So Blessed To Have Been Able To Have This Time With Her.
Image source: jlskkslj
#43 Chandler’s Before And After, Found Outside Alone In The Cold. Now A Healthy And Loved Handsome Boy
Image source: camclark77
#44 Locke’s Before And After! He Was At A Kill Shelter Down In Georgia After Living His Whole Life A Stray
Image source: Kalanixi-ttv
#45 Zoe
Image source: demons_soulmate
#46 Robster Lobster As We Found Him And After A Month With A Foster!
Image source: PoetsSquareCats
#47 My Adopted Boy, Trouble, Was A Bit Large When We Got Him, He’s Finally At A Healthy Weight!
Image source: coleyjf
#48 I Wish I Had Better Before Photos! 1 Month Difference
Image source: casslomb
#49 Before&after
Image source: rezvankm
#50 Finally Got To Bring This Little One Home Today. Meet Miss Clementine
Image source: MissKittenxx_
