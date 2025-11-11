Touchable Memories: This Company 3D-Prints Old Photos To Help The Blind Re-Experience Memories

by

“Touchable Memories” is an experiment that aims to help the blind physically re-experience visual memories using 3D printers. This project, which was developed by LOLA for the Singapore-based company Pirate3D, tested 3D printing technology in an unexplored field and achieved incredible results.

Just as Braille was invented to help the blind share and absorb information more easily, this method has the potential to unlock access to images that were once completely locked away from the blind community by reproducing them as 3D sculptures or reliefs. Read on to see more and to watch a video of the project in action.

Editor’s note: Text supplemented by Bored Panda staff.

More info: pirate3d.com

Blind people can’t remember all of the details in photos, which can make visual memories fade over time

Touchable Memories: This Company 3D-Prints Old Photos To Help The Blind Re-Experience Memories

With the help of 3D printing technology, Pirate3D recreated the memories of 5 participants. Here’s a recreated photo of two siblings:

Touchable Memories: This Company 3D-Prints Old Photos To Help The Blind Re-Experience Memories

The cover design for a blind musician’s album:

Touchable Memories: This Company 3D-Prints Old Photos To Help The Blind Re-Experience Memories
Touchable Memories: This Company 3D-Prints Old Photos To Help The Blind Re-Experience Memories
Touchable Memories: This Company 3D-Prints Old Photos To Help The Blind Re-Experience Memories

The blind director of photography who worked on this movie scene finally got to “see” it:

Touchable Memories: This Company 3D-Prints Old Photos To Help The Blind Re-Experience Memories
Touchable Memories: This Company 3D-Prints Old Photos To Help The Blind Re-Experience Memories

Old family photos recreated:

Touchable Memories: This Company 3D-Prints Old Photos To Help The Blind Re-Experience Memories
Touchable Memories: This Company 3D-Prints Old Photos To Help The Blind Re-Experience Memories
Touchable Memories: This Company 3D-Prints Old Photos To Help The Blind Re-Experience Memories

The participants’ reactions are priceless:

Touchable Memories: This Company 3D-Prints Old Photos To Help The Blind Re-Experience Memories

(From left to right) Yassine, Mario, Daniela, Gabor and Meritxell

See the full video of the experiment below:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul: Is Jimmy McGill’s Transformation Nearing Its Dramatic Conclusion?
3 min read
May, 29, 2019
History and Future of Wu-Tang: An American Saga
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2022
5 Things You Didn’t Know about The Simpsons Season 1
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2018
Introducing LEGO Bun Hamburgers from The Philippines
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2017
How the Real Housewives of New Jersey Feel About Danielle Staub Today
3 min read
Mar, 18, 2019
Dave Letterman is Awarded the Mark Twain Prize for Humor
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.