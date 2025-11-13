30 Best Photos From The Sony World Photography Awards 2019

From film, to music to photography diverse art and artists have the ability to breath new life into every medium – this is evident when viewing the entries for the Sony World Photography Awards, “the most celebrated and diverse photography competitions in the world.”

Currently, in its 12th year, the goal of the competition is to showcase the best contemporary photography around the world.

#1 Creative Category Winner: ‘Dreamers And Warriors’ By Martin Stranka, Czech Republic

#2 Travel: ‘Forest Of Resonating Lamps’ By Yukihito Ono, Japan

#3 Natural World & Wildlife: ‘Huddle’ By Nadia Aly, United States

#4 Culture Category Winner: ‘Shadow Puppetry’ By Pan Jianhua, China Mainland

#5 Creative: ‘A Dog And Its Best Friend’ By Arvids Baranovs, Latvia

#6 Creative: ‘A Walk On The Bike’ By Alexandr Vlassyuk, Russia

#7 Architecture: ‘Tangshan, 2018’ By Jennifer Bin, Canada

#8 Landscape: ‘Solitude’ By Swapnil Deshpande, India

#9 Motion Category Winner: ‘Harmony’ By Christy Lee Rogers, United States

#10 Motion: ‘Smoke’ By Alexey Holod, Russia

#11 Portraiture: ‘Culture’ By Hasan Torabi, Iran

#12 Culture: ‘Drawing The Happiness ‘ By Ming Kai Chan, Hong Kong Sar

#13 Natural World & Wildlife: ‘Untitled’ By Greg Lecoeur, France

#14 Motion: ‘National Police Day’ By Piotr Cyganik, Poland

#15 Creative: ‘Tarian Ikan Cupang’ By Dhiky Aditya, Indonesia

#16 Landscape: ‘Under The Moon’ By Kuo Zei Yang, Taiwan

#17 Natural World & Wildlife: ‘Face To Face’ By Manuel Enrique González Carmona, Spain

#18 Portraiture Category Winner: ‘Grayson Perry – Birth’ By Richard Ansett, United Kingdom

#19 Culture: ‘Synergy Of Humanity’ By Eng Chung Tong, Malaysia

#20 Motion: ‘Little Wizard’ By Marlena Kurowska-Jankowiak, Poland

#21 Portraiture: ‘Xibalba’ By Tim Cavadini, Germany

#22 Travel: ‘Whale Shark Encounter, Papua West, 2018’ By Marco Zaffignani, Italy

#23 Creative: ‘Little Mona Lisa’ By Mariëtte Aernoudts, Netherlands

#24 Culture: ‘Vasile Oanea’ By Alex Robciuc, Romania

#25 Portraiture: ‘Diamond Skin’ By Mikeila Borgia, Argentina

#26 Portraiture: ‘Bruno’s Portrait’ By Elena Merce, Spain

#27 Architecture: ‘The Mirrored Entrance Of Tokyu Plaza’ By Connor Henderson, Australia

#28 Travel: ‘Flower On The Sea’ By Trung Pham Huy, Vietnam

#29 Culture: ‘Bright Minuet’ By Alessandro Zanoni, Italy

#30 Landscape: ‘Executioner’ By Neil Burnell, United Kingdom

