“My Extra Finger”: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

by

We all have a general idea of what “normal” physical features are. But of course, there are people who go beyond that definition, making them unique individuals with a fascinating story to tell. 

The photos you’re about to see are examples of that. We’ve scoured the internet for the most intriguing images of distinct bodily conditions, from evolving eye colors to bulging wrist veins that may startle anyone who sees them. 

You’ve likely not seen many of these pictures yet, so prepare to be amazed as you scroll through.

#1 Necrotising Fascitis, 2 Years On

In November 2022, I noticed some swelling on my knee and went to a clinic and was given flucloxacillin. Just two days later I was in the hospital with sepsis and the beginning of tissue necrosis (likely due to an already present COVID infection suppressing my immune system). The infection rapidly developed into necrotizing fasciitis covering most of the scar area, but after trying 5 different antibiotics, 8 surgical debridements, 2 blood transfusions, and a month in hospital, they managed to get it under control. Split skin grafts were taken from my thigh, leaving me with gnarly scars covering most of my left leg.

Honestly, I’m still struggling with body image and PTSD, but I’m healing mentally and physically one step at a time. I’m hoping that one day soon I’ll be able to love my body again.

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Baguette1066

#2 My Tooth Has Really Long Roots

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Bwhit1019

#3 Corectopia, When Your Pupil Is Not In The Center Of Your Eye. I See Just As Well With My Normal Eye. Second Picture I Took Myself With My Phone And A Water Bubble On The Lens

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: krisztian111996

#4 My Left Hand Crushed From The Roof Of My Car After Flipping. X-Ray From The Night It Happened

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: yeawrongperson

#5 I Was Born Without Finger Or Toe Prints

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: jedWanderMouse

#6 An X-Ray Of A Person Who Has 3 Full Sets Of Teeth

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Poohbizzle79

#7 If Anyone Is Wondering, This Is How A Reattached Finger Looks After It Grows Back (My Finger, Cut It Off When I Was 3)

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: upotatowitheyes

#8 Anonychia Congenita Is A Condition That Causes People To Be Unable To Grow Nails

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com, reddit.com

#9 My Son Has Symmetrical Hair Whorls Which Go In Opposite Directions. This Allows Him To Grow A Natural Mohawk

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: OmongKosong

#10 I Was Born Without A Bridge In My Nose

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: fedorahitler

#11 I Was Born With A Double Thumb But It Was Surgically Removed

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: BennyWithoutJets

#12 I Was Born With 4 Fingers

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Marrtyr11

#13 Went To The Dentist Today, I Already Have All My Adult Teeth But Turns Out I Have A Bonus Tooth

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: SensitivePassenger

#14 The Hair On My Neck Grows In A Circle

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Moshea94

#15 My Eye, I Have Vitiligo, Yellow In My Iris And A Slightly Offset Pupil

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: HeroOfTime4209

#16 My Daughter Was Born With Two Different Hair Colors

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: alidripdrop

#17 My Fingers Can Bend Way Back

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: WestBrink

#18 Was Curious To See If I Still Had Lead In My Finger From Elementary School

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: TheBromaro

#19 My Grandpas Cool Eye

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: arisweeknd

#20 My Tongue Is Naturally Forked

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Iamurcouch

#21 I Have A Patch On My Leg With An Abnormal Amount Of Hair

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: _Jeffra

#22 My Fingers Turn Deathly Pale Sometimes

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Cyndakon2

#23 My Extra Finger

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: doi11

#24 I Have 7 Wisdom Teeth

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: dredgeops

#25 This Woman Is Pregnant With Quadruplets

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: heylindshay

#26 Human Eye With True Polycoria (Multiple Pupils)

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Miaaaou

#27 A Friend With Low Body Fat

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Cooolconnor

#28 Cancer

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: aidank91

#29 Not Sure If It’s The Carrots That I Eat Everyday Or Something Is Wrong With Me

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: matchaunagiroll

#30 There’s A Device Called A Vein Viewer That Shows Doctors And Nurses Where Your Veins Are Located

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Photo-1845

#31 I Have Forked Ribs On My Right Side

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: amelia_kreyts

#32 The Evolution Of My Eye Color (Age 2, 6, 17, 29)

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: corilee93

#33 My Arm Hair After Some Serious Sanding On Our Jungle Gym

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Leightonius

#34 Before And After Lotion

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#35 I Have A Cool Skin Disorder Called Dermatographia And It Lets Me Write On My Skin

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Afraidcoast229

#36 Haven’t Been Able To Find Shoes In Years. Was Complaining About It Last Night And She Hit Me With “Well Your Feet Barely Look Human”

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: strikecat18

#37 I Was In The Cold And Felt That My Finger Was Still Numb After 10 Minutes Of Being Inside. Decided To Take My Glove Off And Check. Found Out It’s A Disease Called Raynouds Syndrome

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Traditional_Frame_36

#38 Ankle Injury, 15 Week Update

The news wasn’t the best. The doctor said the bones are healing fine, but they seem to be moving apart. You can see the top syndesmotic screw is already broken- however, he thinks my issue is the ligament(s). So now I wait for a CT scan.

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: redbycyrenz

#39 The Birth Defect On My Left Hand

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: RhylanLoura

#40 My Hand Before Redial Fasciectomy. Cord Gone Going On 5 Years. Dupuytren’s Disease

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: mrstevegibbs

#41 I Got The Plate And Screws Which Were In My Arm For A Year

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: tarf123

#42 I’m A Tattooer And Saw This Posted In One Of My Fb Groups. Any Freaking Clue What This Gnarly Thing Might Be? I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: ScumBunny

#43 My Doctor Let Me Keep The Titanium Bars That Stayed In My Ribcage For 3 Years After A Surgery For Pectus Excavatum

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: ToxicSocks24

#44 At 24 Years Old, I Got My Last Surviving Baby Tooth Removed

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#45 The Time I Got Gnarly Hives All Over My Body

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: doomed_moonfruit

#46 I Have Two Uvulas

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: gravesrcool

#47 Docs Couldn’t Find A Single Vein In My Arms For Iv, So They Struck My Jugular

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Deepikapaul67

#48 Today I Feel Validated But Also Angry At Being Gaslighted For Over A Decade

I started a job as a warehouse operations manager, and the hard work took a toll on my easy-to-bruise body. Of course I got the “maybe you forgot about hitting something” at first when I complained of spontaneous bruising. But after weeks, it took me looking like this to be taken seriously.

Now I have the genetic results and have been diagnosed with Glanzmann’s thrombasthenia. According to the research article my hematologist gave me, it has a prevalence estimate of 1:1,000,000. As a kid I got called to the nurse and counselor to be asked questions about the suspicious bruises, but all the tests I took at the hospitals and doctors came back normal. And apparently the tests they did would have come back normal. Because the problem was at a level so small, you’d have to request special tests. No one did anything more. It was just, oh well, all the easy tests show she’s fine. No one listened when I said the bruises randomly appear. That leaning against a desk or resting a hard object against me would give me a bruise. That I was walking up the stairs and felt a vessel burst in my leg, which caused a palm-sized bruise. To them I was just forgetful. Until this started with my new job.

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Honor-Among-Thieves

#49 My Girlfriend’s Skin Colour Is Growing Back In Spots After She Got Badly Scalded

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: darkpigraph

#50 This Is What It Looks Like Right After Having A Tongue Tie Released With A Laser

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: DejaBlonde

#51 The Length Of The Knots That Got Put On My Stitches

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Sablestein

#52 The Shape Of My Tongue Due To Wearing Retainers At Night

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: OfTheirOwnAccord

#53 None Of My Fingers Have A Middle Joint

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: JayFayad

#54 Scar Changed How My Thumb Nail Grows

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: T1MEKilla

#55 The Bruise On My Arm Healing After K-Tape

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Beginning-Delivery54

#56 Birthmark. My Own Brand Of Tattoo. I’ve Never Seen One With Tiny Moles Inside It Yet Other Than Mine

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: apple_porridge

#57 I Was Born With No Joints In The Middle Of My Fingers; I Cannot Make Fists

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: caleboratemedia

#58 I Was Born Without My Left Chest Pec

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Khoi503

#59 Here Is An X-Ray Of My Son Who Was Born Without An Adult Tooth And Still Has A Baby Tooth As A Teen

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: OhBeautiful

#60 I Have Harlequin Syndrome, And Only Half Of My Face Turns Red After Running

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Piachu

#61 My Full Body Allergic Rash “Went Around” All My Tattoos

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: sharkxandra

#62 The Tan Of My Hand Compared To My Foot

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: MadoneXI

#63 My Mum’s Hands (Hyperkeratotic Palmar Dermatitis)

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: denisedenisethankyou

#64 Broken Kneecap

Bro slipped and knee-dropped to the floor. After getting his knee bolted back together, a staph infection almost ended him. He’s had to have three surgeries for this already. He briefly thought he was going to need a bone graft too, but thankfully it turned out not. Don’t underestimate those slippery floors, folks.

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: CosmicSqueak

#65 Hooked Wisdom Teeth I Had Removed. Surgeon Said This Was Top 10 Worst Cases Hes Had In His 30 Years Of Work. This Was The Only One That Came Out Whole Too

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Thatoneschayne

#66 Cut My Hand And Instead Of Stitches I Got Glued (By The Doctor)

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: dbenzev

#67 Recently Came Down With Hand, Foot, And Mouth Disease. The Rashes On My Fingers Follow My Fingerprints

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: CaptainBlobTheSuprem

#68 I Did A Root Canal On My Patient And The Whole Tooth Nerve Came Out In One Piece

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: MeAndMyHobo

#69 My Grandfather’s Two Toned Feet Feet From Working Outside His Whole Life

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: jjaid

#70 My Belly 8 Months Pregnant

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: TurbulentArea69

#71 I Can See The Internal Bruising In My Finger When I Hold My Hand Up To The Light

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Enceladus89

#72 Budging Wrist Vein I’ve Had Since Birth

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: oririn

#73 Off-Center Pupil I’ve Had Since Birth

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Nintendeion

#74 Woke Up With A Mystery Bite On My Arm And It’s Spreading Into My Bloodstream

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Solid-Kaleidoscope70

#75 My Son Was Born Missing A Toenail

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: jfarnworth15

#76 My Son Was Born With An Extra Thumb

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: BenSerius

#77 Purple Pee: Purple Bag Syndrome Is When A Uti And Catheter Arrangement Allows For A Bacteria That Converts Indoxyl Sulphate Into Indigo And Indirubin Dye (Blue And Red)

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: bismarck911

#78 Even Though All The Hair On My Body Is Black, My Mustache And Beard Are Red

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: EmilianoVera15

#79 This Radiation Therapy Mask

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: NuclearEnt

#80 I Have Hereditary Angioedema, Which Causes My Body Parts To Spontaneously Swell At Times (Left Is Normal, Right Is Swollen)

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: insangele

#81 My Left Hand Is Missing A Finger As It Was What Formed My Thumb

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: howdoichooseafandom

#82 Camera Capsule, After Having Been In My Intestines For 5 Days

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: petitesBetises

#83 The Way The Color Is Coming Back On My Burn Wound

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Joshnaks

#84 Before I Got It Amputated, I Had An Extra Artery In My Left Ear. This Is What It Looked Like, Compared With The Right

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: bannysexdang

#85 An Octopus Bite Wound

&#8220;My Extra Finger&#8221;: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

Image source: Madi_the_Insane

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On:” Season 1, Episode 7 Recap
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2022
Grimm
Grimm Season 2 Premiere: A Bigger, Badder, and Ballsier Grimm Awaits
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2012
The X-Files: A Collection of “Scully’s Eyes” Freeze Frames
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2017
Franklin & Bash 3.04 Review: “Captain Johnny”
3 min read
Jul, 4, 2013
Fox Developing a Remake of the 80s Comedy “9 to 5” with Rashida Jones
3 min read
Mar, 4, 2018
The Middle
The Middle Season 6 Episode 24 Review: “The Graduate”
3 min read
May, 14, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.