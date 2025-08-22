“My Extra Finger”: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)

We all have a general idea of what “normal” physical features are. But of course, there are people who go beyond that definition, making them unique individuals with a fascinating story to tell.
The photos you’re about to see are examples of that. We’ve scoured the internet for the most intriguing images of distinct bodily conditions, from evolving eye colors to bulging wrist veins that may startle anyone who sees them.
You’ve likely not seen many of these pictures yet, so prepare to be amazed as you scroll through.
#1 Necrotising Fascitis, 2 Years On
In November 2022, I noticed some swelling on my knee and went to a clinic and was given flucloxacillin. Just two days later I was in the hospital with sepsis and the beginning of tissue necrosis (likely due to an already present COVID infection suppressing my immune system). The infection rapidly developed into necrotizing fasciitis covering most of the scar area, but after trying 5 different antibiotics, 8 surgical debridements, 2 blood transfusions, and a month in hospital, they managed to get it under control. Split skin grafts were taken from my thigh, leaving me with gnarly scars covering most of my left leg.
Honestly, I’m still struggling with body image and PTSD, but I’m healing mentally and physically one step at a time. I’m hoping that one day soon I’ll be able to love my body again.
Image source: Baguette1066
#2 My Tooth Has Really Long Roots
Image source: Bwhit1019
#3 Corectopia, When Your Pupil Is Not In The Center Of Your Eye. I See Just As Well With My Normal Eye. Second Picture I Took Myself With My Phone And A Water Bubble On The Lens
Image source: krisztian111996
#4 My Left Hand Crushed From The Roof Of My Car After Flipping. X-Ray From The Night It Happened
Image source: yeawrongperson
#5 I Was Born Without Finger Or Toe Prints
Image source: jedWanderMouse
#6 An X-Ray Of A Person Who Has 3 Full Sets Of Teeth
Image source: Poohbizzle79
#7 If Anyone Is Wondering, This Is How A Reattached Finger Looks After It Grows Back (My Finger, Cut It Off When I Was 3)
Image source: upotatowitheyes
#8 Anonychia Congenita Is A Condition That Causes People To Be Unable To Grow Nails
Image source: reddit.com, reddit.com
#9 My Son Has Symmetrical Hair Whorls Which Go In Opposite Directions. This Allows Him To Grow A Natural Mohawk
Image source: OmongKosong
#10 I Was Born Without A Bridge In My Nose
Image source: fedorahitler
#11 I Was Born With A Double Thumb But It Was Surgically Removed
Image source: BennyWithoutJets
#12 I Was Born With 4 Fingers
Image source: Marrtyr11
#13 Went To The Dentist Today, I Already Have All My Adult Teeth But Turns Out I Have A Bonus Tooth
Image source: SensitivePassenger
#14 The Hair On My Neck Grows In A Circle
Image source: Moshea94
#15 My Eye, I Have Vitiligo, Yellow In My Iris And A Slightly Offset Pupil
Image source: HeroOfTime4209
#16 My Daughter Was Born With Two Different Hair Colors
Image source: alidripdrop
#17 My Fingers Can Bend Way Back
Image source: WestBrink
#18 Was Curious To See If I Still Had Lead In My Finger From Elementary School
Image source: TheBromaro
#19 My Grandpas Cool Eye
Image source: arisweeknd
#20 My Tongue Is Naturally Forked
Image source: Iamurcouch
#21 I Have A Patch On My Leg With An Abnormal Amount Of Hair
Image source: _Jeffra
#22 My Fingers Turn Deathly Pale Sometimes
Image source: Cyndakon2
#23 My Extra Finger
Image source: doi11
#24 I Have 7 Wisdom Teeth
Image source: dredgeops
#25 This Woman Is Pregnant With Quadruplets
Image source: heylindshay
#26 Human Eye With True Polycoria (Multiple Pupils)
Image source: Miaaaou
#27 A Friend With Low Body Fat
Image source: Cooolconnor
#28 Cancer
Image source: aidank91
#29 Not Sure If It’s The Carrots That I Eat Everyday Or Something Is Wrong With Me
Image source: matchaunagiroll
#30 There’s A Device Called A Vein Viewer That Shows Doctors And Nurses Where Your Veins Are Located
Image source: Ok-Photo-1845
#31 I Have Forked Ribs On My Right Side
Image source: amelia_kreyts
#32 The Evolution Of My Eye Color (Age 2, 6, 17, 29)
Image source: corilee93
#33 My Arm Hair After Some Serious Sanding On Our Jungle Gym
Image source: Leightonius
#34 Before And After Lotion
Image source: reddit.com
#35 I Have A Cool Skin Disorder Called Dermatographia And It Lets Me Write On My Skin
Image source: Afraidcoast229
#36 Haven’t Been Able To Find Shoes In Years. Was Complaining About It Last Night And She Hit Me With “Well Your Feet Barely Look Human”
Image source: strikecat18
#37 I Was In The Cold And Felt That My Finger Was Still Numb After 10 Minutes Of Being Inside. Decided To Take My Glove Off And Check. Found Out It’s A Disease Called Raynouds Syndrome
Image source: Traditional_Frame_36
#38 Ankle Injury, 15 Week Update
The news wasn’t the best. The doctor said the bones are healing fine, but they seem to be moving apart. You can see the top syndesmotic screw is already broken- however, he thinks my issue is the ligament(s). So now I wait for a CT scan.
Image source: redbycyrenz
#39 The Birth Defect On My Left Hand
Image source: RhylanLoura
#40 My Hand Before Redial Fasciectomy. Cord Gone Going On 5 Years. Dupuytren’s Disease
Image source: mrstevegibbs
#41 I Got The Plate And Screws Which Were In My Arm For A Year
Image source: tarf123
#42 I’m A Tattooer And Saw This Posted In One Of My Fb Groups. Any Freaking Clue What This Gnarly Thing Might Be? I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It
Image source: ScumBunny
#43 My Doctor Let Me Keep The Titanium Bars That Stayed In My Ribcage For 3 Years After A Surgery For Pectus Excavatum
Image source: ToxicSocks24
#44 At 24 Years Old, I Got My Last Surviving Baby Tooth Removed
Image source: reddit.com
#45 The Time I Got Gnarly Hives All Over My Body
Image source: doomed_moonfruit
#46 I Have Two Uvulas
Image source: gravesrcool
#47 Docs Couldn’t Find A Single Vein In My Arms For Iv, So They Struck My Jugular
Image source: Deepikapaul67
#48 Today I Feel Validated But Also Angry At Being Gaslighted For Over A Decade
I started a job as a warehouse operations manager, and the hard work took a toll on my easy-to-bruise body. Of course I got the “maybe you forgot about hitting something” at first when I complained of spontaneous bruising. But after weeks, it took me looking like this to be taken seriously.
Now I have the genetic results and have been diagnosed with Glanzmann’s thrombasthenia. According to the research article my hematologist gave me, it has a prevalence estimate of 1:1,000,000. As a kid I got called to the nurse and counselor to be asked questions about the suspicious bruises, but all the tests I took at the hospitals and doctors came back normal. And apparently the tests they did would have come back normal. Because the problem was at a level so small, you’d have to request special tests. No one did anything more. It was just, oh well, all the easy tests show she’s fine. No one listened when I said the bruises randomly appear. That leaning against a desk or resting a hard object against me would give me a bruise. That I was walking up the stairs and felt a vessel burst in my leg, which caused a palm-sized bruise. To them I was just forgetful. Until this started with my new job.
Image source: Honor-Among-Thieves
#49 My Girlfriend’s Skin Colour Is Growing Back In Spots After She Got Badly Scalded
Image source: darkpigraph
#50 This Is What It Looks Like Right After Having A Tongue Tie Released With A Laser
Image source: DejaBlonde
#51 The Length Of The Knots That Got Put On My Stitches
Image source: Sablestein
#52 The Shape Of My Tongue Due To Wearing Retainers At Night
Image source: OfTheirOwnAccord
#53 None Of My Fingers Have A Middle Joint
Image source: JayFayad
#54 Scar Changed How My Thumb Nail Grows
Image source: T1MEKilla
#55 The Bruise On My Arm Healing After K-Tape
Image source: Beginning-Delivery54
#56 Birthmark. My Own Brand Of Tattoo. I’ve Never Seen One With Tiny Moles Inside It Yet Other Than Mine
Image source: apple_porridge
#57 I Was Born With No Joints In The Middle Of My Fingers; I Cannot Make Fists
Image source: caleboratemedia
#58 I Was Born Without My Left Chest Pec
Image source: Khoi503
#59 Here Is An X-Ray Of My Son Who Was Born Without An Adult Tooth And Still Has A Baby Tooth As A Teen
Image source: OhBeautiful
#60 I Have Harlequin Syndrome, And Only Half Of My Face Turns Red After Running
Image source: Piachu
#61 My Full Body Allergic Rash “Went Around” All My Tattoos
Image source: sharkxandra
#62 The Tan Of My Hand Compared To My Foot
Image source: MadoneXI
#63 My Mum’s Hands (Hyperkeratotic Palmar Dermatitis)
Image source: denisedenisethankyou
#64 Broken Kneecap
Bro slipped and knee-dropped to the floor. After getting his knee bolted back together, a staph infection almost ended him. He’s had to have three surgeries for this already. He briefly thought he was going to need a bone graft too, but thankfully it turned out not. Don’t underestimate those slippery floors, folks.
Image source: CosmicSqueak
#65 Hooked Wisdom Teeth I Had Removed. Surgeon Said This Was Top 10 Worst Cases Hes Had In His 30 Years Of Work. This Was The Only One That Came Out Whole Too
Image source: Thatoneschayne
#66 Cut My Hand And Instead Of Stitches I Got Glued (By The Doctor)
Image source: dbenzev
#67 Recently Came Down With Hand, Foot, And Mouth Disease. The Rashes On My Fingers Follow My Fingerprints
Image source: CaptainBlobTheSuprem
#68 I Did A Root Canal On My Patient And The Whole Tooth Nerve Came Out In One Piece
Image source: MeAndMyHobo
#69 My Grandfather’s Two Toned Feet Feet From Working Outside His Whole Life
Image source: jjaid
#70 My Belly 8 Months Pregnant
Image source: TurbulentArea69
#71 I Can See The Internal Bruising In My Finger When I Hold My Hand Up To The Light
Image source: Enceladus89
#72 Budging Wrist Vein I’ve Had Since Birth
Image source: oririn
#73 Off-Center Pupil I’ve Had Since Birth
Image source: Nintendeion
#74 Woke Up With A Mystery Bite On My Arm And It’s Spreading Into My Bloodstream
Image source: Solid-Kaleidoscope70
#75 My Son Was Born Missing A Toenail
Image source: jfarnworth15
#76 My Son Was Born With An Extra Thumb
Image source: BenSerius
#77 Purple Pee: Purple Bag Syndrome Is When A Uti And Catheter Arrangement Allows For A Bacteria That Converts Indoxyl Sulphate Into Indigo And Indirubin Dye (Blue And Red)
Image source: bismarck911
#78 Even Though All The Hair On My Body Is Black, My Mustache And Beard Are Red
Image source: EmilianoVera15
#79 This Radiation Therapy Mask
Image source: NuclearEnt
#80 I Have Hereditary Angioedema, Which Causes My Body Parts To Spontaneously Swell At Times (Left Is Normal, Right Is Swollen)
Image source: insangele
#81 My Left Hand Is Missing A Finger As It Was What Formed My Thumb
Image source: howdoichooseafandom
#82 Camera Capsule, After Having Been In My Intestines For 5 Days
Image source: petitesBetises
#83 The Way The Color Is Coming Back On My Burn Wound
Image source: Joshnaks
#84 Before I Got It Amputated, I Had An Extra Artery In My Left Ear. This Is What It Looked Like, Compared With The Right
Image source: bannysexdang
#85 An Octopus Bite Wound
Image source: Madi_the_Insane
