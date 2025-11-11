Restaurant Puts Fridge In Street So Hungry People Can Take Leftovers

Restaurants waste a lot of food, and even though big companies like Starbucks have recently changed their policies, a lot still goes into the bin when it could, well, go into people’s bellies.

So when a restaurant owner in Kochi, India, saw a homeless woman eating from a trashcan, she knew she had to do something. So Minu Pauline came up with a brilliant idea. Realizing that her restaurant, Pappadavada, had a lot of leftover food, she decided to put a fridge outside so homeless people could help themselves. It’s open 24/7 and anybody is free to use it. The fridge receives regular donations from restaurant patrons and other people, and Pauline herself leaves around 75-80 portions of food per day.

“Money is yours,” she told The Huffington Post. “But resources belong to society. That’s the message I want to send out. If you’re wasting your money…you’re wasting society’s resources.”

