50 Times Trashed Cars Were Restored To Their Former Glory, Shared In This Online Group

You know how taking up ceramics or yoga can be therapeutic after a long, hard day’s work? This can be applied to a slew of hobbies and activities. And some folks do that with more long-term projects, like car restorations.
Just think about it: you’re alone, for hours on end, pulling apart a car that was never supposed to touch asphalt ever again only to put it back together with new and refurbished parts. And then you drive it off into the horizon… hopefully, not into the nearest light pole because you accidentally connected the brake pedal to the accelerator.
#1 Before & After
Image source: knuckleheadtj
#2 A Little Before And After. Paid $1000 For A ’72 Ghia That Had Been Sitting In Yard 5 Years Under A Tree. High-Speed Wool Pad And Polishing/Cutting Compound
Image source: AlabamaPodunk70
#3 1958 MGA Before And After
Image source: flashdrivemotors
#4 I Found A Rusty Morgunovka (SeAZ S-3A From 1960) In My Neighbor’s Garage, Installed A CVT And Made A “Candy” Out Of It
Image source: andrew1
#5 This 1970 Chevelle Went Through A Full Restoration Process To Get Its Glory Back
Image source: Dori_Servis
#6 My First DIY Post, But I Restored A 1969 Mustang In High School And I’m Very Proud Of How She Turned Out
Image source: glang25
#7 A Friend’s Aunt Gifted Me Her Deceased Father’s Car. “If You Think You Can Get It Running, You Can Have It”
Image source: Whoiscw
#8 The Original Car My Grandpa Purchased At 16 Years Old: A ’31 Chevy 5-Window Coupe That Was Restored By Him And My Dad
Image source: cantteachreddit
#9 Nysa 522, Photos Shows The Restoration Of A Polish Car
Image source: Prostoilogin
#10 Here’s My Father And His Before And After Pics Of His ‘65 Bus Restoration Project. He’s Very Proud Of It And He Spent 4x Of My College Degree To Make It What It Is Today
Image source: yeahrightgirlhg
#11 1969 Karmann Ghia Before And After – Restored And Converted To Electric
Image source: flashdrivemotors
#12 Before, During, And After The 6-Year Restoration And Customization Of My 1967 Beetle
Image source: RodMartinez
#13 1971 Dodge Charger Before And After
Image source: Power-Wagon
#14 Just Over Two Years Ago I Started My First Major Project, A Non-Running 1967 Triumph TR4A. Here’s A Before And After
Image source: senor_sugar
#15 My ’64 Falcon Build Before And After
Image source: grumpy__robot
#16 Restored My Dad’s Old ’70 Camaro
Image source: dldecler
#17 I Can’t Draw But I Consider This My Art. Restored A Classic Stingray In My Garage
Image source: iCommunicateInGifs
#18 Arkady Babich’s Homemade Convertible “Leningrad” Has Been Restored
Image source: wroom
#19 Sometimes It’s Easy To Forget How Much Work You’ve Done
Image source: CarltoneUkulele
#20 Completed Restoration Of My Dream Car
Image source: finallygotmymustang
#21 Rare 1967 Mustang GT500 Got A Second Chance At Life. And Women Say We Don’t Cry Enough
Image source: spiceofmylife
#22 Before And After Of My Dad’s 2-Year Smokey And The Bandit Inspired Trans Am Project
Image source: NBE01
#23 Challenger Restored
Image source: GYC_Mark
#24 Before And After Of A Project I’m Very Proud To Officially Consider Completed
One year ago I found a 1969 auto squareback in the weeds and bought it for $800. This afternoon I finished the final tweaks and it’s officially road-ready. Cheers!
Image source: dlatusek12
#25 Before And After From A Few Years Ago. I Work In My Family’s Glass, Interior, Sunroof, And Convertible Workshop
We also rent a building across the street that houses a body shop and an auto repair shop. Our customer bought the car like this because he thought he could fix it for cheap. It fell off a car carrier. After we finished it over a year later. My brother had to make the back seat from scratch out of pipe foam. He went off a picture of the seat and went from there. One of our trimmers made the covers. Pretty much a VW seat.
Image source: indieemopunk
#26 1963 VW Dune Buggy Restoration Before And After
Image source: okie_gunslinger
#27 Restoration Camaro Z28 ’73
Image source: maiko3333
#28 Before And After. I Spent 2 Years And Too Much Money On Her
Image source: Ern-The-Burn
#29 The Red Wheels With The White Walls Make The Look Of This Truck, Awesome
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Before And After
The original color is Crocus yellow. It’s on the back seat panel, which you can see through the rear window. The car was built for the GM show car account and is the first Impala convertible built in 1965. SS package 327 with powerglide, power windows, tilt, and rear seat speakers.
Image source: Sinpala
#31 A Before And After Of My Father’s ’79 Vette That We Restored/Modified During One Indiana Winter
Image source: smiffhouse
#32 Before & After
Image source: SecretOrganization60
#33 1967 RS/SS Camaro Home-Built Restoration
Image source: 67RS-SS
#34 1968 Ford Mustang Restoration, My First Car
Image source: MustangGuy68
#35 Got This Out Of A Hay Field. It’s Been Sitting For A Long Time
Image source: bgardner66
#36 My Brother Finished His Bird After A Few Years. Pretty Awesome
Image source: BrownZac
#37 The Before And After Of Mine And My Wife’s Project Car. 2015-2018
Image source: Luke-Mopar
#38 Some Before And After Pics Of My ’68 Merc Cougar I’ve Been Working On For A Couple Years Now
Image source: Overseer4
#39 280Z Before And After. It Was A Lot Of Hard Work, But She’s Beautiful
Image source: cody4king
#40 Before And After. My First Car I Bought 3 Years Ago For $700
Image source: Calvatron_
#41 I Restored A 1977 VW Bus For Under $1,000
Image source: LifeWithAdd
#42 It’s Art And Requires Just Enough Passion
Image source: alexmwanzo
#43 Before And After Photos Of An E12 I Had To Refurbish In The Workshop Last Weekend For Our Exhibition
Image source: mvpmp90
#44 My (Wife’s) 1970 Fiat 500 L Before And After Restoration
Image source: ForcedInductionGamer
#45 Before And After. Still A Work In Progress. Next are Coilovers, GTI Wheels, And Bumpers
Image source: Red__Sailor
#46 After 3 Years Of Work, I’m Calling This Project Done
Image source: middlefingerboss
#47 A 5-Year Project, And All The Work Was Done By Me And My Father-In-Law
Image source: Alienentity555
#48 At The Ripe Age Of 22, I’ve Completely Restored A 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit. What An Experience
Image source: omgwutd00d
#49 I Don’t Know If I Have Posted A Before And After Pic Yet. Top Is Before, In Case You’re Wondering
Image source: General_Vodka
#50 My Very First Build. I Got The Car For The First Time When I Was 15
Image source: eazy_does_it_now
