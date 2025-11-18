“She Has Really Lost Her Ways”: JoJo Siwa Has A Bulge In New Magazine Cover

JoJo Siwa sparked heated debates over new photographs of her seemingly displaying a “bulge”. The Dance Moms alumnus dazzled in a new cover photoshoot for Ladygunn Magazine, with an interview in which she opened up about having to dissociate in show-biz. Nevertheless, some photographs raised eyebrows.
Ladygunn Magazine published a cover story of JoJo on Monday (September 23), in which the 21-year-old starlet featured in various gender-bending campy looks.
But one particular ensemble caught people’s interest. In a couple of photographs, JoJo posed while wearing a rhinestone-studded chest plate designed by Kyle Farmery from Sparkyle Studio, shaped like a male torso with a subtle six-pack.
The lower half of her ensemble matched the chest plate and consisted of a bold, sculptural rhinestone-studded bulge.
The daring look, which was styled by the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Phil Gomez, amassed a slew of divided opinions, as an Instagram user commented: “No hate, I’m honestly just confused.”
A person commented: “I don’t like this at all actually.”
Someone else penned: “Why is it that I open Instagram and get a full face full of a golden cup.”
“How about anyone can wear anything they f*****g want,” a netizen argued. “How about that. clothes have no gender. all of these comments prove how controlled people are by gender norms. this has to be that and that has to be this. you can’t wear that because whine, whine, whine….”
A viewer added: “I mean she looks good but the pee pee?!?”
“Omg, this is soooo camp I’m loving it,” a cybernaut expressed.
An observer quipped: “Packin’ more than half the fellas out here.”
“It’s weird but it’s artistic and interesting,” a separate individual chimed in. “She’s keeping the haters talking.”
“Why is there a bulge….” a commentator questioned in another Instagram post.
As per Sparklye Studio’s official website, the New York City-based design studio by Kyle Farmery specializes in custom commission-based rhinestone embellishments on “anything you’d like including clothing, household objects, accessories, shoes, bags, and more.”
It adds: “You dream it, and we can bling it to life.”
During her interview, JoJo opened up about her full-time job as a famous person after “years of radiating sparkles and forming parasocial relationships with the internet.”
According to the interview, JoJo has become accustomed to looking over her shoulder and giving her fans a quick selfie and has since forgotten what it’s like to be out in public without people staring.
She told Ladygunn Magazine: “I definitely disassociate well. It’s a special talent for sure. “So whatever moment I’m in, I’m in it for that moment.
“Once it’s done, though, I’ll be out. You know what I mean? That’s the kind of a skill that I’ve learned over the years and has helped me.”
The Karma hitmaker continued: “There’s parts of me that the world just doesn’t see because it’s not entertaining.
“And that’s what I always tell everyone. No one wants to see me be boring. The part of me that the world doesn’t see is the person controlling the image you do see.”
“This is art,” a reader commented
