“She Had More Work Done”: Fans React Wildly To Kim Kardashian’s Oscars Party Look After Spotting Odd Details

The famous Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair gathers a number of stars from show business, including those outside the film industry.
Among this year’s attendees was Kim Kardashian, who sparked a flurry of reactions after arriving in a glittering, figure-hugging dress.
The reality star paired the Gucci gown with 8-inch heels and added a unique touch to her look with light-blue contact lenses.
Kim Kardashian turned heads at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party in a glittering Gucci gown
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Kim styled her hair in a shoulder-length bob and completed the ensemble with diamond ear cuffs.
On social media, a number of viewers claimed that the mom of four, who has previously admitted to cosmetic tweakments, had gone under the knife to alter her facial features.
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“That’s not Kim. That person has a different face and eyes,” one person commented on X.
“Her makeup is weird or she had more work done. I do like the dress though,” shared another.
“What has she done to her face?!? She was perfect as is,” a separate user expressed.
“That dress is absolutely stunning. She’s getting the plastic surgery face tho,”shared an additional viewer.
Another attributed the alleged changes to Kim’s makeup, replying, “It’s called smoky eye.”
Fans debated the look, with some praising her beauty and others claiming she’s had cosmetic work
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A separate group gave the dress and makeup a thumbs up but did not like the short hair, saying it looked like a “wig.”
“This is the best she has looked in clothes,” said one supporter, while another called her look “stunning.”
The SKIMS founder appears unfazed by the critical comments, as she posted several close-ups of her look on Instagram, including videos showing her ice-blue contact lenses.
She also shared a photo of the Gucci dress, which debuted at Milan Fashion Week last month, and of Pleaser’s gold high heels.
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Two of Kim’s sisters were also in attendance at the Vanity Fair party. Model Kendall Jenner was seen chatting with Oscar-nominated actor Jacob Elordi and her friends, Hailey Bieber and Cara Delevigne.
Kylie Jenner attended the ceremony to support her boyfriend, Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Actor.
Kim admitted to getting Botox injections, though she said she has “chilled” with the procedure
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Kim’s rumored boyfriend, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, did not join her at the glitzy event.
The TV star has not commented on the recent speculation surrounding her appearance, though she has never demonized those who choose to go under the knife.
Like many of her sisters, Kim has been open about her cosmetic procedures in different interviews.
She has denied undergoing plastic surgery but admitted to getting Botox injections. In a 2022 interview with Allure, the 45-year-old revealed that she had “a little bit” of Botox between her brows.
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“But I’ve chilled, actually,” she said of the injections, clarifying, “I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips.”
While it may not come as a surprise to readers—the Kardashian brand is a beauty empire, in addition to cultivating a loyal following entertained by her family dynamics—Kim told the magazine that she places a high value on looking her best.
The reality star said she probably cares about looking good “more than 90% of people on this planet”
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“I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good,” she said.
“I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”
The All’s Fair actress also admitted that she would eat excrement if it gave her the power of eternal youth.
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“I would probably eat sh*t if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger,’” she told Allure.
Still, after discussing the hypothetical and disgusting elixir, she revealed that she’s not a fan of the real options many people turn to when trying to look forever young.
“I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse.”
Kim was previously criticized for justifying the pain she felt after wearing a tight corset at the Met Gala
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Kim previously sparked controversy when she wore an ultra-tight corset at the 2024 Met Gala, which left visible marks on her lower back.
During an episode of her Hulu reality show, she said she “couldn’t breathe” and felt like she was “literally going to throw up” in the corset.
Despite the pain, she believed fashion’s biggest night justified the sacrifice. When a producer asked her off-camera if the discomfort was worth it, she replied, “Abso-f**ing-lutely.”
“That’s just who I am,” she added. “If you look good, it’s all worth it.”
Social media users shared their thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s Oscars after-party look
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