Fan’s Final Video Of Dolly Parton Is Turning Heads Online, Here’s What People Are Saying: “She Really Did It”

Whoever filmed this probably knew they were capturing something very special.
A video labeled “the last video I took of Dolly Parton” has gone viral, leaving fans captivated by the star’s final words to the crowd.
Fans marveled at her, saying she was “a diva till the very end!!” and effortlessly made people laugh with her endearing sense of humor.
A video labeled “the last video I took of Dolly Parton” has gone viral on social media
Racking up millions of views online, the video of Dolly Parton captured the legendary singer being unmistakably herself.
She looked fabulous while addressing the crowd, thanking them for their support and making them laugh multiple times.
While it is unclear when the video was taken or who took it, fans were convinced the singer was full of life “till the very end.”
“She [is] the definition of u won’t catch me on my bad day,” said one fan, while another wrote, “Icon. She was 80 still wearing them high a** heels.”
She’s “moving about to give the dress effect! a real showgirl,” said a third.
“Mama never got unfresh,” one wrote.
Speaking of last videos, one of Parton’s final video messages was a thank-you note to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, weeks before she passed away on August 25.
On July 3, she shared a sweet message to the couple, thanking them for donating $2 million to her Imagination Library program, aimed at childhood literacy.
One of the late singer’s final video messages was a thank-you note to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
The Imagination Library mission was founded by the country music icon in 1995 in honor of her father, who never learned to read.
The childhood literacy program sends a free, age-appropriate book every month to enrolled children from birth until they start school. The families bear no cost throughout the process.
“Taylor and Travis, it’s Dolly, and I was just told that you two were making a donation of $2 million to my Imagination Library,” Parton said in her video message to the power couple.
Their gratitude left her “blown away and overjoyed,” the singer said, noting how their generous donation would help her organization carry forward the mission “in bigger ways.”
The beloved singer also joked about wanting their firstborn child.
The country music icon made a joke about Swift and Kelce’s firstborn baby
“Now, it’s evident that you have made giving back a key part of your lives, so hey, when you have you firstborn, can I have it? Because that is gonna be one special baby!” she quipped.
For Swift and Kelce, the hefty donation was one part of their donations ahead of their July 3 nuptials at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
They donated $26 million to at least 20 charitable organizations across the nation, including food banks, children’s hospitals, and national groups like Feeding America and the ASPCA, as part of their wedding celebration.
Since Parton’s passing, fans have been looking back at her past interviews, photos, and videos of her,
Digging up lesser-known details about her, fans began talking about the age-old mystery of Parton’s hands, which were almost always covered by long sleeves or skin-toned gloves.
Many had theories about it, saying it was “simply part of her aesthetic.” Others believed she had undergone “corrective surgery” and wanted to keep it away from the public’s glare.
Fans have been digging up past interviews, photos, and videos of Parton since her passing
The singer never addressed the speculation, but she once spoke about the scars on her hand while discussing her tattoos.
She explained to Vanity Fair in 2017 that some of the tattoos were meant to conceal scars from keloid tissue, a condition that leaves the skin prone to persistent purple discoloration after injuries.
While speaking to People in 2020, she recalled getting one of the tattoos following a previous health scare.
“I was very sick for a while, and I had to wear a feeding tube. It left a little indentation on my side, and I didn’t like it,” she told the outlet.
“Ribbons and bows and butterflies” were part of the design, she added.
“The covered hands make so much more sense now,” one netizen commented online.
A throwback picture of the Jolene singer’s natural hair recently went viral
Another detail about her that resurfaced following her passing was a throwback photo of her natural hair.
The monochrome photo was posted by the singer in 2018 with the caption, “I always love being in the studio.”
“Your natural hair is beautiful,” one commented on the photo, while another wrote, “You are a beautiful woman with or without wigs.”
The “Queen of country” had spoken about her larger-than-life wigs, which became an essential part of her recognizable image over the years.
She even said her longtime husband Carl Dean would tease her for her enormous wigs.
“It’s a funny thing because when I wear this big hair, because I’m so tiny, my husband always says I look like a Q-Tip,” she once said. “It’s nothing but a big white wad on my head!”
“It costs a lot of money to look this cheap,” the singer once famously said
Parton became known for flashy clothes, shoulder pads, colorful nails, and iconic wigs, thus fully imbibing the nickname “Backwoods Barbie,” which was also the name of one of her albums.
“It costs a lot of money to look this cheap,” she once famously said during the early days of her career.
Decades later, she stuck by the same philosophy and said last year that her look was about being “trashy” in an intentional way.
“I want to look cheap. That’s my look. I want to look a little bit, you know, trashy. I don’t mean it in a bad way. I just like that kind of almost artificial look. I like the overdone. I like the bleached hair,” she told WWD last year.
“I do have some really beautiful clothes, but you would never know how much they cost, because the expensive ones look the same on me as the cheap ones for the most part,” she continued.
“NEVERR went out sad that’s my queen,” one commented online
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