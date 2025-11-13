Final Words That Famous People Said Before Their Last Breath

Nobody wants to imagine how their deathbed would look, but yet, everybody has thought about it nonetheless. As eerie as this image might be, pondering about your last words and the last time to shine is nothing unusual. Creepy is as creepy does – neither your thoughts nor the final words have to be ominous, and we have done very thorough research on that.
In the list below we have compiled the last words of all kinds of famous people – actors, politicians, musicians, and artists. Some of them died unexpectedly leaving only an incoherent word or two for their loved ones; others clearly had their thoughts in line, offering an inspiring quote as their last message. Some famous celebrities were very serious before their last breath, and some shone with their sense of humor even in such a grave time. No matter how effortless their funny jokes might sound now though, they were likely to be said so that the family and relatives of the deceased would have happy memories about their loved one etched in their minds.
Now, we don’t want to get you all wet-eyed and gloomy thinking about these famous people and their last words, but rather like to show you that as inevitable as death is, there’s no need to take it too seriously and get yourself all worked up about it. Scroll down below to check the last quotes by famous people and don’t forget to vote for the wisest or the funniest words uttered before kicking the bucket.
#1 Writer, Poet, And Prominent Aesthete Oscar Wilde (1854-1900)
#2 American-Born English Politician And Socialite Nancy Astor (1879-1964)
These words were told after Nancy noticed that all of her children were by her bedside
#3 Actor And Comedian Robin Williams (1951-2014)
Robin’s third wife and grieving widow, Susan Schneider Williams shared the last words Robin said to her before he died: “He said, ‘Goodnight, my love.’ He came out with his iPad, and he looked like he had something to do. And that was like, ‘I think he’s getting better.’ And then, he said ‘Goodnight, goodnight.’ That was the last.”
#4 Comedian Spike Milligan (1918-2002)
The epitaph (translated form the Gaelic) that he requested for his gravestone
#5 “The Crocodile Hunter” Australian Zookeeper And Television Personality Steve Irwin (1962-2006)
Steve Irwin was filming a documentary on the world’s deadliest creatures when a stingray, swimming in chest-deep water, wounded him. Its stinger punctured his heart, and he died on his boat after lapsing in and out of consciousness
#6 American Singer, Guitarist, Songwriter And Music Producer Ellas McDaniel (Known As Bo Diddley) (1928-2008)
Bo Diddley died giving a thumbs-up as he listened to the song “Walk Around Heaven.” This was his last word ever said
#7 American Actress, Model And Artist Farrah Fawcett (1947-2009)
These were Farrah Fawcett’s last words, passed in a note to her long-time partner, Ryan O’Neal
#8 Comic Actor Stan Laurel (1890-1965)
Just before he died, Laurel told his nurse he would like to go skiing. The nurse said, “Are you a skier, Mr. Laurel?” He replied, “I’m not, but I’d rather be doing that than having these needles stuck in me.” A few minutes later he died
#9 British Actor And Comedian Bob Hope (1903-2003)
Fittingly, his last words were quite humorous. When asked on his deathbed where he wanted to be buried, Hope had told his wife Dolores, “Surprise me,” and those, supposedly, were his last words
#10 Actor Heath Ledger (1979-2008)
Ledger said this over the phone to his sister Katie when he was anxious about not being able to sleep (he was going to take sleeping pills on top of his prescriptions for a chest cold, and his sister warned him not to)
#11 Dancer, Singer And Actor Donald O’Connor (1925-2003)
Donald O’Connor also hosted the Academy Awards in 1954. O’Connor died at age 78 with his family gathered around him. On his deathbed he jokingly thanked the Academy for a lifetime achievement award, which he never actually got
#12 American Playwright Eugene O’Neill (1888-1953)
#13 French Composer And Music Theorist Jean-Philippe Rameau (1683-1764)
These last words by Jean-Philippe Rameau were objected to a song sung at his bedside
#14 Singer And Songwriter David Bowie (1947-2016)
#15 Banker, Industrialist And Philanthropist Richard B. Mellon (1858-1933)
Richard B. Mellon and his brother Andrew played a game of tag that lasted seven decades. On the deathbed, these were Richard’s last words to his brother. The brother remained “it” until he died four years later
#16 Musician, Lead Vocalist For “Linkin Park” Chester Bennington (1978-2017)
These words were said during the last interview with Chester before suicide
#17 American Muslim Minister And Human Rights Activist Malcolm X (1925-1965)
Even though these are considered as Malcolm X’s last words by most, there are a few who think he may have said: “Let’s cool it, brothers,” in an attempt to calm down what turned out to be a staged disturbance at Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom. Malcolm X was due to give a speech, and as he and his bodyguards tried to get the gathering in order, Malcolm X was assassinated by three men working in tandem
#18 American Trombonist And Band-Leader Glenn Miller (1904-1944)
Miller boarded an airplane from England to Paris, where he planned to perform concerts for troops on leave in Europe. His last recorded words as he boarded the plane were spoken to Colonel Norman Baesell, who replied: “What’s the matter Miller, don’t you want to live forever?” The aircraft was lost over the English Channel
#19 British Film Director Derek Jarman (1942-1994)
#20 Theoretical Physicist Richard Feynman (1918-1988)
#21 Poet And Author Dylan Thomas (1914-1953)
#22 French Fashion Designer And Business Woman Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel (1883-1971)
After returning from a walk with her friend, Coco Chanel died on her bed in the Hotel Ritz. Her last words were said to her maid Celine
#23 Russian Revolutionary Vladimir Ilyich Lenin (1870-1924)
He said this to a dog that brought him a dead bird
#24 Evangelist Billy Graham (1918-2018)
Billy Graham’s last words were to his 11-year-old great-granddaughter
#25 Actor Louis Francis Cristillo (Known As Lou Costello) (1906-1959)
Louis told visitors that the strawberry ice-cream soda he had just finished was the best he’d ever tasted; he died right after that
#26 Italian Tenor Luciano Pavarotti (1935-2007)
These were the last words that Luciano Pavarotti spoke to his manager Terri Robson
#27 Member Of A Cadet Branch Of The House Of Savoy Louise-Marie-Thérèse De Saint Maurice (1749-1792)
#28 British Actor Leslie Grantham (1947-2018)
Leslie was with Joe Tracini, son of comedian Joe Pasquale when he died. Joe held his hand for a while, kissed his forehead and told Leslie he loved him. As Joe Tracini was leaving, Leslie bellowed these last words
#29 Musician, Lead Vocalist For The Bands “Soundgarden” And “Audioslave” Chris Cornell (1964-2017)
These words by Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell were said on a phone call to his wife just before he was found unconscious in a hotel room
#30 Singer, Songwriter And Peace Activist John Lennon (1940-1980)
#31 Writer And Politician Erskine Childers (1870-1922)
He was executed at the Beggar’s Bush Barracks in Dublin by the authorities of the Irish Free State during the Irish Civil War. Those were his last words meant for the firing squad about to shoot him
#32 Inventor And Physicist Thomas Edison (1847-1931)
These are the words Thomas Edison said right before his death, coming out of a coma for a brief period and opening his eyes. He was probably referring to the view outside the window
#33 American Actor Paul Walker (1973-2013)
The Fast & Furious actor decided to take a quick test ride with his close friend Roger Rodas in a Porsche that was on display at a charity event. They never came back
#34 Singer And Songwriter Amy Winehouse (1983-2011)
Winehouse said this over the phone to her doctor two hours before she was found dead
#35 35th President Of The USA John F. Kennedy (1917-1963)
These words were a response to casual chit-chat in the car. His wife commented, “You certainly can’t say that the people of Dallas haven’t given you a nice welcome.” John’s response was uttered only moments before Lee Harvey Oswald‘s bullet reached his chest
#36 American Filmmaker Walt Disney (1901-1966)
The famed animator supposedly wrote the actor’s name (with a spelling mistake) on a slip of paper just before he died. Even Russell, who was 15-years-old when Disney died, isn’t sure why he did that
#37 American Aviator Amelia Earhart (1897- Disappeared 1937)
That was the last “official” voice transmission from Amelia Earhart, but it indeed wasn’t the final signal from her twin-engine Lockheed 10E Electra
#38 Irish Footballer George Best (1946-2005)
The words he wrote on a card displayed by his hospital deathbed
#39 Singer And Songwriter Barry White (1944-2003)
Barry White spoke his final words to a nurse at the hospital in which he was treated for renal failure
#40 Actor Jon-Erik Hexum (1957-1984)
Jon-Erik Hexum died because of an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The actor was shooting a television show called “Cover Up,” and got bored on the set. To entertain himself, Jon-Erik pointed a .44 magnum revolver filled with stage blank cartridges at his temple and pulled the trigger
#41 Rock Band “Chicago” Guitarist Terry Kath (1946-1978)
Kath’s death was by an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound, and not a suicide
#42 Singer And Songwriter Prince (1958-2016)
Prince’s longtime lawyer spoke to him the Sunday before he died. These were final Prince’s words
#43 Singer, Songwriter And Dancer Michael Jackson (1958-2009)
Michael Jackson’s last words were a plea for “milk” – an alleged nickname for propofol, a powerful hospital anesthetic that the singer later overdosed on
#44 Comedian And Actor Jackie Gleason (1916-1987)
Gleason was a heavy smoker, so before passing away from lung cancer, he admitted he always knew the harm that smoking causes
#45 British Writer Hector Hugh Munro (Known As Saki) (1870-1916)
Saki served as an infantry officer during the Great War. Concerned that wisps of smoke could give away their position, he warned a fellow officer. Unfortunately, the sound of an order was a far better way of spotting a target than a cigarette’s worth of smoke. He was shot dead seconds after giving this famous final command
#46 American Polymath And One Of The Founding Fathers Of The United States Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790)
As Benjamin Franklin lay dying, his daughter told him to change position in bed so that the breathing would be more comfortable. This was Franklin’s reaction to it
#47 American Political Leader, The First President Of The USA George Washington (1732-1799)
Washington’s last words, which were said during a conversation with his secretary Tobias Lear, suggest that the President was at peace with the life he had lived and the plans he had made for a future after his passing
#48 American Rock Musician, Actress, Comedian And Traffic Reporter Jane Dornacker (1947-1986)
Jane was giving a live traffic report from a helicopter for a national radio station when the aircraft plunged into the waters of Hudson River. After her last words, listeners heard a loud crash that signaled the instantaneous death of the celebrity
#49 Novelist And Poet Louisa May Alcott (1832-1888)
Louisa May Alcott had been suffering from an unknown illness when her condition turned shoddier soon after she visited her ailing father. On a deathbed she uttered these words believing that it was meningitis she was ill with
