“I Own An Official Nanosecond”: 35 Rare Items Owned By Our Community

We own a lot of stuff. Some of them are items we cannot go a day without, and some have sort of sentimental value or just seem important enough to keep. But sometimes, people own the weirdest things with the craziest backstories.
That is why I asked the community of Bored Panda to tell us what they own that probably no one else has.
#1
The cutest cat in the whole world 😂
#2
I own an official Nanosecond. Actually, it is a section of yellow-stranded 1980s plenum cable that was cut to the exact length that an electron would traverse in one nanosecond. It is signed by the late Rear Admiral Grace M. Hopper, one of the most famous and accomplished computer scientists. She was a member of the Harvard team that discovered the first computer bug.
#3
I have a small (about an inch long), mangled, sharp piece of shrapnel that a person mowing their lawn hit, it flew across 3 lanes of traffic and a median strip, through my car window, and into my ribs.
#4
Original first edition copy of Le Fantome De L’Opera by Gaston Leroux (1909)
#5
My Great Uncle’s whistle he carried at Passchendaele and other battles in WW1.
#6
A piece of shale I found while coming back down the mountain. My brother and I were exploring an old gold mine at the top, and on the way back down, we saw a small ledge along the trail that looked like a great spot to climb up and take a break. We climbed the 20 or so feet to the ledge and got comfortable with our backs to the wall and feet dangling. I reached behind me for a piece of shale to put my name and date on. I wiped the dirt, and it already had one. Guys name, and April 21, 1941. I still have it. Left my own piece there for someone else to find someday.
#7
Bathroom trash can made from an empty cardboard box. I even moved it from my apartment to my new house. I think nothing about dropping $8 on a latte that’ll be gone in half an hour, but a $5 trash can? Out of the question.
#8
Me
#9
A still sealed original Salvador Dali tarot deck
#10
One of those blue mailboxes that the post office uses to collect mail across the city. It was made the year I was born and had been stationed in the town where I grew up. I acquired it through not-illegal means (it was in a pile of stuff headed out for scrap metal due to minor damage) and I’ve had it for something like 30 years. Use it for storage.
#11
We still have an old black wall-mounted rotary phone that is old enough that you can’t even change the cord from the phone to the handset (you could on newer ones).
FYI it still works!
#12
Items from the last full-blooded shaman of the Kaw Nations
#13
A rock collection full of rocks I found on the playground as a child, which includes amethyst and rosemary quartz.
#14
I don’t believe I have anything except for the stories I write
#15
The nest of a family of Firecrests.
They stayed in our palm tree last summer and we were lucky enough to see them fly the nest. The recent storms have dislodged the nest and I now thinking of somewhere nice to keep it. We don’t often see Firecrests in the UK so we were very privileged to have what may be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
#16
A walking stick I decorated with a specific set of runes
#17
A girl scout sniper uniform complete with a hot pink bedazzled sniper rifle.
#18
I know for a FACT that no one else has a carved wooden bust of my head
#19
Anatomically correct museum-quality replica of a male North Atlantic lobster, once used in an ocean exhibition in one of the most famous museums in the world.
#20
Zassenhaus nut grinder over 100 years old. I don’t know how old exactly b/c it was in Hubby’s grandma’s cabinet of “old stuff”.
#21
A pair of letters written by John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy congratulating someone on a new job.
#22
Probably my favorite baby blanket. It stopped being made a couple of years ago and there weren’t many produced so I have one. That must be pretty special. It’s my comfort item, I only use it when I’m really stressed.
#23
A mint condition WWII Coca-Cola newspaper ad.
#24
All kids & grandkid in my family has a handmade blanket quilted/crocheted by family members.
#25
A bottle of Sweet Honey Catalina Dressing expired in November 2007.
#26
A puffin skull I preserved myself.
#27
Self-esteem
#28
First of all, I have the One Ring on a necklace. Second of all, I have a small ghost made out of pastel rainbow yarn (his name is Soft Ghost Boi lol) and I made him so he’s one of a kind.
#29
A dead dried toad I found on the street side and put it into a glass box for display.
#30
Walt disney original record tape
#31
Original art (paintings, sculptures) made by others and some by me.
#32
A frog skin purse. It’s actually really cool despite what people always think. He’s called Bert
#33
I have an antique monkey hair hand warmer that I bought at an auction. I was the only bidder. There was also an antique sheer robe with monkey hair trim, but that went through the roof.
#34
glasswork done by me ig
#35
A plush flamingo wearing a (plastic) pearl necklace.
