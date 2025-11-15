50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

by

Ah, Iceland, one of the most magical places on Earth and on this side of the Milky Way. The beauty of the country, however, goes deeper than the gorgeous fjords, (sometimes) slumbering volcanoes, and windswept tourists you’ll find on the covers of brochures (though the nature there is truly stunning and a large part of the draw).

Iceland embodies the essence of community, happiness, and health, and we hope to show this to you in this list, compiled by our travel-hungry Bored Panda team. As you’re scrolling down, upvote the Icelandic facts that caught your attention, and let us know what you think of the country in the comments. If you’ve ever been to Iceland yourselves, Pandas, then we’re itching to hear all about your adventures there!

#1 Iceland Has The World’s Highest Gender Equality

Image source: Strandjunker

#2 Polar Stratospheric Clouds Over Iceland A Few Days Ago

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: h0rdur

#3 Without An Address, An Icelandic Tourist Drew This Map Of The Intended Location (Búðardalur) And Surroundings On The Envelope. The Postal Service Delivered

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: reddit.com

#4 This Street In Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: TransIndian

#5 Breathtaking Icelandic Landscape

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: brandonjbb

#6 Elephant Rock – Don’t Miss Out The Natural Statue Of Gaint Elephant Near Heimaey Island, Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: h0rdur

#7 Beautiful Photograph Taken In Iceland Where The Blue Sea, The Black Beach, The Yellow River And The Green Fields Meet In Perfect Harmony

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: sebastianmzh

#8 The Viking Sword Road In Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: giuliogroebert

#9 Fun Fact Iceland Is Full Of Rainbows. Their Rainbow Paths Were Created To Show Their Immense Support For Pride, Diversity, And Acceptance

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: slozhna

#10 My Hotel Phone In Iceland Has A Special Button That Will Wake You Up If There Are Northern Lights In The Sky

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: KristjanHrannar

#11 Information Sign Nr 1, Geysir Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: SuperMyge

#12 Iceland Does Not Want To Deal With Your Stupidity – And I Think That’s Beautiful

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: Joe_Vanelli

#13 Modern Icelandic Houses Are Built With Geothermally Heated Water Pipes Under Their Sidewalks So Icelanders Never Have To Shovel In Winter

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: karljam

#14 Town In Iceland Paints A 3D Pedestrian Crossing To Slow Traffic

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: Gústi Productions

#15 The Arctic Fox Is The Only Land Mammal Native To Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: pexandapixie

#16 Work Signs In Reykjavik, Iceland Feature A Female Worker

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: ithinkik_ern

#17 This Is How Glacier Rivers Looks From Above In Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: mohiemen

#18 The Icelandic Pledge For Tourists

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: ilseno

#19 In Hólavallagarður Cemetery, Iceland, It’s Said Trees Are Planted On Graves As A Old Norse Tradition. You Can Touch The Trees As A Way To Connect With The Deceased

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: Yako_hello_nurse

#20 This Poster Under A Camera In Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: andnonymous

#21 Teddy Bear Quest

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: HrefnaHelga

#22 The Coolest House I Found During My Trip In Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: jaymesucks

#23 My Sister Rented A Flat Here In North Of Iceland For Christmas, This Is Her View

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: maggipedia

#24 Went To A Beach In Iceland And Took A Full-Color Picture That Looks Entirely Grayscale

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: AcerRubrum

#25 There Are Places In Iceland Where You Can Be Standing On The North American And European Tectonic Plates At The Same Time. This Rift Was From An Earthquake

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: scalebirds

#26 Sheep Taking Shelter In A Tunnel In The Westfjords Of Iceland While A Bad Storm Blows Over

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: Thorhallur_Bjornsson

#27 Blue Lagoon In Iceland, A Geothermal Hot Spring

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: functional45training

#28 Every Stop Light In Akureyri, Iceland Is Shaped Like A Heart

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: Diabolus734

#29 Reykjavík Looking Extra Soft After Today’s Snowstorm

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: tom.the.explorer

#30 Painted On The Side Of A Little Cafe In Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: gangbangkang

#31 Meet Óttarr Proppé, Iceland’s New Minister Of Health

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: frnak

#32 People Gathered Around Lava, Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: wyazici

#33 Went To See A Volcano That Is Only A Couple Of Kilometers Away From My Home. This Volcano Has Been Erupting For The Past Months In Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: Johanngunnar

#34 This Is The Last McDonald’s Burger Sold In Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: Gavin_beast13

#35 Krónur Coins, The Icelandic Currency, Have National Marine Species As Heads

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: maryanasims

#36 Black Church In Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: Unicornglitteryblood

#37 No Church In The Wild. Oldest Church Of Iceland, So Cute

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: olivier_symon

#38 Fun Fact The Sheep Population Of Iceland Is More Than Double The Human Population

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: Z3F

#39 Icelandic Girl Watering The Rooftop Of A Restaurant In Downtown Reykjavik

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: catsandturtlesmix

#40 Laugarvatnshellar Caves. House Built Into A Hill In Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: rutbah

#41 Fun Fact About Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: _vventura

#42 Speed Bump And Cross Walk Signs In Iceland Look Like Alien Abduction

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: nmathmaster

#43 This “Where Are You From” Map At The Aurora Museum In Reykjavík, Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: ECEguy105

#44 Icelandic Condoms

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: Noticemenot

#45 This Gate Made From An Old Bike In Reykjavik

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: Blake001

#46 Remember That Icelandic Mayor Who Was Offering Signed Pictures Of Himself? Yeah. Mine Arrived Today

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: lpisme

#47 This Scuba Crossing Sign In Þingvellir, Iceland

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: Machomanrandicabbage

#48 In Iceland, There’s No Such Thing As The Flavour “Ranch”

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: Dinosaur_Monkey

#49 Today I Drank Straight From An Icelandic Glacier. The Finest Of H20

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: asvpcn

#50 A Convenience Store In Reykjavik, Iceland Has A Well As You Walk In

50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Image source: MVF3

