50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country

Ah, Iceland, one of the most magical places on Earth and on this side of the Milky Way. The beauty of the country, however, goes deeper than the gorgeous fjords, (sometimes) slumbering volcanoes, and windswept tourists you’ll find on the covers of brochures (though the nature there is truly stunning and a large part of the draw).
Iceland embodies the essence of community, happiness, and health, and we hope to show this to you in this list, compiled by our travel-hungry Bored Panda team. As you’re scrolling down, upvote the Icelandic facts that caught your attention, and let us know what you think of the country in the comments. If you’ve ever been to Iceland yourselves, Pandas, then we’re itching to hear all about your adventures there!
If you're in the mood for some more Icelandic awesomeness after this list, then you'll want to check out Bored Panda's earlier articles about the fabulous country
#1 Iceland Has The World’s Highest Gender Equality
Image source: Strandjunker
#2 Polar Stratospheric Clouds Over Iceland A Few Days Ago
Image source: h0rdur
#3 Without An Address, An Icelandic Tourist Drew This Map Of The Intended Location (Búðardalur) And Surroundings On The Envelope. The Postal Service Delivered
Image source: reddit.com
#4 This Street In Iceland
Image source: TransIndian
#5 Breathtaking Icelandic Landscape
Image source: brandonjbb
#6 Elephant Rock – Don’t Miss Out The Natural Statue Of Gaint Elephant Near Heimaey Island, Iceland
Image source: h0rdur
#7 Beautiful Photograph Taken In Iceland Where The Blue Sea, The Black Beach, The Yellow River And The Green Fields Meet In Perfect Harmony
Image source: sebastianmzh
#8 The Viking Sword Road In Iceland
Image source: giuliogroebert
#9 Fun Fact Iceland Is Full Of Rainbows. Their Rainbow Paths Were Created To Show Their Immense Support For Pride, Diversity, And Acceptance
Image source: slozhna
#10 My Hotel Phone In Iceland Has A Special Button That Will Wake You Up If There Are Northern Lights In The Sky
Image source: KristjanHrannar
#11 Information Sign Nr 1, Geysir Iceland
Image source: SuperMyge
#12 Iceland Does Not Want To Deal With Your Stupidity – And I Think That’s Beautiful
Image source: Joe_Vanelli
#13 Modern Icelandic Houses Are Built With Geothermally Heated Water Pipes Under Their Sidewalks So Icelanders Never Have To Shovel In Winter
Image source: karljam
#14 Town In Iceland Paints A 3D Pedestrian Crossing To Slow Traffic
Image source: Gústi Productions
#15 The Arctic Fox Is The Only Land Mammal Native To Iceland
Image source: pexandapixie
#16 Work Signs In Reykjavik, Iceland Feature A Female Worker
Image source: ithinkik_ern
#17 This Is How Glacier Rivers Looks From Above In Iceland
Image source: mohiemen
#18 The Icelandic Pledge For Tourists
Image source: ilseno
#19 In Hólavallagarður Cemetery, Iceland, It’s Said Trees Are Planted On Graves As A Old Norse Tradition. You Can Touch The Trees As A Way To Connect With The Deceased
Image source: Yako_hello_nurse
#20 This Poster Under A Camera In Iceland
Image source: andnonymous
#21 Teddy Bear Quest
Image source: HrefnaHelga
#22 The Coolest House I Found During My Trip In Iceland
Image source: jaymesucks
#23 My Sister Rented A Flat Here In North Of Iceland For Christmas, This Is Her View
Image source: maggipedia
#24 Went To A Beach In Iceland And Took A Full-Color Picture That Looks Entirely Grayscale
Image source: AcerRubrum
#25 There Are Places In Iceland Where You Can Be Standing On The North American And European Tectonic Plates At The Same Time. This Rift Was From An Earthquake
Image source: scalebirds
#26 Sheep Taking Shelter In A Tunnel In The Westfjords Of Iceland While A Bad Storm Blows Over
Image source: Thorhallur_Bjornsson
#27 Blue Lagoon In Iceland, A Geothermal Hot Spring
Image source: functional45training
#28 Every Stop Light In Akureyri, Iceland Is Shaped Like A Heart
Image source: Diabolus734
#29 Reykjavík Looking Extra Soft After Today’s Snowstorm
Image source: tom.the.explorer
#30 Painted On The Side Of A Little Cafe In Iceland
Image source: gangbangkang
#31 Meet Óttarr Proppé, Iceland’s New Minister Of Health
Image source: frnak
#32 People Gathered Around Lava, Iceland
Image source: wyazici
#33 Went To See A Volcano That Is Only A Couple Of Kilometers Away From My Home. This Volcano Has Been Erupting For The Past Months In Iceland
Image source: Johanngunnar
#34 This Is The Last McDonald’s Burger Sold In Iceland
Image source: Gavin_beast13
#35 Krónur Coins, The Icelandic Currency, Have National Marine Species As Heads
Image source: maryanasims
#36 Black Church In Iceland
Image source: Unicornglitteryblood
#37 No Church In The Wild. Oldest Church Of Iceland, So Cute
Image source: olivier_symon
#38 Fun Fact The Sheep Population Of Iceland Is More Than Double The Human Population
Image source: Z3F
#39 Icelandic Girl Watering The Rooftop Of A Restaurant In Downtown Reykjavik
Image source: catsandturtlesmix
#40 Laugarvatnshellar Caves. House Built Into A Hill In Iceland
Image source: rutbah
#41 Fun Fact About Iceland
Image source: _vventura
#42 Speed Bump And Cross Walk Signs In Iceland Look Like Alien Abduction
Image source: nmathmaster
#43 This “Where Are You From” Map At The Aurora Museum In Reykjavík, Iceland
Image source: ECEguy105
#44 Icelandic Condoms
Image source: Noticemenot
#45 This Gate Made From An Old Bike In Reykjavik
Image source: Blake001
#46 Remember That Icelandic Mayor Who Was Offering Signed Pictures Of Himself? Yeah. Mine Arrived Today
Image source: lpisme
#47 This Scuba Crossing Sign In Þingvellir, Iceland
Image source: Machomanrandicabbage
#48 In Iceland, There’s No Such Thing As The Flavour “Ranch”
Image source: Dinosaur_Monkey
#49 Today I Drank Straight From An Icelandic Glacier. The Finest Of H20
Image source: asvpcn
#50 A Convenience Store In Reykjavik, Iceland Has A Well As You Walk In
Image source: MVF3
