50 Old Photos That Fascinate Us And Teach Us About The Past (New Pics)

Pictures can tell stories worth a thousand words. This is especially true for historical ones. Just by carefully studying the setting, objects, and people in them, we can learn what everyday life was for people in the past and how it’s different from today. Images, just like written diaries or letters, are primary historical sources that can be examined, providing insights into the past that words can’t even begin to describe.
Today's collection of photos from the days gone by
#1 Dewey The Cat, Who Died In 1910, And Meant Enough To His Owner To Be Honored With A Gravestone That Stands Today Over 113 Years Later
#2 In 1969, When Black Americans Were Still Prevented From Swimming Alongside Whites, Mr. Rogers Decided To Invite Officer Clemmons To Join Him And Cool His Feet In A Pool, Breaking A Long-Standing Colour Barrier That Had Existed In The United States
#3 Last Picture Of Hachiko, The Faithful Dog Who Waited For Over 9 Years Outside Shibuya Station For His Master To Return Even After He Had Died. (Colorized, 1935)
#4 Female Students From Afghanistan In Kabul, 1975
#5 Tuskegee Airmen In Italy, 1944
#6 1920: Women Line Up To Vote For The First Time In New York After The Passage Of The 19th Amendment
#7 Barack Obama Dressed As A Pirate With His Mother Stanley Ann. 1960s
#8 The Bread In This 1952 Episode Of I Love Lucy Was Real And Custom-Made By A Los Angeles Bakery. After Filming, It Was Shared With The Cast, Crew, And Audience
#9 Fashion In Pre-Revolutionary Iran: Pahlavi Era 1950s-1970s
#10 Mom With Her Psychedelic Baby Pram, London, 1967
#11 Animals Being Used As Part Of Medical Therapy, 1956
#12 In 1940, The Lascaux Cave Paintings, Estimated To Be 17,000 Years Old, Were Discovered In Southwestern France
#13 When Every Soft Drink Bottle On The Shelf Was Still Glass, 1980s
#14 A ‘Conversation Pit’ From The 1960s
#15 Duke Kahanamoku, The Man Who Made Surfing Popular Around The World, Hawaii, 1920
#16 Charging An Electric Car In The Garage, 1911
#17 Magazine Advertisement From 1996 – Nearly 30 Years Ago
#18 A Samurai With Long Bow, From Satsuma Domain. Japan, 1860
#19 Punks In Poland, 1990
#20 This Is Ash From The Erupting Mt. St. Helens Raining Down On Robert Landsburg. He Took This Photo, Rewound The Film, Tucked The Camera In A Backpack And Laid Over It While Being Buried In The Ash. His Body Was Found 17 Days Later
#21 My Father Returning Home From World War II In Europe: March 1945, Queens, NY
#22 Mother With Children 1800 Years Ago. Alexandria, Roman Egypt
#23 This Photo Was Taken In The Late 1800s And Shows An Ancient Maya Zoomorphic Stone
#24 My Grandparents On Their Wedding Day, 1940’s
#25 President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 11. April, 1945. He Would Die Of A Cerebral Hemorrhage At The Age Of 63 The Following Day
#26 Feelin’ Groovy: Fascinating Vintage Color Picture Of High School Fashion Across America In 1969
#27 The Port Of Carthage, In Modern-Day Tunisia, As It Would Have Appeared In The 3rd Century Bce And How It Looks Today
#28 A Woman Walks Her Dog At The Bois De Boulogne In Paris, 1910
#29 An Azerbaijani Wedding, 1965
#30 Two Women Showing Uncovered Legs In Public Place For The First Time, Toronto, 1937
#31 Before Smartphones And Online Streaming, 40 Years Ago – Sony Watchman (1984)
#32 Downtown Anchorage, Ak After 1964 Quake
#33 Woman On A Cart Pulled By Two Buffalo, 1910
#34 A Louisiana Creole Family. Probably From The Early 1900s
#35 An American Soldier Who Lost His Legs In World War 1
#36 Desmond Thomas Doss & His Wife Dorothy After Receiving The Medal Of Honor From President Harry Truman On October 12, 1945
#37 A Well-Dressed Young Lady In The 1930s. Almost Looks Like It Could Have Been Taken Yesterday
#38 This Behemoth Of A Flip Cut, 1960s
#39 A Mother And Her Child In Spitalfields, One Of The Worst Slums In London, 1903
#40 My Grandfather In His Youth As A Soldier In Yugoslavia 1971
#41 Ross Sisters Do A Small Tower. Around The 1940s
#42 Athelte Ivy Russell (Surrey, England 1907) Does A Bent Press With 47 Kilos At 57 Kilos Herself., Around 1930s
#43 Metal Suit, Said To Enable A Diver To Descend To A Depth Of 1,200 Feet, 1938
#44 My Great Grandfather On The Eastern Front (1943-4)
#45 Two Women In Front Of An Anti-Women’s Suffrage Poster In Zürich, Switzerland, 1947
#46 ‘If You Talk Too Much, This Man May Die!’; Fort Hood, January 1943
#47 Inhabitants Of St. Kilda, Outer Hebrides, Scotland, 1926. The Islands Had Been Inhabited Since Antiquity, But Would Be Evacuated In 1930
#48 American Servicemen Salute A Soviet Traffic Controller At The Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, 1945
#49 Public Men’s Toilet. France, 1920s
#50 U.S. Army Corporal Larry Matinsk Puts Cigarettes Into The Extended Hands Of Newly Liberated Prisoners Behind A Stockade In The Allach Concentration Camp. April 30, 1945
#51 Inflatable Ox-Skin Floaty Used To Cross Rivers, North India, 1900
#52 Goodest Girl (Sept 11, 2001)
#53 The Paramount Pictures Logo On The Day It Was Originally Painted, 1965
#54 Launching Of The Steamer Frank J. Hecker. St. Clair, Michigan, September 2, 1905
