If You Think You’re Having A Bad Friday The 13th, These 18 People Will Make You Think Again

Feeling like Friday the 13th is EVERY day? Tripped over your own feet in public, spilled coffee all over your new white shirt, or had your phone take a sudden plunge into the toilet? If it feels like the universe is conspiring against you, take a deep breath and prepare to feel a whole lot better about your own mishaps.
Because trust us, it could always be worse. A lot worse. Case and point, these 18 hilarious and cringe-worthy moments that will make your own struggles seem like a walk in the park (on a sunny day, no less!). From epic fails that defy gravity to perfectly timed photobombs that capture the essence of “Murphy’s Law,” these photos and stories are proof that even when you think your luck has run out, someone else is having a way worse Friday the 13th than you.
#1 “Oil Shelf Collapsed at Supermarket” – InGeekiTrust
This is a slick and stubborn mess. And the most likely solution is to break the paper towel shelves! What did we learn here? ALWAYS have enough paper towels at home for the day disaster strikes.
#2 “Someone stole our outdoor cat feeder” – Xm-7
The level of banditry at play here is unprecedented! Lock up that cat feeder next time.
#3 “Always check the coffee machine in your hotel room.” – Cold_Impress_8336
If you ever wondered why hotel coffee tastes like trash, this. Just, this. So carry some coffee sticks with you just in case!
#4 “Power went out in my entire neighborhood because of a drunk driver” – Nocap7346
Now, if only you stocked up on flashlights when your wife asked you the first 500 times…
#5 “Facade wall contractors used a drill too long for the job.” – Realteslafan
We think it might be time for a new contractor. And a drywall repair kit…
#6 “Took the wife out of Rehab for a walk through the city. She was making a selfie and lost her grip on her crutch. It’s still there ……impossible to retrieve.” – goprinterm
After you carry your wife back to rehab, you’ll probably be in the market for some new crutches. But might we suggest some forearm crutch pads with velcro straps for next time?
#7 “Decided to boil some eggs while working from home…Needless to say I got a bit distracted with work… Water evaporated a lot faster than expected. What you see in the picture is a very much melted egg timer… I think this means I overcooked them. Luckily, fire alarm worked ” – Old_Palpitation3846
Have you ever burnt breakfast while tackling those work emails? Don’t let distractions turn your eggs into charcoal! The NobleEgg Egg Timer Pro is your kitchen’s new best friend. This clever little gadget changes color to indicate when your eggs are perfectly cooked, so you can focus on work without worrying about overboiled breakfasts or smoky kitchens.
#8 “I didn’t think the suction cups were that strong on my forehead. I have work today. Is concealer my only hope? I regret this so much.” – Able_Distribution209
We have so many questions. And most of them start with “why?” But alas, concealer is your only saving grace at this point.
#9 “Glass baking dish exploded in the oven.” – Baconsammyplsnobread
Never give up on your scalloped potato dreams!! Simply get a cast iron baking dish and try again.
#10 “Staircase in my friend’s apartment block just collapsed ” – shineyink
Don’t let a crumbling staircase leave you stranded! Keep an emergency ladder handy for unexpected situations, ensuring a safe escape route even when the stairs are out of commission.
#11 “Decided to shave my head to give it a fresh start, turns out I have a bald spot. I’m female ” – mookaroo
So first of all, loving the look. But we get it, a bald spot is on no one’s Christmas wish list! So maybe try a good old-fashioned baseball cap for the next while?
#12 “Dropped a box full of pins on my grey coloured carpet. Not all of the pins have yellow heads.” – Cumulus-Crafts
So we see two solutions.
a) Move to a new house.
or
b) Use a pin magnet!
#13 “Was about to get in my car to go to work…” – monster_eleven
Murphy’s Law dictates that one will never get a flat tire when one is near a pump. So carry your own compressor to avoid any flat tires ruining your vibe!
#14 “Spilled a whole can of paint on my wooden floor… What now? ” – clem_ha
Don’t let paint spills ruin your day (or your floors)! Tackle even the toughest paint mishaps with Goof Off. This powerful remover lifts paint, glue, and other sticky messes from wood, metal, and more, restoring your surfaces to their original beauty.
#15 “She couldn’t enjoy her pizza after a long day” – Mr9t9
This is truly heartbreaking. If this were us, we’d be wrapping that pizza up in cling film over and over again! Rather safe than sorry!
#16 “my knife snapped in half my knife snapped in half while I was washing it. scared the shit out of me and now I’m one short” – Jada_D
Try doing that with a Damascus Knife and we will be impressed. A little scared but also impressed.
#17 “I guess my sunscreen wasn’t water resistant” – Pale-Equal
To this we say: “Good luck, sir.” And we could offer some cooling Aloe Vera to ease the sting. Although, it won’t do much for your bruised ego!
#18 “My protein shake exploded. Over 300 dollars worth of stuff was destroyed” – Only-Lie6098
A durable and leak-proof stainless steel protein shaker is a must-have for any fitness enthusiast. Its secure lid and robust construction ensure that your protein shakes stay contained, even when tossed into a gym bag or backpack. No more sticky messes ruining your clothes, electronics, or wallet! Invest in a quality shaker and enjoy worry-free protein shakes on the go.
