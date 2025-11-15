People Share Unrealistic Requirements They Get When Trying To Find A Job, And Here Are 40 Of The Most Ridiculous Ones (New Pics)

Finding a new job can be really stressful. Creating the perfect CV, scrolling through countless ads, keeping up with the ever-changing marketplace—it’s certainly a tough task.

Not to mention the companies that place unreal expectations on their potential employees. We’ve all heard them asking for years of experience for an entry-level position that offers very little to no pay at all. No wonder you get sick and tired of the whole process.

But don’t worry. You’re not the only one: r/recruitinghell is a subreddit where both recruiters and candidates share their ridiculous hiring experiences, so keep scrolling if you want reassurance that the universe hasn’t conspired against you and check out some of its best posts below!

#1 This

Image source: Wajeehrehman

#2 It’s Really Not That Complicated…

Image source: danpriceseattle, twitter.com

#3 After 22 Online Rejections And Ghostings, I Finally Got An Interview! When I Arrived I Was Told They Had No Intentions Of Hiring Me And Just Wanted To Encourage Me To Continue My Education

Image source: damntheelctricfence

#4 Ooooof

Image source: kschin1

#5 I Would Watch That

Image source: meadbymead

#6 Why So Secret?

Image source: jo_bazz, twitter.com

#7 The Truth About “Nobody Wants To Work” (That We All Knew Already)

Image source: MrZJones

#8 I Just Want A Paycheck While Not Having To Join A Cult

Image source: RaxKingIsDead

#9 Who Were You In Your Past Life?

Image source: Wajeehrehman

#10 Burn

Image source: Wajeehrehman

#11 So Inspiring

Image source: neatokra

#12 Not Sure If It Fits Here But Reminded Me Of R/Recruitinghell

Image source: PHRENOL0GY

#13 “No One Wants To Work!”

Image source: VT_Forever

#14 Don’t Know If This Has Been Posted Here Yet

Image source: Tardigradium

#15 Better Start Hiring Then…

Image source: alaskastardust

#16 Hard Same

Image source: toktoktwan

#17 I Have Been Interviewing With A Company For Over 6 Weeks And Have Talked To Ten Different Interviewers. Emailed Today Saying I’ve Moved To The Next Round. Finally Sick Of It

Image source: its233am

#18 Robert Half Being Called Out On This Linkedin Post

Image source: Soo_ee_sauce

#19 Another Way Of Putting It : My Quality Of Life And Mental Health Is Being Dictated By Others

Image source: Adam_Karpiak

#20 Enough Said

Image source: friesxo

#21 Viva La Revolución

Image source: danielmarven

#22 And Don’t Forget We’re A Family Here!

Image source: lolennui

#23 Call It Childhood 2.0

Image source: _robertschultz

#24 Sick Of The Lack Of Professionalism

Image source: blackshheep

#25 Well Now I’m Just Confused

Image source: WadeLikesPlanes

#26 Welcome To The Next Level Of Recruiting Hell

Image source: LauraMiers

#27 That’s For Getting Back To Me

Image source: AnggChanell

#28 Never-Ending Interviews

Image source: littleroo45

#29 Every Single Time

Image source: msyoungprofess

#30 Welcome To Almost Every Company You Want To Work For Post-School

Image source: a000o

#31 Can I Vibe?

Image source: skhndh

#32 Not Sure If This Is A Repost

Image source: beetagolsh

#33 So On Brand

Image source: blakes_online

#34 Thoughts?

Image source: Advanced_Doctor2938

#35 Why Is This True

Image source: _robertschultz

#36 An Employee Asked Me For A Raise But I Didn’t Give It To Him So He Resigned. I Really Need Him Now For A Project. How Can I Get Him Back?

Image source: ddh85

#37 Come On, It’ll Be Fun!

Image source: yelpisforsnitches

#38 Wise Words To Live By From Anime

Image source: Foxedup-, aggretsuko

#39 Low Pay But Rewarding?

Image source: heldonbyastring

#40 Easiest Way To Get Me To Not Fill Out An Application

Image source: thetalkingrock

#41 Fool Stack Development

