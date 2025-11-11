Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

Sometimes what you need to get creative is just a pile of cardboard boxes and a baby, who needs to be entertained. This is exactly what inspired Leon Mackie and Lilly Lang to recreate their favourite film scenes after moving into their new home.
A young couple with a baby on their hands recently moved from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, and got left with a lot of spare cardboard boxes. The boxes were a perfect source of inspiration for some astonishing things that were about to happen. Lilly and Leon are passionate cinephiles, so they didn’t take long to come up with an idea to bring most memorable moments from their favourite films back to life, except this time starring their 10-month-old son.
The beautiful initiative to have a quality family time became an inspirational project titled Cardboard Box Office and a source for quite a successful weblog. The adorable couple and the little one have already re-enacted such movie classics as Alien (Bubbalien), Jurasic Park (Goo-Goo Gaa-Gaa-Rassic Park), Castaway (Castababy), and Jaws (“You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Baby…”).
Leon and Lilly update their collection every week, so be sure to stay tuned!
Source: cardboardboxoffice.com | Facebook | Twitter (via)
Wah Wars
Bubbalien
“You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Baby…”
Homemade Alone
The Dark Knighty-Night
The Cradle Of Doom
Castababy
“Papa La Vista, Baby”
The World’s Smallest Indian
Goo-Goo Gaa-Gaa- Rasic Park
“Houston, We Have a Poopy”
The Good, The Bad, And The Dribbly
“Yippee Kay-Aye, Mama ‘N Papa”
The Life Domestic
