Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

by

Sometimes what you need to get creative is just a pile of cardboard boxes and a baby, who needs to be entertained. This is exactly what inspired Leon Mackie and Lilly Lang to recreate their favourite film scenes after moving into their new home.

A young couple with a baby on their hands recently moved from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, and got left with a lot of spare cardboard boxes. The boxes were a perfect source of inspiration for some astonishing things that were about to happen. Lilly and Leon are passionate cinephiles, so they didn’t take long to come up with an idea to bring most memorable moments from their favourite films back to life, except this time starring their 10-month-old son.

The beautiful initiative to have a quality family time became an inspirational project titled Cardboard Box Office and a source for quite a successful weblog. The adorable couple and the little one have already re-enacted such movie classics as Alien (Bubbalien), Jurasic Park (Goo-Goo Gaa-Gaa-Rassic Park), Castaway (Castababy), and Jaws (“You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Baby…”).

Leon and Lilly update their collection every week, so be sure to stay tuned!

Source: cardboardboxoffice.com | Facebook | Twitter (via)

Wah Wars

Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

Bubbalien

Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

“You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Baby…”

Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

Homemade Alone

Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

The Dark Knighty-Night

Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

The Cradle Of Doom

Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

Castababy

Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

“Papa La Vista, Baby”

Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

The World’s Smallest Indian

Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

Goo-Goo Gaa-Gaa- Rasic Park

Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

“Houston, We Have a Poopy”

Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

The Good, The Bad, And The Dribbly

Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

“Yippee Kay-Aye, Mama ‘N Papa”

Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

The Life Domestic

Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son

Patrick Penrose
