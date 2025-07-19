114 Of The Most Famous Cats On The Internet

by

We live in weird times, when not only humans but also animals, can become superstars. In this case, it’s cats. Though funny cats already rule the internet, not all of them were created equal. As they lord it over us puny humans, some climb to the top of the heap, becoming renowned famous cat celebrities. This post is dedicated to them.

Cats can be famous just because of their unusual looks (not like us, humans). Did you see Venus the two-faced cat, Grumpy Cat, Hamilton the hipster or Colonel Meow? These are just a few of famous cat names, so scroll down, and you will definitely fall in love with one of them.

This post has some of our favorite famous cats, whether they’re known for their good looks or their remarkable stories! (h/t: cutestpaw.com)

#1 Monty The Cat Who Was Born Without A Nasal Bridge

Image source: Monty Boy

#2 Cole And Marmalade: Two Rescued Kitties That Became Youtube Celebrities

Image source: boredpanda.com

#3 Honey Bee, The Blind Hiking Cat

Image source: Honey Bee

#4 Venus The Two-faced Kitten

Image source: Venus The Amazing Chimera Cat

#5 Lil Bub The Perma-Kitten

Image source: Lil Bub

#6 Maru, Master Of Boxes

Image source: I Am Maru

#7 Grumpy Cat

Image source: The Official Grumpy Cat

#8 Sam The Cat Has Eyebrows

Image source: Sam Has Eyebrows

#9 Garfi, The World’s Angriest Cat

Image source: Hulya Ozkok

#10 Shironeko, The Happiest And Sleepiest Cat Ever

Image source: kagonekoshiro.blog86.fc2.com

#11 Snoopy, The Cutest Cat Ever

Image source: Snoopy

#12 Lazarus, The Rescued Vampire Cat

Image source: lifewithcats.tv

#13 Hamilton The Hipster Cat

Image source: Hamilton The Hipster Cat

#14 Fukumaru, The Friendliest Cat With Heterochromia

Image source: whitemanekicat

#15 Banye, The Omg Cat

Image source: winnnie

#16 Colonel Meow, The Holder Of Guinness World Record For Longest Cat Hair

Image source: Colonel Meow

#17 Nala, The Shocked Cat

Image source: Nalacat

#18 Kitler: Snowball The Cat That Looks Like Hitler

Image source: catsthatlooklikehitler.com

#19 Zarathustra From The Fat Cat Art

Image source: Fat Cat Art

#20 Lilu, The Cat With Glasses

Image source: Andy Prokh

#21 Mercury, The Two Legged T-rex Cat

#22 Oskar The Blind Cat

Image source: facebook.com

#23 City, The Very Long Kitty

Image source: citythekitty

#24 Street Cat Bob

#25 Draven The Therapy Cat

#26 Chase No Face

Image source: facebook.com

#27 Henri, The Philosopher Chat Noir

Image source: henrilechatnoir

#28 Pudge, The Girl With A Moustache

Image source: pudgethecat

#29 Waffles The Cat

#30 Eeyore…the Smallest Kitty!

#31 Princess Monster Truck

Image source: facebook.com

#32 Lemongrass – Or The Come Back Of The Aristocats

#33 Morris The Horse Riding Cat

#34 Keyboard Cat

Image source: uk.eonline.com

#35 Opie – The Master Of Disaster: From Feral To Favored This Boy Helps His Rescuing Shelter

#36 Tika The Evil Cat

#37 Princess Monster Truck — Monster The Cat

Image source: instagram.com

#38 Gobo

#39 Shonstar Tortellini – Laughing Bli

#40 Jack, The Cat That Fails

#41 Hover Kitty

#42 Chandi!

#43 Sir Stuffington. Rescued Kitten, Dog-attack Survivor.

Image source: mashable.com

#44 Mańki – Black Maniek And White Marcelka

#45 Edward Scissorpaws

#46 Luccie My Yawning And Stalking Cat

#47 Whisper Of Malta

#48 Stevie The Wonderful Blind Kitty

#49 Luna, The Fashion Diva

Image source: Luna the Fashion Kitty

#50 Groucho Meowx

#51 Charlie, The Little Gremlin Kitten

#52 Gucci – The Original Cat In Tights

Image source: meowtfit.tumblr.com

#53 Ramadeey: Zabadani Cafe’s Most-loved Persi-kitty

#54 Tyra, From The Triple @tippentyraochtindra – The Bald Happy Cat!

#55 Nyan Cat

#56 Mittens, The Rescued Couch Cat.

#57 The White Collar Gentlemen

#58 Whizzie The Bookshop Cat

#59 Jonjon The Blue Steel Model Kitty

#60 Prof. Ruggles

#61 Khaleese.. The Richiest Lady

#62 Kiko, The Undercover Persian

#63 Chester Taco

#64 Water Baby

#65 Royal Feline Her Highness Bella

#66 Malicat- Dreaming Of A White Wedding

#67 Evile Cat

#68 Junipurr & Boysenberry, Are 2 Chubby Brothers That Spend Their Day Tumbling And Sleeping.

#69 Deputy Snuggle-up-a-gus “gus”, The Very Dapper Cat

#70 Fraisy, From Provence

#71 Sasha The Cat Who Likes To Help Clean

#72 Ella The Shelf Cat

#73 Cheeto The Bengal Cat – @cheetobengal

#74 Tyk Kat

#75 Fatty The Fabulous

#76 Groucho Meowx

#77 Melonpi/pipi

Image source: reddit.com

#78 Sparta, The Mean Kitty

Image source: youtube.com

#79 Stella The Basket Case

#80 Antonia

#81 Achbarita

#82 Benito, The Innocent Looking Cat

#83 Batman Cat

#84 Ne Pas Deranger

#85 Deputy Snuggle-up-a-gus “gus”, The Very Dapper Cat

#86 Lazy Rita

#87 Hansel The Handsome Cat From Ig

#88 Billy, The Time Cat

#89 Sexy Becky

#90 Street Cat Bob

Image source: 1.bp.blogspot.com

#91 Dj Kitty

#92 Hero

#93 Mylo The Cat

#94 Bear Boy! The Cheese Addict ‘king’

#95 Gracie~~the Queen Of Every Darn Thing!

#96 Moo Moo The Domo Cat

#97 Bea – She Smiles For The Camera

#98 Dreaming Of A White Wedding

#99 My Toothless Monster

#100 Advice By Yılmaz Başar Babür

#101 Biggest Ears ^_^ #pishuli

#102 Chester Cat, I’m A Cat-blogger. Http://loveandlifebychesterthecat.wordpress.com

#103 Milka

#104 Hover Cat

#105 Hover Cat

#106 Chillin’ On A Colorado Evening …

#107 Alice- The Other Two Faced Kitten

#108 Damian. He Takes His Own Selfies!

#109 Greedy Cat

#110 I’m So Fabulous!

#111 Stache – The Celebrity Look-alike Cat

#112 Chase No Face

