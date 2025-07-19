114 Of The Most Famous Cats On The Internet

We live in weird times, when not only humans but also animals, can become superstars. In this case, it’s cats. Though funny cats already rule the internet, not all of them were created equal. As they lord it over us puny humans, some climb to the top of the heap, becoming renowned famous cat celebrities. This post is dedicated to them.
Cats can be famous just because of their unusual looks (not like us, humans). Did you see Venus the two-faced cat, Grumpy Cat, Hamilton the hipster or Colonel Meow? These are just a few of famous cat names, so scroll down, and you will definitely fall in love with one of them.
This post has some of our favorite famous cats, whether they’re known for their good looks or their remarkable stories! (h/t: cutestpaw.com)
#1 Monty The Cat Who Was Born Without A Nasal Bridge
Image source: Monty Boy
#2 Cole And Marmalade: Two Rescued Kitties That Became Youtube Celebrities
Image source: boredpanda.com
#3 Honey Bee, The Blind Hiking Cat
Image source: Honey Bee
#4 Venus The Two-faced Kitten
Image source: Venus The Amazing Chimera Cat
#5 Lil Bub The Perma-Kitten
Image source: Lil Bub
#6 Maru, Master Of Boxes
Image source: I Am Maru
#7 Grumpy Cat
Image source: The Official Grumpy Cat
#8 Sam The Cat Has Eyebrows
Image source: Sam Has Eyebrows
#9 Garfi, The World’s Angriest Cat
Image source: Hulya Ozkok
#10 Shironeko, The Happiest And Sleepiest Cat Ever
Image source: kagonekoshiro.blog86.fc2.com
#11 Snoopy, The Cutest Cat Ever
Image source: Snoopy
#12 Lazarus, The Rescued Vampire Cat
Image source: lifewithcats.tv
#13 Hamilton The Hipster Cat
Image source: Hamilton The Hipster Cat
#14 Fukumaru, The Friendliest Cat With Heterochromia
Image source: whitemanekicat
#15 Banye, The Omg Cat
Image source: winnnie
#16 Colonel Meow, The Holder Of Guinness World Record For Longest Cat Hair
Image source: Colonel Meow
#17 Nala, The Shocked Cat
Image source: Nalacat
#18 Kitler: Snowball The Cat That Looks Like Hitler
Image source: catsthatlooklikehitler.com
#19 Zarathustra From The Fat Cat Art
Image source: Fat Cat Art
#20 Lilu, The Cat With Glasses
Image source: Andy Prokh
#21 Mercury, The Two Legged T-rex Cat
#22 Oskar The Blind Cat
Image source: facebook.com
#23 City, The Very Long Kitty
Image source: citythekitty
#24 Street Cat Bob
#25 Draven The Therapy Cat
#26 Chase No Face
Image source: facebook.com
#27 Henri, The Philosopher Chat Noir
Image source: henrilechatnoir
#28 Pudge, The Girl With A Moustache
Image source: pudgethecat
#29 Waffles The Cat
#30 Eeyore…the Smallest Kitty!
#31 Princess Monster Truck
Image source: facebook.com
#32 Lemongrass – Or The Come Back Of The Aristocats
#33 Morris The Horse Riding Cat
#34 Keyboard Cat
Image source: uk.eonline.com
#35 Opie – The Master Of Disaster: From Feral To Favored This Boy Helps His Rescuing Shelter
#36 Tika The Evil Cat
#37 Princess Monster Truck — Monster The Cat
Image source: instagram.com
#38 Gobo
#39 Shonstar Tortellini – Laughing Bli
#40 Jack, The Cat That Fails
#41 Hover Kitty
#42 Chandi!
#43 Sir Stuffington. Rescued Kitten, Dog-attack Survivor.
Image source: mashable.com
#44 Mańki – Black Maniek And White Marcelka
#45 Edward Scissorpaws
#46 Luccie My Yawning And Stalking Cat
#47 Whisper Of Malta
#48 Stevie The Wonderful Blind Kitty
#49 Luna, The Fashion Diva
Image source: Luna the Fashion Kitty
#50 Groucho Meowx
#51 Charlie, The Little Gremlin Kitten
#52 Gucci – The Original Cat In Tights
Image source: meowtfit.tumblr.com
#53 Ramadeey: Zabadani Cafe’s Most-loved Persi-kitty
#54 Tyra, From The Triple @tippentyraochtindra – The Bald Happy Cat!
#55 Nyan Cat
#56 Mittens, The Rescued Couch Cat.
#57 The White Collar Gentlemen
#58 Whizzie The Bookshop Cat
#59 Jonjon The Blue Steel Model Kitty
#60 Prof. Ruggles
#61 Khaleese.. The Richiest Lady
#62 Kiko, The Undercover Persian
#63 Chester Taco
#64 Water Baby
#65 Royal Feline Her Highness Bella
#66 Malicat- Dreaming Of A White Wedding
#67 Evile Cat
#68 Junipurr & Boysenberry, Are 2 Chubby Brothers That Spend Their Day Tumbling And Sleeping.
#70 Fraisy, From Provence
#71 Sasha The Cat Who Likes To Help Clean
#72 Ella The Shelf Cat
#73 Cheeto The Bengal Cat – @cheetobengal
#74 Tyk Kat
#75 Fatty The Fabulous
#77 Melonpi/pipi
Image source: reddit.com
#78 Sparta, The Mean Kitty
Image source: youtube.com
#79 Stella The Basket Case
#80 Antonia
#81 Achbarita
#82 Benito, The Innocent Looking Cat
#83 Batman Cat
#84 Ne Pas Deranger
#86 Lazy Rita
#87 Hansel The Handsome Cat From Ig
#88 Billy, The Time Cat
#89 Sexy Becky
Image source: 1.bp.blogspot.com
#91 Dj Kitty
#92 Hero
#93 Mylo The Cat
#94 Bear Boy! The Cheese Addict ‘king’
#95 Gracie~~the Queen Of Every Darn Thing!
#96 Moo Moo The Domo Cat
#97 Bea – She Smiles For The Camera
#98 Dreaming Of A White Wedding
#99 My Toothless Monster
#100 Advice By Yılmaz Başar Babür
#101 Biggest Ears ^_^ #pishuli
#102 Chester Cat, I’m A Cat-blogger. Http://loveandlifebychesterthecat.wordpress.com
#103 Milka
#106 Chillin’ On A Colorado Evening …
#107 Alice- The Other Two Faced Kitten
#108 Damian. He Takes His Own Selfies!
#109 Greedy Cat
#110 I’m So Fabulous!
#111 Stache – The Celebrity Look-alike Cat
#112 Chase No Face
