50 Of The Most Unfortunate Things That People Were Forced To Deal With (New Pics)

Why let a bad day slide when it can be immortalized for everyone to see it for the rest of time? This is the option picked by these netizens who decide to take a picture of a fail memorable enough to be both funny and painfully relatable. 

Mistakes can be everything from catastrophic to inconvenient, but funny, so this article attempts to show a bit of it all, from expensive fails to sheer stupidity. So get comfortable, make sure your sitting vessel is sound, and scroll through. Upvote your favorite fails and be sure to share your thoughts, stories, and experiences in the comments section below. 

#1 My Friend Was Hit By A Car Running A Stop Sign Today And The Dude Left The Scene, But Hey, At Least He Left Her A Little Souvenir

Image source: InsignificantOcelot

#2 Went To See The Famous Neuschwanstein Castle And This Was Our View

Image source: LoveWineNotTheLabel

#3 The Moment I Lost My Glasses

Image source: YourMomsNext

#4 Blizzard Blew The Main Door Of My Garage Open Yesterday

Image source: PCDevine

#5 We Were Really Excited To Use A Lime From Our Lime Tree For The First Time

Image source: hehatesthesecansz

#6 My Car Broke Down This Morning On My Way To Work And Had To Be Towed. Not 5 Minutes After I Got Home, My Ceiling Collapsed

Image source: Cthulhetta

#7 Just Bought A Minivan From A Friend A Few Weeks Ago, Kept Getting Spiderwebs In The Car And Decided To Bug-Bomb It. Found These

Image source: SoNotCool

#8 Of The 69 Things They Tested Me For, I’m Allergic To 60 Of Them

Image source: lexi_the_leo

#9 Over 30 Cars Got Flat Tires On The 405 From A Fallen Box Of Nails

Image source: TheRealOcsiban

#10 A Tornado Overnight In Thomaston, Georgia, Ripped A Home Off Its Foundation And Put It In The Road

Image source: SharingMyStorys

#11 I’m Allergic To Cats And Slept On A Cat Blanket

Image source: NeroSkwid

#12 My Grandparents Were Planning On Fixing Up This Old Stove, Guess They’ll Have To Wait

Image source: MJMaggio14

#13 Someone On The Ferry Forgot To Put The Handbrake On

Image source: User348844

#14 The First Photo Is A Wanted Criminal In My Town, And The Second Photo Is Me, Which Is Why I Was Surrounded By 6 Cops While Walking Home Last Night

Took 15 minutes to convince them they had the wrong guy.

Image source: Unusual-Feeling7527

#15 Came Home From Work To Find A Few Tons Of Gravel Dumped In My Driveway. No Idea Where It Came From

Image source: mmoon2281

#16 Right Before I Left The Trampoline Park, I Put Back On My Blue Shoes. It Wasn’t Until I Got Home I Realized I Didn’t Wear My Blue Shoes To The Trampoline Park

Image source: puntini

#17 Hopefully You’re Having A Better Day Than I Am

Image source: SloxIam

#18 Being Escorted To My Car After I Ripped A Hole In My Pants At A Wedding. Went Commando

Image source: UndrehandDrummond

#19 Roadside Paint Job

Image source: SilveradoSurfer16

#20 Hubby Was Unemployed For 9 Months. Finally Landed A Job That’s Not Temp Or A Contract Gig. 5 Minutes After Clocking In, He Trips On Some Carpet And Breaks His Leg

Image source: square_2_square

#21 Just Finished Chopping 2 Years Worth Of Firewood Just For The Barn I Was Storing The Firewood In To Burn Down

Image source: BeastlyBucaroos

#22 Cactus Stuck In Hair

Image source: lharry33

#23 Neighbor’s Boyfriend Living Above Us Accidentally Discharged A Firearm Through Our Bedroom Ceiling

Image source: _AbacusMC_

#24 My Grandparent’s Lawn Got Raided By Boars Overnight

Image source: Nyathra

#25 Forgot I Was Heating Oil For French Fries

Image source: fasada68

#26 I Accidentally Branded Rachael Ray’s Name On Myself With One Of Her Roasting Trays

Image source: doyouhaveeyedrops

#27 I Had A Cystic Pimple On My Forehead That Swole Up Pretty Good. Then The Swelling Migrated Down And Now I Look Like An Animorph

Image source: Tre_Amplitude

#28 ATM Turned Off After Taking My Deposit And Did Not Show Up On My Account

Image source: LordSeptember

#29 Buddy Crashes A Porsche On A Test Drive First Corner Out Of The Dealership

Image source: TheTrashman44

#30 Found My Car Like This When I Took A Break At Work

Image source: TheOnlyOneWhoKnows

#31 My Kid Got A Box Of Onions Instead Of Nuggets In His Happy Meal

Image source: Pit_it_and_quit_it

#32 I Broke Both My Feet Last Night

Image source: minaylee

#33 I Just Broke The Door Handle Of My Apartment And Cut Myself. I’m Also Locked In

Image source: Kyscool

#34 I Thought I Was So Smart For Keeping A Cover On My Toothbrush At All Times

Image source: Juxtra_

#35 I Have 30 Seconds To Sweep This Up Before The Cat Pees On It

Image source: stvckmind

#36 I Got Some Bojangles This Morning And Took A Bite Out Of My Cajun Filet, And It’s Just Straight Up Raw

Image source: sea_bear9

#37 Came Home From Working All Night To Discover My (Townhouse) Neighbors Didn’t Put Out Their Fireworks Completely Last Night

Image source: Fooberdoober97420

#38 My Bike Broke In Half, 8 Kilometers From My Home

Image source: Cweed23

#39 What Do You Even Do At This Point?

Image source: sippyside

#40 Went To Costco To Grab A Rotisserie Chicken For The Weekend, But This Lady Beat Everyone To It

Image source: Hustleham7

#41 Who Left The Water Running?

Image source: VinneBabarino

#42 My Parents Live ~40 Feet Off The Highway, This Morning A Drunk Driver Plowed Into Their Home

Image source: CalebEast

#43 My Zipper Broke At Work, Right Before A Few Important Meetings

Image source: illigal

#44 Girlfriend Was Helping Cut My Hair, She Was Doing A Fantastic Job Until I Heard A Gasp

Image source: GentlemanCookie

#45 Unfortunate Find On The Side Of My Coffee Cup. Bet My Immune System Didn’t See This One Coming

Image source: wagewild

#46 I’m Going To Damn Bed

Image source: 19632211

#47 Traveling From Alabama To California For My Wife’s Job. Someone Cut The Roof Bag Off Of My Car In Albuquerque. Lost All Of Our Clothes

Image source: BlindPanda21

#48 Nobody Told Me There Was No Floor Support In The Attic

Image source: RainbowForHire

#49 My Daughter Asked If I Was Doing A Magic Trick

Image source: SparrowFiero

#50 My Coworker Went To A Skatepark After Work

Image source: Howie_Dictor

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
