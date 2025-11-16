143 Cute Animated Characters That’ll Make You Go ‘Awww’

Humans are cute when they’re in their early stages of development – round, toothless, and adorably bald babies are sure to disarm you with their looks and incoherent babbling. A few years pass, and that same squishy bundle of joy turns into a gangly teen, who then turns into their final form – an adult. By that time, all of the cuteness of babyhood has vanished, and we aren’t that adorable at all. To fix nature’s mistake, humanity has turned to animation for help because where else, if not in hand-drawn or computer-generated images, can we find the charms that we’ve all lost growing up? Yes, we are presenting you our best picks of the cutest animated characters because we all need to squee and aww from time to time, even in our adult forms.

Okay, so, of course, there are animated characters that aren’t meant to be cute – the limit in creating such a character is the limit of imagination, and it doesn’t necessarily mean that cute things lurk in all cartoonists’ heads. However, once these professionals set their minds to creating something painstakingly adorable, their creations turn out to be with the likes of Stitch, Baymax, and oh-stay-still-my-heart, Bambi. And, scrolling through this list full of adorable creatures, you’re bound to see that they are all quite round-ish in shape (even if they’re supposedly human), seem to be fuzzy and soft (even if bald), and are most likely just a teensy bit chubby. Well, that’s because those are the qualities all human babies share, and we all subconsciously love to see the same things in animated characters.

So, prepare for your heart to be filled with the wondrous joy of looking at cute creatures – from adorable animals to human-like robots and everything in between; each one is cuter than the last one! Be sure to vote for the most adorable animated characters, and share this article with anyone in need of a little bit of cuteness today!

#1 Grogu From The Mandalorian

#1 Grogu From The Mandalorian

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Lucas The Spider From Lucas The Spider

#2 Lucas The Spider From Lucas The Spider

Image source: lucasthespider

#3 Toothless From How To Train Your Dragon

#3 Toothless From How To Train Your Dragon

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Pua From Moana

#4 Pua From Moana

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Stitch From Lilo & Stitch

#5 Stitch From Lilo & Stitch

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Bolt From Bolt

#6 Bolt From Bolt

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Thumper From Bambi

#7 Thumper From Bambi

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Agnes From Despicable Me

#8 Agnes From Despicable Me

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Baymax From Big Hero 6

#9 Baymax From Big Hero 6

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Eevee From Pokemon

#10 Eevee From Pokemon

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Pikachu From Pokémon Detective Pikachu

#11 Pikachu From Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Mort From Madagascar

#12 Mort From Madagascar

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Bambi From Bambi

#13 Bambi From Bambi

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Wiz From D.N. Angel

#14 Wiz From D.N. Angel

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Snoopy From Peanuts

#15 Snoopy From Peanuts

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Wall·E From Wall·E

#16 Wall·E From Wall·E

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Jumbo From Dumbo

#17 Jumbo From Dumbo

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Hamtaro From Hamtaro

#18 Hamtaro From Hamtaro

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Winnie The Pooh From The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh

#19 Winnie The Pooh From The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Gadget From Chip ‘N’ Dale Rescue Rangers

#20 Gadget From Chip 'N' Dale Rescue Rangers

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Fifi La Fume From Looney Tunes

#21 Fifi La Fume From Looney Tunes

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Destiny From Finding Dory

#22 Destiny From Finding Dory

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Baby Simba From The Lion King

#23 Baby Simba From The Lion King

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Max From The Secret Life Of Pets

#24 Max From The Secret Life Of Pets

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Dug From UP

#25 Dug From UP

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Lola Bunny From Space Jam

#26 Lola Bunny From Space Jam

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Squirt From Finding Dory

#27 Squirt From Finding Dory

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Sonic From Sonic The Hedgehog

#28 Sonic From Sonic The Hedgehog

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Adorabat From Mao Mao: Heroes Of Pure Heart

#29 Adorabat From Mao Mao: Heroes Of Pure Heart

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Boo From Monsters, Inc

#30 Boo From Monsters, Inc

Image source: amazon.com

#31 My Melody From Hello Kitty

#31 My Melody From Hello Kitty

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Ming-Ming From Wonder Pets

#32 Ming-Ming From Wonder Pets

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Pusheen From Pusheen

#33 Pusheen From Pusheen

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Totoro From My Neighbor Totoro

#34 Totoro From My Neighbor Totoro

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Gary From SpongeBob SquarePants

#35 Gary From SpongeBob SquarePants

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Bob The Minion From Despicable Me

#36 Bob The Minion From Despicable Me

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Puss In Boots From Shrek

#37 Puss In Boots From Shrek

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Cutemon From Digimon Fusion

#38 Cutemon From Digimon Fusion

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Olaf From Frozen

#39 Olaf From Frozen

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Sven From Frozen

#40 Sven From Frozen

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Porg From Star Wars

#41 Porg From Star Wars

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Eve From Wall-E

#42 Eve From Wall-E

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Piglet From The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh

#43 Piglet From The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Vanellope Von Schweetz From Wreck-It Ralph

#44 Vanellope Von Schweetz From Wreck-It Ralph

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Bb-8 From Star Wars

#45 Bb-8 From Star Wars

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Gizmo From Gremlins

#46 Gizmo From Gremlins

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Blu From Rio

#47 Blu From Rio

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Dot From A Bug’s Life

#48 Dot From A Bug's Life

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Lady From Lady And The Tramp

#49 Lady From Lady And The Tramp

Image source: amazon.com

#50 Dory From Finding Nemo

#50 Dory From Finding Nemo

Image source: amazon.com

#51 Vixey From The Fox And The Hound

#51 Vixey From The Fox And The Hound

Image source: amazon.com

#52 Nemo From Finding Nemo

#52 Nemo From Finding Nemo

Image source: amazon.com

#53 Blue From Blue’s Clues

#53 Blue From Blue's Clues

Image source: amazon.com

#54 Bmo From Adventure Time

#54 Bmo From Adventure Time

Image source: amazon.com

#55 Luna From Sailor Moon

#55 Luna From Sailor Moon

Image source: amazon.com

#56 Clifford From Clifford The Big Red Dog

#56 Clifford From Clifford The Big Red Dog

Image source: amazon.com

#57 Luma From Super Mario Galaxy

#57 Luma From Super Mario Galaxy

Image source: amazon.com

#58 Jerry Mouse From Tom And Jerry

#58 Jerry Mouse From Tom And Jerry

Image source: amazon.com

#59 Tweety From Looney Tunes

#59 Tweety From Looney Tunes

Image source: amazon.com

#60 Mew From Pokemon

#60 Mew From Pokemon

Image source: amazon.com

#61 Scooby-Doo From Scooby Doo Where Are You!

#61 Scooby-Doo From Scooby Doo Where Are You!

Image source: amazon.com

#62 Pichu From Pokemon

#62 Pichu From Pokemon

Image source: amazon.com

#63 Hello Kitty From Hello Kitty

#63 Hello Kitty From Hello Kitty

Image source: amazon.com

#64 Flounder From The Little Mermaid

#64 Flounder From The Little Mermaid

Image source: amazon.com

#65 Gunter From Adventure Time

#65 Gunter From Adventure Time

Image source: amazon.com

#66 Pink Panther From Pink Panther

#66 Pink Panther From Pink Panther

Image source: amazon.com

#67 Kirby From Kirby’s Dream Land

#67 Kirby From Kirby's Dream Land

Image source: amazon.com

#68 Bubbles From The PowerPuff Girls

#68 Bubbles From The PowerPuff Girls

Image source: amazon.com

#69 Angel Bunny From My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic

#69 Angel Bunny From My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic

Image source: amazon.com

#70 Miles “Tails” Prower From Adventures Of Sonic The Hedgehog

#70 Miles "Tails" Prower From Adventures Of Sonic The Hedgehog

Image source: amazon.com

#71 Gir From Invader Zim: Enter The Florpus

#71 Gir From Invader Zim: Enter The Florpus

Image source: amazon.com

#72 Babs Bunny From Tiny Toon Adventures

#72 Babs Bunny From Tiny Toon Adventures

Image source: amazon.com

#73 Fievel Mousekewitz From An American Tail

#73 Fievel Mousekewitz From An American Tail

Image source: amazon.com

#74 Jigglypuff From Pokemon

#74 Jigglypuff From Pokemon

Image source: amazon.com

#75 Diana From Sailor Moon Crystal

#75 Diana From Sailor Moon Crystal

Image source: amazon.com

#76 Anais Watterson From The Amazing World Of Gumball

#76 Anais Watterson From The Amazing World Of Gumball

Image source: amazon.com

#77 Perry The Platypus From Phineas And Ferb

#77 Perry The Platypus From Phineas And Ferb

Image source: amazon.com

#78 Ponyo From Ponyo

#78 Ponyo From Ponyo

Image source: amazon.com

#79 Sackboy From Little Big Planet

#79 Sackboy From Little Big Planet

Image source: amazon.com

#80 Maggie Simpson From The Simpsons

#80 Maggie Simpson From The Simpsons

Image source: amazon.com

#81 Catbug From Gas-Powered Stick

#81 Catbug From Gas-Powered Stick

Image source: amazon.com

#82 Princess Celestia From My Little Pony

#82 Princess Celestia From My Little Pony

Image source: amazon.com

#83 Pinkie Pie From My Little Pony

#83 Pinkie Pie From My Little Pony

Image source: amazon.com

#84 Togepi From Pokemon

#84 Togepi From Pokemon

Image source: amazon.com

#85 Skye From PAW Patrol

#85 Skye From PAW Patrol

Image source: amazon.com

#86 Theodore Seville From Alvin And The Chipmunks

#86 Theodore Seville From Alvin And The Chipmunks

Image source: amazon.com

#87 SpongeBob SquarePants From SpongeBob SquarePants

#87 SpongeBob SquarePants From SpongeBob SquarePants

Image source: amazon.com

#88 Chibiusa From Silver Moon Crystal Power Kiss

#88 Chibiusa From Silver Moon Crystal Power Kiss

Image source: amazon.com

#89 Isabella From Phineas And Ferb

#89 Isabella From Phineas And Ferb

Image source: amazon.com

#90 Terriermon From Digimon Tamers

#90 Terriermon From Digimon Tamers

Image source: amazon.com

#91 Gatomon From Digimon Adventure

#91 Gatomon From Digimon Adventure

Image source: amazon.com

#92 Cindy Lou Who From How The Grinch Stole Christmas

#92 Cindy Lou Who From How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Image source: amazon.com

#93 Kyubey From Puella Magi Madoka Magica

#93 Kyubey From Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Image source: amazon.com

#94 Lambie From Doc McStuffins

#94 Lambie From Doc McStuffins

Image source: amazon.com

#95 Katy Caterpillar From Katy Caterpillar

#95 Katy Caterpillar From Katy Caterpillar

Image source: amazon.com

#96 Gummy From My Little Pony

#96 Gummy From My Little Pony

Image source: amazon.com

#97 Penelope Pussycat From Looney Tunes

#97 Penelope Pussycat From Looney Tunes

Image source: amazon.com

#98 Fluttershy From My Little Pony

#98 Fluttershy From My Little Pony

Image source: amazon.com

#99 Unikitty From Unikitty

#99 Unikitty From Unikitty

Image source: amazon.com

#100 Meowth From Pokemon

#100 Meowth From Pokemon

Image source: amazon.com

#101 Alice From Alice In Wonderland

#101 Alice From Alice In Wonderland

Image source: amazon.com

#102 Happy From Fairy Tail Guild

#102 Happy From Fairy Tail Guild

Image source: amazon.com

#103 Wakko From Animaniacs

#103 Wakko From Animaniacs

Image source: amazon.com

#104 Yakko From Animaniacs

#104 Yakko From Animaniacs

Image source: amazon.com

#105 Pebbles Flintstone From The Flintstones

#105 Pebbles Flintstone From The Flintstones

Image source: amazon.com

#106 Pluto From The Mickey Mouse

#106 Pluto From The Mickey Mouse

Image source: amazon.com

#107 Chip ‘N’ Dale From Chip ‘N’ Dale Rescue Rangers

#107 Chip 'N' Dale From Chip 'N' Dale Rescue Rangers

Image source: amazon.com

#108 Yoshi From Super Mario Kart 8

#108 Yoshi From Super Mario Kart 8

Image source: amazon.com

#109 Sweetie Belle From My Little Pony

#109 Sweetie Belle From My Little Pony

Image source: amazon.com

#110 Applebloom From My Little Pony

#110 Applebloom From My Little Pony

Image source: amazon.com

#111 Jibanyan From Yo-Kai Watch

#111 Jibanyan From Yo-Kai Watch

Image source: amazon.com

#112 Rainbow Dash From My Little Pony

#112 Rainbow Dash From My Little Pony

Image source: amazon.com

#113 Derpy Hooves From My Little Pony

#113 Derpy Hooves From My Little Pony

Image source: amazon.com

#114 Dot Warner From Anamaniacs

#114 Dot Warner From Anamaniacs

Image source: amazon.com

#115 Doraemon From Doraemon

#115 Doraemon From Doraemon

Image source: amazon.com

#116 Tsukamoto Tenma From School Rumble

#116 Tsukamoto Tenma From School Rumble

Image source: amazon.com

#117 Amy Rose From Sonic The Hedgehog Series

#117 Amy Rose From Sonic The Hedgehog Series

Image source: amazon.com

#118 Mokona Modoki From Tsubasa: Reservoir Chronicle And Xxxholic

#118 Mokona Modoki From Tsubasa: Reservoir Chronicle And Xxxholic

Image source: amazon.com

#119 Buster Bunny From Tiny Toon Adventures

#119 Buster Bunny From Tiny Toon Adventures

Image source: amazon.com

#120 Sprig Plantar From Amphibia

#120 Sprig Plantar From Amphibia

Image source: amazon.com

#121 Princess Tutu From Pooh’s Adventures Of Princess Tutu

#121 Princess Tutu From Pooh's Adventures Of Princess Tutu

Image source: amazon.com

#122 Leni Loud From The Loud House

#122 Leni Loud From The Loud House

Image source: amazon.com

#123 Blossom From The PowePuff Girls

#123 Blossom From The PowePuff Girls

Image source: amazon.com

#124 Buttercup From The PowePuff Girls

#124 Buttercup From The PowePuff Girls

Image source: amazon.com

#125 Cream The Rabbit From Sonic Advance 2

#125 Cream The Rabbit From Sonic Advance 2

Image source: amazon.com

#126 Zoe Trench From Littlest Pet Shop

#126 Zoe Trench From Littlest Pet Shop

Image source: amazon.com

#127 Gumball Watterson From The Amazing World Of Gumball

#127 Gumball Watterson From The Amazing World Of Gumball

Image source: amazon.com

#128 Chase From PAW Patrol

#128 Chase From PAW Patrol

Image source: amazon.com

#129 Kanaria From Rozen Maiden

#129 Kanaria From Rozen Maiden

Image source: amazon.com

#130 Rita From Animaniacs

#130 Rita From Animaniacs

Image source: amazon.com

#131 Tamama From Sgt. Frog

#131 Tamama From Sgt. Frog

Image source: amazon.com

#132 Jenny Wakeman From My Life As A Teenage Robot

#132 Jenny Wakeman From My Life As A Teenage Robot

Image source: amazon.com

#133 Poof From Fairly Odd Parents

#133 Poof From Fairly Odd Parents

Image source: amazon.com

#134 Spike From My Little Pony

#134 Spike From My Little Pony

Image source: amazon.com

#135 Patamon From Digimon Adventure

#135 Patamon From Digimon Adventure

Image source: amazon.com

#136 Mooncake From Final Space

#136 Mooncake From Final Space

Image source: amazon.com

#137 Twilight Sparkle From My Little Pony

#137 Twilight Sparkle From My Little Pony

Image source: amazon.com

#138 Elsa From Frozen

#138 Elsa From Frozen

Image source: amazon.com

#139 Candy From Smile Precure!

#139 Candy From Smile Precure!

Image source: amazon.com

#140 Scootaloo From My Little Pony

#140 Scootaloo From My Little Pony

Image source: amazon.com

#141 Miho Nishizumi From Girls Und Panzer

#141 Miho Nishizumi From Girls Und Panzer

Image source: amazon.com

#142 Brittany Miller From The Chipmunk Adventure

#142 Brittany Miller From The Chipmunk Adventure

Image source: amazon.com

#143 Princess Poppy From Trolls

#143 Princess Poppy From Trolls

Image source: amazon.com

