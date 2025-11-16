143 Cute Animated Characters That’ll Make You Go ‘Awww’

Humans are cute when they’re in their early stages of development – round, toothless, and adorably bald babies are sure to disarm you with their looks and incoherent babbling. A few years pass, and that same squishy bundle of joy turns into a gangly teen, who then turns into their final form – an adult. By that time, all of the cuteness of babyhood has vanished, and we aren’t that adorable at all. To fix nature’s mistake, humanity has turned to animation for help because where else, if not in hand-drawn or computer-generated images, can we find the charms that we’ve all lost growing up? Yes, we are presenting you our best picks of the cutest animated characters because we all need to squee and aww from time to time, even in our adult forms.
Okay, so, of course, there are animated characters that aren’t meant to be cute – the limit in creating such a character is the limit of imagination, and it doesn’t necessarily mean that cute things lurk in all cartoonists’ heads. However, once these professionals set their minds to creating something painstakingly adorable, their creations turn out to be with the likes of Stitch, Baymax, and oh-stay-still-my-heart, Bambi. And, scrolling through this list full of adorable creatures, you’re bound to see that they are all quite round-ish in shape (even if they’re supposedly human), seem to be fuzzy and soft (even if bald), and are most likely just a teensy bit chubby. Well, that’s because those are the qualities all human babies share, and we all subconsciously love to see the same things in animated characters.
So, prepare for your heart to be filled with the wondrous joy of looking at cute creatures – from adorable animals to human-like robots and everything in between; each one is cuter than the last one! Be sure to vote for the most adorable animated characters, and share this article with anyone in need of a little bit of cuteness today!
#1 Grogu From The Mandalorian
#2 Lucas The Spider From Lucas The Spider
#3 Toothless From How To Train Your Dragon
#4 Pua From Moana
#5 Stitch From Lilo & Stitch
#6 Bolt From Bolt
#7 Thumper From Bambi
#8 Agnes From Despicable Me
#9 Baymax From Big Hero 6
#10 Eevee From Pokemon
#11 Pikachu From Pokémon Detective Pikachu
#12 Mort From Madagascar
#13 Bambi From Bambi
#14 Wiz From D.N. Angel
#15 Snoopy From Peanuts
#16 Wall·E From Wall·E
#17 Jumbo From Dumbo
#18 Hamtaro From Hamtaro
#19 Winnie The Pooh From The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh
#20 Gadget From Chip ‘N’ Dale Rescue Rangers
#21 Fifi La Fume From Looney Tunes
#22 Destiny From Finding Dory
#23 Baby Simba From The Lion King
#24 Max From The Secret Life Of Pets
#25 Dug From UP
#26 Lola Bunny From Space Jam
#27 Squirt From Finding Dory
#28 Sonic From Sonic The Hedgehog
#29 Adorabat From Mao Mao: Heroes Of Pure Heart
#30 Boo From Monsters, Inc
#31 My Melody From Hello Kitty
#32 Ming-Ming From Wonder Pets
#33 Pusheen From Pusheen
#34 Totoro From My Neighbor Totoro
#35 Gary From SpongeBob SquarePants
#36 Bob The Minion From Despicable Me
#37 Puss In Boots From Shrek
#38 Cutemon From Digimon Fusion
#39 Olaf From Frozen
#40 Sven From Frozen
#41 Porg From Star Wars
#42 Eve From Wall-E
#43 Piglet From The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh
#44 Vanellope Von Schweetz From Wreck-It Ralph
#45 Bb-8 From Star Wars
#46 Gizmo From Gremlins
#47 Blu From Rio
#48 Dot From A Bug’s Life
#49 Lady From Lady And The Tramp
#50 Dory From Finding Nemo
#51 Vixey From The Fox And The Hound
#52 Nemo From Finding Nemo
#53 Blue From Blue’s Clues
#54 Bmo From Adventure Time
#55 Luna From Sailor Moon
#56 Clifford From Clifford The Big Red Dog
#57 Luma From Super Mario Galaxy
#58 Jerry Mouse From Tom And Jerry
#59 Tweety From Looney Tunes
#60 Mew From Pokemon
#61 Scooby-Doo From Scooby Doo Where Are You!
#62 Pichu From Pokemon
#63 Hello Kitty From Hello Kitty
#64 Flounder From The Little Mermaid
#65 Gunter From Adventure Time
#66 Pink Panther From Pink Panther
#67 Kirby From Kirby’s Dream Land
#68 Bubbles From The PowerPuff Girls
#69 Angel Bunny From My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic
#70 Miles “Tails” Prower From Adventures Of Sonic The Hedgehog
#71 Gir From Invader Zim: Enter The Florpus
#72 Babs Bunny From Tiny Toon Adventures
#73 Fievel Mousekewitz From An American Tail
#74 Jigglypuff From Pokemon
#75 Diana From Sailor Moon Crystal
#76 Anais Watterson From The Amazing World Of Gumball
#77 Perry The Platypus From Phineas And Ferb
#78 Ponyo From Ponyo
#79 Sackboy From Little Big Planet
#80 Maggie Simpson From The Simpsons
#81 Catbug From Gas-Powered Stick
#82 Princess Celestia From My Little Pony
#83 Pinkie Pie From My Little Pony
#84 Togepi From Pokemon
#85 Skye From PAW Patrol
#86 Theodore Seville From Alvin And The Chipmunks
#87 SpongeBob SquarePants From SpongeBob SquarePants
#88 Chibiusa From Silver Moon Crystal Power Kiss
#89 Isabella From Phineas And Ferb
#90 Terriermon From Digimon Tamers
#91 Gatomon From Digimon Adventure
#92 Cindy Lou Who From How The Grinch Stole Christmas
#93 Kyubey From Puella Magi Madoka Magica
#94 Lambie From Doc McStuffins
#95 Katy Caterpillar From Katy Caterpillar
#96 Gummy From My Little Pony
#97 Penelope Pussycat From Looney Tunes
#98 Fluttershy From My Little Pony
#99 Unikitty From Unikitty
#100 Meowth From Pokemon
#101 Alice From Alice In Wonderland
#102 Happy From Fairy Tail Guild
#103 Wakko From Animaniacs
#104 Yakko From Animaniacs
#105 Pebbles Flintstone From The Flintstones
#106 Pluto From The Mickey Mouse
#107 Chip ‘N’ Dale From Chip ‘N’ Dale Rescue Rangers
#108 Yoshi From Super Mario Kart 8
#109 Sweetie Belle From My Little Pony
#110 Applebloom From My Little Pony
#111 Jibanyan From Yo-Kai Watch
#112 Rainbow Dash From My Little Pony
#113 Derpy Hooves From My Little Pony
#114 Dot Warner From Anamaniacs
#115 Doraemon From Doraemon
#116 Tsukamoto Tenma From School Rumble
#117 Amy Rose From Sonic The Hedgehog Series
#118 Mokona Modoki From Tsubasa: Reservoir Chronicle And Xxxholic
#119 Buster Bunny From Tiny Toon Adventures
#120 Sprig Plantar From Amphibia
#121 Princess Tutu From Pooh’s Adventures Of Princess Tutu
#122 Leni Loud From The Loud House
#123 Blossom From The PowePuff Girls
#124 Buttercup From The PowePuff Girls
#125 Cream The Rabbit From Sonic Advance 2
#126 Zoe Trench From Littlest Pet Shop
#127 Gumball Watterson From The Amazing World Of Gumball
#128 Chase From PAW Patrol
#129 Kanaria From Rozen Maiden
#130 Rita From Animaniacs
#131 Tamama From Sgt. Frog
#132 Jenny Wakeman From My Life As A Teenage Robot
#133 Poof From Fairly Odd Parents
#134 Spike From My Little Pony
#135 Patamon From Digimon Adventure
#136 Mooncake From Final Space
#137 Twilight Sparkle From My Little Pony
#138 Elsa From Frozen
#139 Candy From Smile Precure!
#140 Scootaloo From My Little Pony
#141 Miho Nishizumi From Girls Und Panzer
#142 Brittany Miller From The Chipmunk Adventure
#143 Princess Poppy From Trolls
