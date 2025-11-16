Celebrate Female Filmmakers By Watching These Movies Directed By Women

For a while after the invention of motion pictures, all the ventures were films directed by men. That is, until Alice Guy-Blaché came along. She was initially hired as a secretary for French inventor Léon Gaumont, who also founded the world’s first film studio. But in 1896, Alice directed her first film The Cabbage Fairy, becoming the first woman to ever do that and paving the way for generations of female directors to come. Interestingly, The Cabbage Fairy was also the first narrative story to be put on film.
Of course, it was not always easy. Like in many other spheres dominated by men, women had to struggle not only with the difficulties of the profession, but also with discrimination and gender stereotypes. For example, Park Nam-Ok, the first Korean female movie director, not only had to carry her newborn daughter on her back during the shoots but would also cook for the entire crew.
Today there is no lack of female directors in Hollywood, or across the globe. From famous female directors like Sofia Coppola, Mira Nair, Agnes Varda, and many more, to the ones that are just starting to make their first steps in the movie industry, women directors continue giving us great entertainment in a variety of genres.
Do you know which directors of famous movies were actually women? Leave us a comment below to name your favorite female filmmakers. In the meantime, enjoy the collection of movies we’ve compiled for you, all of which were made by women.
#1 Nomadland
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao | 2021
Adapted from a nonfiction book, Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century, this film will feel very much like a documentary portraying life on the road in the US, even though it is a work of fiction. Actress Frances McDormand approached Chloe Zhao about the project after seeing her other works. Nomadland tells the story of Fern, who after becoming a widow and losing her job, decides to sell most of her possessions, buy a van, and travel the country. On her journey, she meets other nomads, each with their own story, and learns new ways of making connections in a lifestyle where no one is there to stay for a long period of time. Several real-life nomads appear in the film as fictionalized versions of themselves.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Promising Young Woman
Promising Young Woman
Emerald Fennell | 2020
They say that indifference and inaction in response to a crime are as bad as committing said crime. The protagonist of Promising Young Woman, Cassie Thomas, couldn’t forgive all the people that didn’t speak up when her classmate Nina was raped. Nina later committed suicide, and Cassie remained the only one determined to find justice for her at any cost. Director Emerald Fennell’s feature debut, the film was well-accepted by critics for its boldness, even though some of Fennell’s directorial choices were criticized. It went on to win an Academy Award for the Best Original Screenplay.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Clueless
Clueless
Amy Hackerling | 1995
It all starts with a poor grade. Cher Horowitz, a high school student from Beverly Hills, decides to play Cupid and help two teachers fall for each other, hoping they won’t be so hard-grading once they find love. Surprisingly, it works, and Cher realizes she enjoys doing good deeds. She continues to help others, only in true Beverly Hills style, like by giving a makeover to an unpopular student to make her more “hip.” When her relationship with a friend goes downhill, Cher finally stops to think about her life choices. Even though Clueless is almost 30 years old, it continues to be a classic coming-of-age film with a cult following and a sitcom spin-off.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
Patty Jenkins | 2017
Development for Wonder Woman began back in 1996. Yes, 21 years prior to its release. Based on a comic book, it is part of the DC superhero universe. Diana, an Amazonian princess, has her first real encounter with humans when she rescues a WWI soldier, Steve Trevor, and learns about the war happening in the outside world. Believing that it was Ares, the Olympian god of war, who started it, Diana leaves her land to find and stop him. Though initially the casting of Gal Gadot for the titular role raised a few eyebrows, upon the release, her performance and chemistry with Chris Pine, who played Steve, were highly praised by critics.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Selma
Selma
Ava DuVernay | 2014
The year is 1965. Martin Luther King Jr., America’s most prominent black rights activist and Baptist minister, has already received his Nobel Peace Prize. And yet, attacks of the infamous Ku Klux Klan on the black community still take place, and attempts of the black residents of Selma, Alabama to register to vote in the next election are prevented by white officials. Along with other activists, King organizes a march in Selma, leading protesters to the voters registration office. Thus begins the event that entered American history as the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches. Even though critics noticed several historical inaccuracies in Selma, they praised DuVernay’s direction.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 The Hurt Locker
The Hurt Locker
Kathryn Bigelow | 2009
A lot of movies have been made about the war. And yet every time you watch a new one, if it’s made well, it hits hard. The Hurt Locker tells the story of Sergeant First Class William James, from the moment he joins his new team working with explosives in the Iraq War. Tensions within the team, loss of friends, daily life in mortal peril which you somehow become indifferent to but still develop deep anxiety – director Kathryn Bigelow goes through every pain war imposes on you. At the end, the movie asks a sincere and uncomfortable question: what if one doesn’t really want to get away from war?
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Now And Then
Now and Then
Leslie Linka Glatter | 1995
The reason coming-of-age stories always find their audience is because we all have gone through a time when the world seemed to have stayed the same, but our understanding of it changed all of a sudden. Reuniting after a long time, four childhood friends revisit one particularly eventful summer in their hometown when they came one step closer to the adult world, having to deal with parents getting divorced, the idea of death, a first kiss, and the meaning of friendship. Interestingly, critics didn’t give particularly favorable reviews to Now and Then story-wise; however, the film later developed a cult following.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Winter’s Bone
Winter’s Bone
Debra Granik | 2010
Not every coming-of-age story is a heartwarming memory to fondly reminisce about. Winter’s Bone shows the unsightly details of that experience for someone whose childhood and early teen years were neither carefree nor particularly happy. Ree Dolly, played by Jennifer Lawrence, has to find her father or prove him dead so that she can stay in the family house together with her mentally ill mother and two younger siblings she takes care of. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that Ree’s father was involved in manufacturing meth, and prior to his disappearance was going to inform the police on other meth cookers. Critics were unanimous in their positive assessment of how film director Granik handled a gritty subject, as well as Lawrence’s performance.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Something’s Gotta Give
Something’s Gotta Give
Nancy Meyers | 2003
The idea that love knows no age may seem like just romantic nonsense, but the protagonists of Something’s Gotta Give prove that it is, in fact, true. Harry, a man in his 60s, only dates younger women, and it’s never anything serious for him. One day, he suffers a heart attack under the roof of his younger girlfriend’s mother, Erica, and is forced to stay with her for longer than he expected. Both well-established in life and with completely different characters, their cohabitation is a very awkward experience at first, but soon Harry and Erica grow fond of each other and gradually develop a relationship. They find out that it takes some time and lots of courage to break old habits and open up to new happiness.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Monster
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Across The Universe
Across The Universe
Julie Taymor | 2007
If the first thing that comes to mind when you hear this title is an immortal song by The Beatles, you are absolutely right. Filmmaker Julie Taymor and her co-authors based the story of this musical romantic drama on the 1969 song of the British rock band, alongside their other compositions. A young man from Liverpool, Jude, sets out on a journey to find his biological father in the US. Upon finding him, their relationship doesn’t work particularly well, however Jude meets some new friends and develops a romantic relationship with Lucy. Based in the 1960s, Across The Universe combines the love story of Jude and Lucy with real-life events from the time, including student riots and civil unrest.
Image source: amazon.com
#12 American Psycho
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Yentl
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Mudbound
Image source: netflix.com
#15 Boy’s Don’t Cry
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Fast Times At Ridgemont High
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Little Women
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Lady Bird
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Me And You And Everyone We Know
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Daughters Of The Dust
Image source: amazon.com
#21 A League Of Their Own
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Big
Image source: amazon.com
#23 The Piano
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Blow The Man Down
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Desperately Seeking Susan
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Lost In Translation
Image source: amazon.com
#27 The Farawell
Image source: amazon.com
#28 A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Pick Of The Litter
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Trophy
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Queen Of Katwe
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Mustang
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Blackfish
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Sleepless In Seattle
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Cléo From 5 To 7
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai Du Commerce
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Beau Travail
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Daisies
Image source: amazon.com
#41 The Life And Times Of Hank Greenberg
Image source: amazon.com
#42 The Taste Of Others
Image source: amazon.com
#43 The Gleaners And I
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Monsoon Wedding
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Promises
Image source: amazon.com
#46 American Splendor
Image source: amazon.com
#47 The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Image source: imdb.com
#48 The Story Of The Weeping Camel
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Control Room
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Born Into Brothels
Image source: amazon.com
Follow Us