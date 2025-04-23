I Take Photos Of Old Dogs To Show How Special A Friendship With A Dog Can Be

My project Family Dog shows the beauty in the relationship developed throughout the years with a dog. I want to show that dogs have their own personality, story, and how beautiful all of this is.
No puppies involved because I believe that older dogs reflect better what is special about owning a dog.
Frank
Frank’s story for the first 11 years of his life is a mystery. All we know is that he was picked up by animal control as a stray and was never claimed. Adopting him has been beyond a privilege, and we couldn’t think of a better companion for our other senior dog and 2 cats. He spends his days enjoying every minute that us humans take for granted. Everyone is a potential new best friend for Frank – he loves all creatures, whether they are two-legged or four-legged. He might be a senior dog but his heart and spirit are that of a puppy, and they inspire everyone that meets him.
Charlie
Charlie is a crazy boxer. She likes to run around in the garden with her cousin Zelda. She loves eating cheese or anything else you might give her. She has a really big heart and doesn’t mind boxing you to get what she wants.
Zelda
Zelda, the yappy Pomeranian. She’s a sweet heart but will yap at you in the street. She feels like she owns everything outside the car and you should not be there. She doesn’t like many other dogs except for her cousin Charlie, the boxer. She is always there to cheer you up or sit on your lap in the front seat of the car.
Peyton
Waldo
My name is Waldo, I am 6 years old and I can be pretty shy. My previous owners wanted to make a show dog out of me but I do not like the lime light. I prefer to be the centre of attention at my home instead! I am nervous around other dogs most of the time, but once I warm up I can be very friendly. I love to snuggle with my brothers and the cats and my favourite place to sleep is curled up right under my mommy’s neck.
Julius
Julius is more than just a pet. She’s a friend, companion and confidant. I never thought this furry little animal could teach me so much about love, compassion and empathy. She sticks by me when I’m sad, keeps me company when I’m lonely. We run together when we’re energized. I can’t think of another being whom I so enjoy hiking, sitting around, or just staring at a view with.
Suni
Hi, my name is Suni. I may be 10 years old but I still believe I’m a puppy. I was raised by cats and so every time I get to meet a new friend, I get excited. I love belly rubs and long walks in the evening, unless it rains or snows, then I’d rather stay inside. I love giving kisses and sleeping behind my owners’ backs while they sit.
Snoopy
Fuzz
My name is Fuzz and I am 10 years young! I love to bark at squirrels, destroy squeaky toys and play with my brothers and sisters. I love the outdoors no matter what the weather and my mommy can never keep me clean because I play so rough! More than anything, I love giving kisses and getting belly rubs and snuggles.
Jack
