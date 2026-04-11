Summer Walker: Bio And Career Highlights

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Summer Walker: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Summer Walker

April 11, 1996

Atlanta, Georgia, US

29 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Summer Walker?

Summer Marjani Walker is an American singer and songwriter known for her vulnerable, emotionally raw R&B style. Her music often explores themes of love, doubt, and womanhood with a distinctive vocal delivery.

She gained significant public attention with her 2018 debut mixtape Last Day of Summer. The lead single “Girls Need Love” later spawned a popular remix featuring Drake, marking her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Early Life and Education

Raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Summer Marjani Walker grew up with a British father and an American mother, who later divorced. Before her music career, she operated a small cleaning business.

She largely taught herself to play guitar by watching online tutorials, a skill she developed while attending North Springs High School. This early musical exploration laid the groundwork for her eventual breakout in the R&B scene.

Notable Relationships

A series of public relationships has marked Summer Marjani Walker’s personal life. She previously dated record producer London on da Track, with their relationship often making headlines.

Walker has a daughter with London on da Track, and later welcomed twin sons with rapper Lvrd Pharoh, with whom she co-parents. She was romantically linked to rapper Rico Recklezz in 2024, but they separated in 2025.

Career Highlights

Summer Marjani Walker’s breakthrough came with her debut studio album, Over It, released in 2019. The album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and secured triple platinum certification, breaking streaming records for a female R&B artist.

Following this success, her second album, Still Over It (2021), debuted atop the Billboard 200, setting new records for most streams in a single day by a female artist on Apple Music. Her 2025 album, Finally Over It, completed a trilogy of successful projects.

To date, Walker has collected a Billboard Music Award, three Soul Train Music Awards, and four Grammy Award nominations, cementing her as a significant voice in contemporary R&B.

Signature Quote

“You don’t have to guess if something is love. Love is shown through actions. Stop making excuses for people who don’t show up for you.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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