60YO Refuses To Wash Hands After Bathroom, ‘Cleans’ Them On Woman With OCD

Some people never grow up, do they? They hit their 30s, 40s, or even 60s, and still react to life’s inconveniences like a toddler denied ice cream. Whether it’s throwing passive-aggressive tantrums, or just flat-out refusing to grow up, dealing with these individuals can feel like babysitting an adult-sized child.
That’s exactly what happened to one Redditor who found herself on the receiving end of an incredibly childish prank from a 60-year-old family member, when he decided her OCD was a joke, wiping his unwashed hands on her after using the bathroom. And yes, I said 60, as in old enough to know better.
Growing old is supposed to bring wisdom, not toddler-level jokes and questionable hygiene
One woman who has struggled with germ-related OCD since childhood is forced to educate her 60-year-old “uncle” when he wipes his unwashed hands on her after using the bathroom
The man comes out of the bathroom without washing his hands, so the woman playfully tells him to clean up, which he does
The second time the man uses the bathroom without washing his hands, he wipes himself on the woman as a joke, triggering her OCD
The woman confronts her family member about his behavior, letting him know it’s inappropriate, upsetting and disturbing
The OP (original poster) is a 23-year-old woman who has been dealing with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) since childhood, specifically contamination-related OCD, meaning germs aren’t just a mild inconvenience to her—they’re a major source of anxiety. She’s spent years in therapy, put in the hard work, and even went the extra mile to educate her family about her condition.
You’d think that after all that, the least they could do is not go out of their way to trigger her. But alas, common sense and maturity were evidently taking the day off. Especially for the family member in question, “Uncle Hygiene,” who’s also the OP’s housemate. When our guy casually strolled out of the bathroom without washing his hands, the OP playfully teased him into washing up. He complied, they laughed, and all was well in the land of hand soap.
But Uncle Hygiene, perhaps feeling personally attacked by the radical notion of post-bathroom cleanliness, decided he wasn’t done with this conversation. A few hours later, he emerged from the bathroom once again, hands as dry, and possibly germ-infested, as ever. But this time, instead of just going back and doing the reasonable thing, he doubled down on the grossness, wiping his hands on the OP’s sweatshirt and pants.
The very horrified OP ran to change, because, well, ew. After collecting herself, she confronted him about how completely inappropriate his behavior was. She calmly explained why smearing unwashed hands on someone else (OCD or not) is not the quirky little joke he seemed to think it was. Uncle Hygiene begrudgingly apologized but acted like the OP was being dramatic.
To find out more about OCD, Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Jan Weiner, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist, for some comments. She told us that obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a mental health condition marked by persistent, intrusive thoughts (known as obsessions) and repetitive behaviors (compulsions) that individuals feel compelled to perform.
These obsessions and compulsions often lead to significant anxiety and difficulty controlling them, which can interfere with daily activities. And, unlike simple preferences or habits, OCD is distressing and disruptive.
We wanted to know how OCD impacts someone’s daily life. Dr. Weiner explained that OCD can have a profound effect on daily life, often leading to significant stress and frustration. Individuals with OCD may spend hours on rituals like checking or washing, making simple tasks take longer, and they may avoid certain triggers, like places or people, that provoke their obsessions.
We asked Dr. Weiner why some people struggle to take mental health conditions like OCD seriously. She told us that there are several reasons for this, including misconceptions, media portrayals, and lack of awareness.
Movies and TV shows often depict OCD in an exaggerated or humorous light, reducing its severity. The casual use of the term “OCD” by people describing their own minor preferences trivializes the condition, making it seem like a personality quirk rather than a serious disorder.
We wanted to know what impact dismissive or mocking behavior from family members can have on someone with OCD. Weiner explained that mocking or dismissing someone with OCD can increase feelings of shame and isolation, as individuals with OCD may already feel embarrassed about their condition. Being ridiculed can lead them to withdraw from social situations and feel invalidated, making it harder for them to seek help.
It can also worsen symptoms, as stress and anxiety are key triggers for OCD, and ridicule can increase both, leading to more intense compulsions. Mockery can also discourage individuals from seeking therapy or medication, prolonging their suffering. Lastly, such behavior can cause emotional pain and low self-esteem and reinforce feelings of worthlessness, potentially contributing to depression.
At the end of the day, if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that washing your hands after using the bathroom isn’t an optional life skill; it’s basic human decency.
Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not the jerk as the man’s behavior is just disgusting, OCD or not
