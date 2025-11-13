30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Many weird facts sound so strange that everyone thinks they are fake. However, sometimes, our limited knowledge makes us doubt things that are completely real. Take, for instance, the incredible fact that children are born without kneecaps, and they don’t develop them until they turn three years old. Sounds made up, right? Or the interesting choice of Scots’ national animal, which is a unicorn? Or the cool fact that moose are great swimmers? Hard to believe, but all of these interesting things are completely true!
If you enjoy strange and sometimes even fake-sounding things to know scroll below to read the list, we here at Bored Panda prepared for you! If anything, memorizing these interesting facts is undoubtedly a fun conversation starter or just a piece of information to show off your incredible knowledge. So scroll down below, and don’t forget to tell us which random fact you found the most unbelievable!
#1 Scotland’s National Animal
Scotland’s national animal is a unicorn.
Image source: Tamba52
#2 Greenland Shark
The Greenland shark has an average lifespan of 272 years, some of them can even live as long as 500 years.
Image source: David Levy
#3 Moose Facts
Moose are excellent swimmers. They are born knowing how to swim and can swim 6 miles per hour and has the ability to keep the pace for two hours.
Image source: jeffpang
#4 The Mighty Mantis Shrimp
Mantis shrimps can punch with the force of a bullet. They have one of the fastest and the most powerful punches in nature.
Image source: Tony Shih
#5 Honey Facts
Honey never spoils. It has an excellent chemical composition which prevents organisms from living in it. So no matter how old is the honey it’s probably perfectly edible.
Image source: melz
#6 A Pub Argument
The idea of Guinness Book of Records came to Sir Hugh Beaver in the 1950’s when he had an argument in a pub about the fastest game bird in Europe. Since he couldn’t find an answer in any of the books, he decided to compile a book of facts and figures to help settle pub arguments just like the one he had.
Image source: guinnessworldrecords
#7 All The Trees On Earth
There are a lot more trees on earth than there are stars in the galaxy. NASA estimates that there could be from 100 billion to 400 billion stars in the Milky Way galaxy. The earth has more than 3 trillion trees.
Image source: oringebob
#8 Solar System
Every planet of the whole solar system can fit between the earth and the moon.
Image source: PerplexingPotato
#9 LEGO Facts
The biggest tire manufacturer in the world is Lego. The company makes more than 50% more tires than other tire manufacturers such as Bridgestone or Goodyear.
Image source: starstreak007
#10 A Group Of Ferrets
A group of ferrets is called a business.
Image source: Selbe.
#11 Cheetah Facts
Cheetahs can’t roar, instead, they make a sound very similar to the house cat.
Image source: Michael Gwyther-Jones
#12 Teeth Facts
Teeth can reattach to their roots after being knocked out if they are put back into their place.
Image source: Jacob Barss-Bailey
#13 The Cashew Tree
Cashews are collected from the bottom of cashew apple which grows on the cashew tree.
Image source: Abhishek Jacob
#14 IKEA Catalog
Ikea’s catalog is as popular as the Bible and the Koran. More than 203 million copies of the catalog are distributed around the globe.
Image source: mrapplegate
#15 Origins Of Nintendo
Nintendo was founded more than 100 years ago, in 1889. The Japanese gaming company began operating as a card game business and slowly turned into a brand we know today.
Image source: Tulikettu
#16 Source Of Fire
The lighter was invented before the match was.
Image source: Ionel POP
#17 Human Bones
Humans are born without kneecap bones, we only develop them around the age of 3.
Image source: petitshoo
#18 Penguin Facts
It may not seem like it, but penguins do have knees. The reason why they aren’t visible is that penguin’s legs are covered by dense feathers.
Image source: Ehquionest
#19 Largest Toy Distributor
McDonald’s is the largest toy distributor in the world. About 20% of McDonald’s sales involve Happy Meals, which include a toy.
Image source: Nelo Hotsuma
#20 The Weight Of Clouds
Clouds may look very lightweight but the science says otherwise. The average cumulus cloud you can see during the sunny day, weight around 500,000 kg (1.1 million pounds).
Image source: Pattys-photos
#21 Spaghetti Facts
In the Italian language, a single strand of spaghetti is called spaghetto.
Image source: mmm-yoso
#22 Human Population
Throughout the history of the world, there have been more than 108 billion people alive. Since there are more than 7 billion people alive today, it means that around 7% of those who have ever lived exist today.
Image source: jamescridland
#23 Bouncy Balls
A glass ball can bounce higher than a rubber ball of the same size.
Image source: torbakhopper
#24 Peanut Facts
While the name may suggest otherwise, peanuts are not nuts. In fact they are legumes and belong to the same plant family as lentils and beans, etc.
Image source: airpix
#25 The Last Guillotine
France legally executed the last person by guillotine in 1977, the same year Star Wars: A New Hope came out.
Image source: 20th Century Fox
#26 Rhino Horn
Rhino’s horn is made of keratin, the same protein substance that makes up the human nail.
Image source: soapbeard
#27 Baby Carrots
Baby carrots are just chopped up normal carrots.
Image source: Amancay Blank
#28 Pizza Sizes
Two 12-inch pizzas are smaller in size than one 18-inch pizza.
Image source: russellstreet
#29 Card Arrangements
There are more ways to sort a deck of cards then the amount of atoms estimated to be on earth. The standard 52-card deck has 8×10^67 possible arrangements of the cards.
Image source: Nayuki
#30 Best Restaurant
In 2018 Taco Bell was voted as the best Mexican restaurant in America.
Image source: Mike Mozart
