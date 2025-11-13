30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Many weird facts sound so strange that everyone thinks they are fake. However, sometimes, our limited knowledge makes us doubt things that are completely real. Take, for instance, the incredible fact that children are born without kneecaps, and they don’t develop them until they turn three years old. Sounds made up, right? Or the interesting choice of Scots’ national animal, which is a unicorn? Or the cool fact that moose are great swimmers? Hard to believe, but all of these interesting things are completely true!

If you enjoy strange and sometimes even fake-sounding things to know scroll below to read the list, we here at Bored Panda prepared for you! If anything, memorizing these interesting facts is undoubtedly a fun conversation starter or just a piece of information to show off your incredible knowledge. So scroll down below, and don’t forget to tell us which random fact you found the most unbelievable!

#1 Scotland’s National Animal

Scotland’s national animal is a unicorn.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: Tamba52

#2 Greenland Shark

The Greenland shark has an average lifespan of 272 years, some of them can even live as long as 500 years.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: David Levy

#3 Moose Facts

Moose are excellent swimmers. They are born knowing how to swim and can swim 6 miles per hour and has the ability to keep the pace for two hours.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: jeffpang

#4 The Mighty Mantis Shrimp

Mantis shrimps can punch with the force of a bullet. They have one of the fastest and the most powerful punches in nature.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: Tony Shih

#5 Honey Facts

Honey never spoils. It has an excellent chemical composition which prevents organisms from living in it. So no matter how old is the honey it’s probably perfectly edible.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: melz

#6 A Pub Argument

The idea of Guinness Book of Records came to Sir Hugh Beaver in the 1950’s when he had an argument in a pub about the fastest game bird in Europe. Since he couldn’t find an answer in any of the books, he decided to compile a book of facts and figures to help settle pub arguments just like the one he had.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: guinnessworldrecords

#7 All The Trees On Earth

There are a lot more trees on earth than there are stars in the galaxy. NASA estimates that there could be from 100 billion to 400 billion stars in the Milky Way galaxy. The earth has more than 3 trillion trees.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: oringebob

#8 Solar System

Every planet of the whole solar system can fit between the earth and the moon.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: PerplexingPotato

#9 LEGO Facts

The biggest tire manufacturer in the world is Lego. The company makes more than 50% more tires than other tire manufacturers such as Bridgestone or Goodyear.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: starstreak007

#10 A Group Of Ferrets

A group of ferrets is called a business.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: Selbe.

#11 Cheetah Facts

Cheetahs can’t roar, instead, they make a sound very similar to the house cat.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: Michael Gwyther-Jones

#12 Teeth Facts

Teeth can reattach to their roots after being knocked out if they are put back into their place.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: Jacob Barss-Bailey

#13 The Cashew Tree

Cashews are collected from the bottom of cashew apple which grows on the cashew tree.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: Abhishek Jacob

#14 IKEA Catalog

Ikea’s catalog is as popular as the Bible and the Koran. More than 203 million copies of the catalog are distributed around the globe.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: mrapplegate

#15 Origins Of Nintendo

Nintendo was founded more than 100 years ago, in 1889. The Japanese gaming company began operating as a card game business and slowly turned into a brand we know today.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: Tulikettu

#16 Source Of Fire

The lighter was invented before the match was.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: Ionel POP

#17 Human Bones

Humans are born without kneecap bones, we only develop them around the age of 3.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: petitshoo

#18 Penguin Facts

It may not seem like it, but penguins do have knees. The reason why they aren’t visible is that penguin’s legs are covered by dense feathers.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: Ehquionest

#19 Largest Toy Distributor

McDonald’s is the largest toy distributor in the world. About 20% of McDonald’s sales involve Happy Meals, which include a toy.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: Nelo Hotsuma

#20 The Weight Of Clouds

Clouds may look very lightweight but the science says otherwise. The average cumulus cloud you can see during the sunny day, weight around 500,000 kg (1.1 million pounds).

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: Pattys-photos

#21 Spaghetti Facts

In the Italian language, a single strand of spaghetti is called spaghetto.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: mmm-yoso

#22 Human Population

Throughout the history of the world, there have been more than 108 billion people alive. Since there are more than 7 billion people alive today, it means that around 7% of those who have ever lived exist today.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: jamescridland

#23 Bouncy Balls

A glass ball can bounce higher than a rubber ball of the same size.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: torbakhopper

#24 Peanut Facts

While the name may suggest otherwise, peanuts are not nuts. In fact they are legumes and belong to the same plant family as lentils and beans, etc.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: airpix

#25 The Last Guillotine

France legally executed the last person by guillotine in 1977, the same year Star Wars: A New Hope came out.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: 20th Century Fox

#26 Rhino Horn

Rhino’s horn is made of keratin, the same protein substance that makes up the human nail.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: soapbeard

#27 Baby Carrots

Baby carrots are just chopped up normal carrots.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: Amancay Blank

#28 Pizza Sizes

Two 12-inch pizzas are smaller in size than one 18-inch pizza.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: russellstreet

#29 Card Arrangements

There are more ways to sort a deck of cards then the amount of atoms estimated to be on earth. The standard 52-card deck has 8×10^67 possible arrangements of the cards.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: Nayuki

#30 Best Restaurant

In 2018 Taco Bell was voted as the best Mexican restaurant in America.

30 Surprising Facts That Are Actually True

Image source: Mike Mozart

