Marcus Butler: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Marcus Butler: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Marcus Butler

December 18, 1991

Shoreham-by-Sea, England

33 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Marcus Butler?

Marcus Lloyd Butler is a British model and former YouTuber, who gained significant online influence during the rise of digital media. His engaging content resonated with millions of viewers globally.

He first garnered widespread attention in 2010 with his self-titled YouTube channel, which quickly amassed a dedicated following through vlogs and collaborations; fans often refer to themselves as “Butlers.”

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Shoreham-by-Sea, England, Marcus Butler grew up alongside his two sisters, Heidi and Natasha. His early years fostered a natural inclination towards creating engaging content.

He attended Shoreham College before continuing his education at Brighton College, where he began editing sports footage and music mixes—an early sign of his burgeoning digital media career.

Notable Relationships

Currently in a long-term relationship with German model Stefanie Giesinger, Marcus Butler previously dated fellow YouTuber Niomi Smart. Their romance unfolded largely in the public eye.

Butler has no children. He and Giesinger are frequently seen together at fashion events and on social media, often sharing glimpses into their life.

Career Highlights

Marcus Butler established himself as a prominent figure in online entertainment through his highly successful YouTube channels, accumulating over 4 million subscribers across his main and secondary platforms. He often collaborated with other popular digital creators.

He further expanded his reach by publishing the autobiographical book Hello Life! in 2015, which offered insights into his journey and personal reflections. Butler also explored music, releasing the single “I’m Famous” with Conor Maynard in 2016.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Someone Starts A ‘Best Dressed Hijabi Edition’ Thread And The Photos Look Too Cool
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Wombat Thinks He’s A Dog
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Tiny Paper Bookmarks Let You Grow Charming Miniature Worlds In Your Books
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
People Are Cracking Up At These 30 Memes That Came From The TV Series “The Office”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Made Illustrations Of My Favorite TV Heroines With Washi Tape (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
How to Get Away With Murder
How to Get Away With Murder Season 2 Episode 6 Review: “Two Birds, One Millstone”
3 min read
Oct, 30, 2015