Marcus Butler: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Marcus Butler
December 18, 1991
Shoreham-by-Sea, England
33 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Marcus Butler?
Marcus Lloyd Butler is a British model and former YouTuber, who gained significant online influence during the rise of digital media. His engaging content resonated with millions of viewers globally.
He first garnered widespread attention in 2010 with his self-titled YouTube channel, which quickly amassed a dedicated following through vlogs and collaborations; fans often refer to themselves as “Butlers.”
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Shoreham-by-Sea, England, Marcus Butler grew up alongside his two sisters, Heidi and Natasha. His early years fostered a natural inclination towards creating engaging content.
He attended Shoreham College before continuing his education at Brighton College, where he began editing sports footage and music mixes—an early sign of his burgeoning digital media career.
Notable Relationships
Currently in a long-term relationship with German model Stefanie Giesinger, Marcus Butler previously dated fellow YouTuber Niomi Smart. Their romance unfolded largely in the public eye.
Butler has no children. He and Giesinger are frequently seen together at fashion events and on social media, often sharing glimpses into their life.
Career Highlights
Marcus Butler established himself as a prominent figure in online entertainment through his highly successful YouTube channels, accumulating over 4 million subscribers across his main and secondary platforms. He often collaborated with other popular digital creators.
He further expanded his reach by publishing the autobiographical book Hello Life! in 2015, which offered insights into his journey and personal reflections. Butler also explored music, releasing the single “I’m Famous” with Conor Maynard in 2016.
Follow Us