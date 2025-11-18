Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Song That Whenever You Mention It, People React With ‘What? (Closed)

My favorite is the Mini Minotaur song. LOL!
#1
Yeah, like everything….
I don’t exactly have mainsteam tastes…..
#2
ACHILLES, ACHILLES, ACHILLES COME DOWN, WON’T YOU GET UP OFF, GET UP OFF THE ROOF
#3
Mx. Sinister by I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME. When I recommend this song to people, most are like ‘what does Mx. mean’
#4
loser from hahazbins hotel
#5
Tim Curry’s cover of “I Put a Spell on You.”
#6
Enter Sandman by Metallica (I’m a millineal 😅
#7
Erlkönig by Schubert lol
#8
I have a lot of favourites to be honest since, my music taste is all over the place as in eclectic. For example, I was listening to a lot of Japanese music last year as in the iconic band Yellow Magic Orchestra.
One favourite of mine that not everybody is familiar is “Oui Oui Marie” by Chelsea Wolfe.
#9
Super Snooper by The Oceans. Because people mostly never heard of it. But it’s:
1) pure nostalgia to me (from the Terence Hill movie of the same name)
2) a really catchy disco-tune that you can’t get out of your head anymore once you’ve heard it
#10
french perfume
the green fields of france
#11
boys will be bugs by cavetown! i feel like there’s a very specific group that likes cavetown and nobody else has ever heard of him and if you do tell them about him they don’t get the appeal haha but the song just makes me very very happy and i honestly have no idea why
#12
loser from hazbins hotel
#13
I like a lot of people who don’t even have a full album yet or are just really random and not mainstream. So, with the majority of my friends being major Swifties (I don’t listen to Taylor swift often)… yeah. A few examples of this are The Paper Kites, especially Featherstone, and The Crane Wives. But my mom’s friends sometimes know what I’m talking about! Probably because I listen to the same things as her sometimes too.
#14
“We talk, together sharpening a knifeeee. Like killing partner for a lifeeeeee. We can hide the bodies on the ride homeeee” always turns some heads. Same with a song titled “brothers in a hotel bed”
Follow Us