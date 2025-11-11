Fairy Tales Come To Life In Charming Photographs By Ukrainian Photographer

by

Fancy fairies come into life in charming pictures of Ukrainian photographer from Kiev Tatyana Nevmerzhytska. Fantasy characters from fairy tales are wonderfully embodied in colorful photographs.

“Art photography attracts me with a possibility to create and control the overall process from the idea arisen in my mind to its implementation on the photographs”, says Tatyana. “I love to dream up beautiful and sometimes fantastic characters and try to compensate via photography a lack of magic in a real life”.

“Inspiration comes from various sources. Art character can be born in my head after watching the movie, reading a book, looking at paintings or simply by observing some scenes on the street. We should train our creativity and be able to find beautiful things in everyday life.”

More info: 500px

Reflection

Steampunk

Enchantress

Forest witch

Witch

Spring-girl

Alyonushka

Rose princess

Elf

***

Paper queen

Ghost

Mademoiselle

Waiting for the prince

Secret

