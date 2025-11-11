Fairy Tales Come To Life In Charming Photographs By Ukrainian Photographer

Fancy fairies come into life in charming pictures of Ukrainian photographer from Kiev Tatyana Nevmerzhytska. Fantasy characters from fairy tales are wonderfully embodied in colorful photographs.
“Art photography attracts me with a possibility to create and control the overall process from the idea arisen in my mind to its implementation on the photographs”, says Tatyana. “I love to dream up beautiful and sometimes fantastic characters and try to compensate via photography a lack of magic in a real life”.
“Inspiration comes from various sources. Art character can be born in my head after watching the movie, reading a book, looking at paintings or simply by observing some scenes on the street. We should train our creativity and be able to find beautiful things in everyday life.”
More info: 500px
Reflection
Steampunk
Enchantress
Forest witch
Witch
Spring-girl
Alyonushka
Rose princess
Elf
***
Paper queen
Ghost
Mademoiselle
Waiting for the prince
Secret
Follow Us