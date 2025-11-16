People Share 95 Old Person Things That May Reveal You’re Getting Old Too

Brace yourselves, young ones — it turns out that old people things aren’t just for older people anymore! We’re not only referring to knitting, gardening, and drinking hot tea with a wool blanket on your shoulders, though.
It may be our sedentary life or the emotional baggage of living through a pandemic, climate change, and a widespread economic collapse — but it feels like we’re getting older and tired much faster than we used to. More and more younger people are involuntarily getting their grandparents’ small habits and struggles. You know… like comparing generations, being lethargic, groaning every time you get up from the couch, or hurting random parts of your body while doing random things that are not supposed to hurt. It’s all part of the fun (or not so fun) of getting old!
If you’re starting to notice that you’re doing more and more cliché old people things, don’t panic — you’re not alone! According to an AskReddit post, many younger folks are getting into the elderly game, whether they like it or not. The signs of aging are creeping up on us all, so the next time you catch yourself doing something that your grandparents would do, don’t be embarrassed — embrace it! After all, old people’s habits could be the new cool, and there’s nothing wrong with being a trendsetter. Ready to find out if you have already joined the ranks of the cool old folks? These are signs you’re getting old, and you better not be ashamed of them!
#1
“Get excited when weekend plans fall through and I get to stay home and watch movies instead.”
Image source: drayd38
#2
“Whenever I hear loud cars or noises outside I pull open the blinds and stare angrily. I’m 33.”
Image source: RobboBanano
#3
“I’m part of a quiz team of 50-60 years old men called “The Old Gits” that does pub quizzes in a golfing pub. I am a 25 years old woman and probably the youngest in that pub by about 20 years. 90% of the questions are ‘before my time’ but I help out with all the gaming and youth culture questions that throw all the other teams off. I’m their secret weapon. I get to learn a lot of interesting stuff and there’s a great selection of real ales there. I love it.”
Image source: Squiral-
#4
“Constantly turn off lights in rooms that are not in use, and turn on heat only when it gets too cold. Electricity doesn’t pay for itself.”
Image source: account deleted
#5
“Sometimes, when I’m home alone, I realize I could do anything I want and nobody would know… So I take a hot bath and steep some chamomile tea. If I’m feeling frisky and want to spice it up, I put two pairs of socks on and curl up under a blanket.”
Image source: wishbonefour
#6
“Oh, man. In the morning my neck sounds like a popcorn machine and a bowl of rice krispies had a baby, and it just crashed an airplane made of uncooked pasta into a bubble wrap factory.”
Image source: Code_3_Cheeseburger
#7
“I walk a bit wonky after sitting for a while. Every time I get up from my desk at work to go somewhere, it takes me several steps to be able to walk correctly as my muscles warm up.”
Image source: luckysevensampson
#8
“The other day referred to someone’s music as just noise. It immediately aged me by another 30 years.”
Image source: LadyMatey
#9
“I have a downstairs neighbor that likes to throw ragers on the weekends. If they go on too late, I go down in my jammies and tell them to pipe down because I typically wake up at 5:30 am, even on the weekends. He’s in his late 50s. I’m 33.”
Image source: Chris McNeill
#10
“Watch TV with subtitles on.”
Image source: Big Daddy
#11
“I actually always have a bag of Werther’s hard candy in my car. Also, I’m kinda terrible with computers. I’m 27 but my friends call me an undercooked grandpa.”
Image source: Code_3_Cheeseburger
#12
“I eat old people’s food, drive like an old lady, prefer iced tea over soda, my taste in music favors older tunes, I sew, I bake from scratch, I bitch about how we got less snow days, I watch documentaries and game shows. Pretty sure the only thing I’m missing is velcro shoes. I’m a 26 year old male.”
Image source: i_forgot_wha
#13
Wife: Hey, lift the end of the couch so I can vacuum under it?
Me: Sure.
Congratulations you are now crippled.
Image source: reddit.com
#14
“Groan every time I get up from sitting.”
Image source: account deleted
#15
“I once injured my ankle while I was lying on the couch. I was 32. Kids, don’t laugh, it’ll happen to you eventually.”
Image source: brian_sahn
#16
“Save every plastic grocery bag for later use.”
Image source: larniebarney
#17
“Notices a car parked in front of my house.”
Image source: katiem82
#18
“Meeting’s at 10, should only be a 15-minute drive for you.”
“I’ll leave at 8:45.”
Image source: AffinityGauntlet
#19
“Get excited about good cleaning products, being happy about being in bed by 9 pm, driving more passively, waving at random people, admiring small children. Jesus, the list goes on and I’m 27.”
Image source: CharlieMasonMichael
#20
“I have my mind focused on getting something done and I’m walking towards the place I’m gonna do it and when I get there I forget why I’m there.”
Image source: Germand0
#21
“I’ve started standing at my front window with a cup of coffee and scowling at the squirrels digging up my flower beds. My transformation into my father is complete.”
Image source: maggiecat4
#22
“I just bought another pair of the same exact shoes.”
Image source: reddit.com
#23
“I go to sleep feeling great and wake up with some body part in pain.”
Image source: 13Ergophobia
#24
“Forget that I told someone something and immediately try to tell them it again only like two days later. Then they tell me I told them already and I go, ‘Oh dear, I’m sorry!’ And then I repeat in an endless cycle.”
Image source: Eowyn Jade
#25
“I’m only 30, and I’m way too suspicious of teenagers. A few groups of kids cut through the parking lot of my apartment complex in the mornings to get to school, and I’ll just peek through my blinds with squinted angry eyes and sip my coffee while muttering to myself, assuming that these kids are up to no good. There’s no reason for me to do this but it’s basically a part of my morning routine, now. Oh, and I frequently sneezefart.”
Image source: timorwhatever
#26
“I wash out Ziplock bags (except ones that had meat in them) so that I can reuse them. And I’ve recently become obsessed with clearance racks and will purchase things ‘because it’s a good buy!’ I am slowly becoming my 86 years old grandmother.”
Image source: account deleted
#27
“I love to tell and retell long-winded, boring stories that go nowhere or takes me forever to get to the point.”
Image source: llcucf80
#28
“I type on my phone with my fingers instead of my thumbs, which all my friends say is what old people do. Plus I threw out my back while taking out the trash not too long ago.”
Image source: ReeceJonOsborne
#29
“Get a paper ticket at the airport. Had a phone that died randomly and now won’t go thru without a paper ticket.”
Image source: tc0n4
#30
“I like naps and sweaters.”
Image source: TW1971
#31
“Go to bed at 8 pm and get up at 4 am. Eat dinner early.”
Image source: tabby197
#32
“Hold my phone in left hand and scroll with the right index finger.”
Image source: Attarker
#33
“I never use self-checkout.”
Image source: McLurkleton
#34
“I pretty recently threw out my back while putting on socks.”
Image source: anamorphism
#35
“Wear earplugs to concerts. I’m not self-conscious about it before people come to my defense saying ‘that’s actually good to protect your hearing.’ True but at 27 I still feel like a geezer at festivals looking like everything’s too loud and not as good as back in my day.”
Image source: DreadedWheats
#36
“I still have a landline phone. Does that count?”
Image source: 8wdude8
#37
“I yelled at children for being too loud outside of my house. I’m one step away from telling them to get off my lawn.”
Image source: CapableImportance
#38
“I recently jumped up and down once when I got some really good news, and I could hardly walk for several days because it hurt my knee.”
Image source: account deleted
#39
“I say ‘back in my day’ and it’s not always ironic. Also, my right knee creaks every time I climb stairs.
Image source: november_day
#40
“Yes. I’ll strain my neck from turning my head too fast to check my blind spot.”
Image source: theoptionexplicit
#41
“More and more as I get older, I need to ‘rest my eyes’ for a bit. Won’t be long till I just turn that into full-blown naps.”
Image source: VictorBlimpmuscle
#42
“I put up bird feeders and I like to watch them from the window.”
Image source: too__legit
#43
“Comparing different generations and saying mine is better.”
Image source: cokecane420
#44
“I cross stitch. Would much rather do that than go out!”
Image source: alannah_rose
#45
“Wake up before 7 am every day. I have no reason to be up early on weekends, but still find myself having my morning coffee alone. At 6:30.”
Image source: MRoDustin
#46
“Granola for me. Gotta eat that fiber so I can keep pooping. You can never take pooping for granted!”
Image source: Antebios
#47
“Yell at the TV while the news is on.”
Image source: jayraft
#48
“I buy pants/slacks with elastized fabric. Especially the waist.”
Image source: dycentra
#49
“I keep giving dirty looks to teens and often tell them that 1990s rap was better.”
Image source: Cheeriomartinez
#50
“Buy things at thrift stores and give them to friends because I thought they’d like them.”
Image source: tripodal-wondercat
#51
“It’s so nice to have a FULL Saturday though rather than one where you sleep until 10 am and wake up hungover and useless.”
Image source: yeahsureYnot
#52
“Was at a grime-type party in a Squatter house, and saw a girl sitting on the floor looking sad. I went over there and gave her a Werther’s original from my purse and told her to chin up.”
Image source: WilmaVilma
#53
“I sneezed and threw out my back.”
Image source: account deleted
#54
“The only things I watch on television are people fixing and selling houses and people making tasty food.”
Image source: 27Pianos
#55
“I like to call rather than text.”
Image source: Nostalien
#56
“I complain about things getting automated but to me, they seem to be getting more clunky and over-complicated.
Image source: MvpMaya_
#57
“My dad types with two fingers. He genuinely thinks he is pretty good at typing.”
Image source: PurlToo
#58
“I’m 30 and feel behind on computer stuff. Recently some friends said that MySpace was their intro to coding. I missed that. How do I catch up? Also, ‘Werthers’ are addictive. 64 yo coworker agrees.”
Image source: snailwhale14
#59
“My partner and I lay on opposite ends of the couch like the grandparents from ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.'”
Image source: xbxm
#60
“I use a shoe horn to put on my boots. It’s great! I got a small one for home and a nice long one for work. Takes no effort to get outside.”
Image source: Docstonge
#61
“Moan, moan, moan. About everything. But especially kids today. I’m 30.”
Image source: sunshineandhail
#62
“I now like soup. I used to think it was boring or something; now it’s just right because I don’t eat as much (think senior menu portions.)
Image source: crazykitty123
#63
“Going to the airport at least 6 hours early.”
Image source: halouissienate
#64
“Go to bed early on a Saturday.”
Image source: bjh182
#65
“I love playing Bingo!”
Image source: chloevst
#66
“What did I eat for breakfast today? No clue!”
Image source: BallsofSt33I
#67
“Take Ibuprofen like candy, and barely don’t eat candy anymore because of my blood sugar.”
Image source: mystical_ninja
#68
“Crochet.”
Image source: mack and cheese queen
#69
“Sometimes the first I learn about new memes are when the news organizations start reporting on them.”
Image source: hypo-osmotic
#70
“I can’t wait to watch the news. While I’m watching the news, I constantly say ‘shh shh’ when one is talking or making any noise. My grandpa used to do the same thing and I used to be so confused. I guess I still am confused.”
Image source: Algeneral313
#71
“Keep old yogurt containers like a psychopath.”
Image source: FilbyDilf
#72
“I like to stare judgingly at people that walk by my house through my kitchen blinds.”
Image source: DaJeeper
#73
“Complain about modern music.”
Image source: Miaou, je suis un chat
#74
“I think about my lawn a lot. Like, a lot.”
Image source: Chickens1
#75
“I hang out in bed and talk to my cat from about 5:30 to 7:30 every morning. I try to force myself back to sleep but it never works.”
Image source: CrashDownZer0
#76
“Call everyone everywhere ‘honey’ and ‘darling.'”
Image source: Eowyn Jade
#77
“Take at least four pills a day. Fish oil, glucosamine, D3 and melatonin. Sometimes throw in Ibuprofen.”
Image source: Av_navy20160606
#78
“I’ve been to a shopping mall before all the stores were open, so I just walked laps around the mall until they opened.”
Image source: account deleted
#79
“We go to the monthly Stonemasons breakfast in my town. My husband and I are the youngest people there without kids by at least 30 years, but it’s a solid breakfast buffet and only $10/pp.”
Image source: tosaraider
#80
“I crochet hats for everyone I know.”
Image source: pizzabeagle
#81
“I wear suspenders, smoke a pipe and yell at young people.”
Image source: Lostyogi
#82
“Drink ‘good night’ tea at night.”
Image source: CroissantSalad
#83
“Nightly routine: comfy pajamas glass of Bourbon. It’s like…the best ending to a day, and I look forward to it all day.”
Image source: stay_fr0sty
#84
“Eat raisin bran.”
Image source: killlakam
#85
“I’m constantly misplacing my glasses. I love wearing cardigans, especially if they have pockets. The only sports I follow are boxing and horseracing.”
Image source: -eDgAR-
#86
“I pulled a packet of stevia out of my purse and my husband said that’s the oldest thing he’s seen me do.”
Image source: LighthousesForev4
#87
“Husband and I just ordered a sleep number bed and we’re in our early 30s…”
Image source: grevans1429
#88
“I started to whistle a lot.”
Image source: beric_64
#89
“Prepare my taxes with pen and paper.”
Image source: Gibbs-
#90
“Have hot tea after work.”
Image source: boozymctits
#91
“When I shave, I use a straight razor and classic shaving soap. It gets my shave closer and makes my skin smoother than popular methods.”
Image source: Bails6923
#92
“Don’t do as I do, do as I say” – I find myself turning into my dad from time to time.
Image source: ThrindellOblinity
#93
“I polish my shoes.”
Image source: GreenSeaJelly
#94
“I sprout mung beans on a damp paper towel in my desk drawer. Very nutritious, but they smell like death.”
Image source: jimmynolife
#95
“Yoga. Definitely yoga. I couldn’t move properly now if I don’t do yoga for a week. Everything. Aches.
Image source: nofailending
