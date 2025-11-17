Folks Online Are Losing Their Patience Explaining These 40 Things Over And Over Again

Have you ever had that moment when someone asks you a question you’ve already heard a million minus one times? And, finally, it’s time to give that million-th answer and you don’t feel like the day’s lucky winner at all?
Well, this list is just for you, because people have gathered to talk about all of the questions that make them roll their eyes and that they’re fed up with answering by this point.
#1
Just because you don’t understand science, doesn’t make it not true.
#2
That “freedom of speech” doesn’t mean you get to say what you want, whenever you want, in whatever forum you want, without consequence.
#3
Depression is not “just being sad”, and depression does not equal weakness. F*****g tired of battling this stigma.
#4
That I’m not lonely or sad, I just like to spend time by myself.
#5
Just because someone is poor doesn’t mean they want *your* money.
Just because someone is poor doesn’t mean they deserve to be abused.
Just because someone is poor doesn’t mean they’re not worthy of help.
#6
That AI-generated content needs to be regulated now, it’s already getting out of hand
#7
Why you should care about your fellow human beings.
That “nobody wants to work!” is only half correct – nobody wants to work 60 hours a week for poverty wages just so they can afford to live.
#8
Women’s vaginas don’t get permanently stretched out because they have had multiple sexual partners. Absolutely sick of explaining female anatomy to idiots who spread that nonsense.
#9
The world is round, you simple minded f**k
#10
Just because something offends you doesn’t mean it’s gotta go.
#11
That when I say I’m not ever having children, that I’m not ever having children. Not that it’s an opportunity to tell me how/why/when I’ll change my mind.
#12
Just because you don’t see what harm your actions cause others doesn’t mean there’s no harm done.
#13
I am not a recovering alcoholic, I just don’t enjoy alcohol 😀
#14
Any type of diet, plants, or hocus pocus voodoo isn’t going to cure my cancer. It’s a chromosome switch so unless they can switch my chromosomes back into the right places, it’s not happening!
#15
I’m bipolar.
To people that naively tell me “everyone is a little bit bipolar”
*Long drawn out sigh*
No, no. I can assure you, they are not.
#16
Correlation doesn’t equal causation.
#17
That being deaf really means, I can’t hear you at all. All the shouting doesn’t help me to hear you.
#18
That just because im a woman does not mean I have to have kids or that I even good with them.
#19
That rebooting a computer actually fixes most f*****g problems. We can also check when the last time you rebooted so stop f*****g lying to me Kathy!!!!
#20
just because someone say something you dont like or disagrees with you isnt gaslighting
#21
Having the right of way doesn’t exempt you from responsibility. Just walking (or pulling) out into traffic and expecting everybody to see you, perceive you, and be able to stop in time is a good way to get hit by a bus.
Are you in the right? Yes.
Does it always matter? No. Physics will always win.
#22
Poor people are not poor because they want to be poor
#23
That just because I’m Black does not mean that I’m an expert/ the go-to guy on all things African-American.
Seriously.
Along those lines – I can like a woman who’s not Black because of qualities she has that have nothing to do with her skin color/ethnic background, or not like a Black woman because of the same things. If she’s from Mumbai and would actually listen to me argue with someone why Professor X could use his mental blasts to take out a Mark II Sentinel and get me another beer instead of head for the door… why does it matter what her hair color is or where her people are from? She likes me enough to put up with my BS. Why should I look for someone that YOU think I should be with to make YOU happy with ‘who should be with whom’?
Just saying…
#24
That most recycling ends up in the landfill.
You are not being environmentally friendly just because you recycle. Reducing and reusing are much, much better for the environment. Recycling is the last resort, only one small step up from garbage.
#25
The fact that medical facts will always change over time. Specifically with pregnancy. I’m tired of explaining to friends and family members that me drinking coffee or having caffeine won’t [end] my baby, or me lifting something heavier than 25pounds won’t kill me or my child.
It’s simply annoying to literally be pregnant, be actively going through an experience with new medication and be getting updated facts, and have people who gave birth for the last time 15+ years ago tell me I’m a bad mother for doing things my doctor has said is perfectly fine.
#26
We do NOT ***” only use10% of our brain.”***
If you only used 10% of your brain, you’d be dead.
#27
I am in IT. That does not mean I can single handedly make a game or large scale software. At the same time I also cannot hack the pentagon or “release” encrypted files from another hacker.
Also side note, while I was reinstalling windows for you, I did not break your toaster and radio on opposite sides of the house, and have no idea how to repair them or your microwave.
K thanks bye
#28
The vast majority of religious believers cringe just has hard as you do and wish the loud extremist minority would go away and shut up just like you.
Edit Ads:
It’s a shame that so many people assume first which religion and second that these discussions don’t already take place within the communities of these religions. They do.
The difference is, neither side is smart enough to realize that screaming your belief into the others face will never actually work – it only makes you the savage you think you are disagreeing with.
And this all sucks that I have to edit a larger piece into this because people still want to assume the worst and shout their beliefs into another’s face.
#29
That I enjoy going to the movie theater by myself 😂especially if it’s a film I’m looking forward to seeing, and I don’t have to wait for anyone else to come with me
#30
The difference between race, ethnicity, & Nationality
#31
Juice in a rare steak is not blood.
#32
I’m in my early 30s. I work with a lot of younger people. Mostly 18-23 year olds.
No you’re not going to get rich off crypto.
No you’re not going to get rich off meme stocks.
Yes 16% interest rate on a car loan is terrible, and buying a brand new Dodge Challenger at 19 years old is not the smartest idea. You complained about tanking up your Toyota Camry the other day. Come on now.
#33
Losing weight is easier if you watch your diet and count your calories vs busting your a*s at the gym everyday.
#34
The difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
#35
Hair doesn’t grow back thicker after you shave it off.
#36
Nobody needs your permission to record/photograph you in public. I used to be a security guard, and the amount of people who think this is astonishing.
No, you don’t need a release form for that, you can’t sue them if they “put you on YouTube,” etc. You have no expectation of privacy in public spaces.
****Edit to clarify. I’m talking about the USA. Laws are different in other countries.
#37
As a speech and language therapist, I am responsible for somebody’s safe swallow to prevent aspiration pneumonia or choking. There is more to my profession than teaching a child to stop stuttering.
#38
Flossing is associated with healthy teeth and gums.
#39
Going up a tax bracket doesn’t result in a pay cut.
#40
That it’s perfectly legal to walk around carrying an axe, even in the middle of the night.
