Woman Goes On A Deep-Dive Stalk On Facebook Not Knowing She’s About To Be Exposed By A Glitch

If you’ve been on Facebook long enough, you probably know that no matter how many best-of-the-best computer whizzes keep it intact, some things ought to go wrong eventually.
Facebook’s newest whoopsie saw the app auto-send friend requests to any profiles people had viewed. As @kimmysnail, a TikToker, shared in her recent video, “Facebook absolutely slaughtered me for snooping.” After realizing that all of the people she stalked in the last 48 hours had received a friend request from her, she was mortified. And while Facebook did apologize for the mishap, the damage had already been done. As another victim in the same shoes as @kimmysnail accurately remarked: “That’s it, guys. See you in another life.”
After a solid night of stalking fellow Facebook users, this TikToker noticed that every single one of them got a friend request from her
Image credits: kimmysnail
“Two nights ago, Facebook absolutely slaughtered me for snooping, not minding my own business. Facebook came for me, came for everyone”
“If you were two nights ago, looking at profiles that you shouldn’t have looked at, you’re in the same position as me where it added every single profile. I went on one of the biggest deep-dive stalks I’ve been on for ages, and I added 36 people. I added my ex-boyfriend from 10 years ago, I added his wife. I added my eighth-grade science teacher.”
Image credits: Brett Jordan ( not the actual photo)
“I added friends of my boyfriend, their girlfriends who I’ve never met. I’ve never even met his friends. We’re quite new in this relationship, so to do that is really f***ing weird. And now they’re gonna think of me… they’re gonna know that I stalk them, that I stalk them. Oh, God!”
Image credits: Austin Distel (not the actual photo)
“Anyway, if you’ve done this too and you’re wondering who the f*** did it add, who knows that I stalk them, you can find out. You go to the web Facebook, then you go to Friends, then you go to Friend Requests, there’s an option that says See Friend, says See Friend Requests, or something along those lines. So you can actually see who you’ve added and cancel them all. It doesn’t make it any better, but at least you can cancel them all and try and move on.”
Image credits: kimmysnail
This ‘Nosy Nancy’ went to TikTok to explain how mortified she felt after realizing the social media giant’s blunder
That social media giants, like Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, occasionally slip up, is nothing new, however. A couple of years ago, Facebook’s bug exposed anonymous admins of pages, allowing anyone to easily reveal which accounts posted to Facebook pages — including celebrities and politicians — for several hours. Random posts on celebrities’ pages was a doozy of a glitch, too.
In 2018, Instagram users encountered a puzzling glitch that resulted in the appearance of bars over their images, giving them the impression of being distorted by a scrambled VHS tape or an unusual filter. Imagine going for a casual Insta feed check after midnight and seeing this… Jeepers creepers! A couple of my colleagues at Bored Panda actually thought that their phones were acting all weird. But that’s nothing when compared to Facebook’s newest whoopsie which left @kimmysnail and other unlucky snoopers wanting to bury their heads in the sand.
Of course, people at Facebook were quick to patch up the issue and apologize to the poor souls who couldn’t be any more embarrassed about this: “We’re notifying people about a recent update to the Facebook app that briefly caused Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly. We’ve stopped this from happening, and have canceled any requests that were sent because of this error. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” a Meta representative told Bored Panda in an email.
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
But this doesn’t change the fact that such slip-ups reveal just how much social media enables cyberstalking. A recent study indicated that in the US, 1-in-3 individuals confessed to engaging in online stalking of their exes or current partners. Shockingly, 8% of respondents admitted to going as far as creating new profiles solely for the purpose of monitoring their subjects on social media platforms.Sure, it’s just one of those things people do: scroll through a person’s (they fancy) pics, check out what an ex is up to. The kind of stalking most people, particularly women, it turns out, would not consider a criminal offense.
The reason why women are more likely to be Nosy Nancys, however, is kind of biological. “[…] Because mistakes made in partner choice are potentially more costly for women, who invest more in parenting compared to men, then cyberstalking may be a relatively low-risk strategy women employ to avoid making such partner choice errors,” Martin Graff, a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at the University of South Wales, wrote. Unsurprisingly, they are also more likely to be cyberstalked than men.
After witnessing the mayhem, many were happy that they skipped stalking that day. The unlucky ones, however, shared how much it Zucked
Follow Us