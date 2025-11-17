Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Traumatizing Moment Of Your Life?

It can be anything!
#1
Probably last week when because of a folly I made, my dad got mad and while my mum lectured me he kept making rude gestures and then he threw a slipper at me and I got mad so I threw it at the wall and then he tried to make me afraid by beating up the table next to me with the slipper but my reflexes were strong and I accidentally hit my dad so he threatened to hit me with the slipper and talked about how he can snap all my bones if he wanted to and my mum was screaming at him in the background. He tried to make me sleep outside the house but mum dragged me in and lectured me about making the mistake in a calm manner and my dad shouted at me and said that there’s a demon living inside me and that I’m not innocent at all.
Another could be the time I was 7 and I was being rude to mum so my dad dangled me off the balcony of our apartment which was on the fourth floor
#2
When I was twelve, my twin brother got hit by a car while biking home from school. I didn’t see him that night until eleven. Luckily, he didn’t break anything.
And no, I don’t mean the car lightly clipped him. He was fully underneath the car.
I came home from school, with no idea that this happened. Nobody was home. I was with my friend, because we walked to my house after school every day. I had to go to my neighbors house. They told me what happened.
Later, I went to another friend’s house, and stayed until eleven, when my parents came to pick me up.
#3
I hate talking about this but I’ll tell. One day I was in gym class at school and this boy named George overheard me say that I was gay, and he literally outed me in front of everyone in my class, I just wanted to die in that moment, I hated myself, but luckily I wasn’t bullied (except last year I had to deal with a kid who found out I was gay and he told me to kill myself.)
#4
Watching my mother die of cancer….
#5
On the day I turned 18, my mother kicked me to the curb. I came home to find all of my belongings boxed on the front porch. I was a good kid and was well behaved. She had recently divorced my father and since I was 18, I was legally an adult and she wasn’t required to support me.. The real reason was that her boyfriend didn’t want me around. Luckily I had a very good friend who invited me to stay in his family’s trailer. Very traumatic. Took me one year to speak to her.
#6
9/11 I watched it live on CNN and was shocked as I saw one of the towers fall live on TV and all I could think of is all of the poor people (some I actually knew) that just died at that moment.
I also have PTSD from a few things that happened in Iraq, but unfortunately, they haven’t been declassified yet, so I can’t talk about them…
#7
I was speaking with a woman who I considered a friend, telling her that I’d had a miscarriage. Her response was “Well at least you didn’t give birth to a vegetable.”
I thought I must have massively misheard, so asked to repeat what she’d said. Same words again. I hung up and have never spoken with her again.
I will never forget those words; they haunt me.
#8
Probably when I was in daycare. I was lining up at the outside place, like a playground. Being me, I was wiggling around. After almost everyone was there, some kid that actually went to my school in elementary and middle school, pushed me over. As I fell, I hit myself in the eye, yet luckily I only hit the corner. As the I was falling, the impact of my skin and the plank caused my skin to split open. I as blinded temporary. I was ran to the nurses office, waiting for my parents to arive. Soon after that, we arrived at the ER, and I had to get stitches right next to my eye.
Another thing that happened recently was when I was at my cousin’s house in Indianapolis. ( I live in Washington ) I remember playing around on this bouncy ball, hopping through their basement. Yet, it didn’t seem so fun after the incident. I fell off of it, banging my head against a pillar. I then split my skin open. Of course, my brother and cousins were quick to respond, and called for help. I then was rushed to urgent care. We arrived about 10 minutes before they closed. I had to put staples in my head, and wasn’t even able to remove them in Indianapolis! I had to fly all the way back to Washington after the trip, and get them removed. Luckily, it was quite minor and I have no major injuries at this moment.
Just remember to be careful, cause you don’t know what could happen
#9
At least once a week it repeats, my brother and one of my parents start yelling at each other and tromp around the house so I can’t escape. I wind up crawling into a corner and curling into a ball, or when my brother yells at me, same reaction.
#10
i have a few. i dont want to go into detail so it will be very generic
1) had to witness a close person to me get on an ambulance and go to the hospital. i know why they got on the ambulance. i witnessed it. i’m not gonna say it, but lets just say it was traumatizing. they’re fine now tho
2) the time i almost got ran over. my life flashed before my eyes
3) the time i almost fell of of my roof. life flashed before my eyes, again
4) the time my mom pinned me against the wall and shouted/kinda hit me for accidentally spilling lemonade on the floor.
#11
To set the scene: I was 4 and live with abusive grandparents – physically, mentally and emotionally. My parents came to “pick me up and take me home” after dinner. We’ll, dinner was almost finished and I was told to take a bath for the ride home. I got into the bathtub and then I hear their car driving down the driveway. I ran to the bathroom window crying and yelling for them to wait. My grandmother being the b***h she was came into the bathroom, smacked but wet bottom and then my face saying, now you have a reason to cry”. One of a thousand stories. I’m glad she is dead.
#12
My first memory of an abduction by what I can only figure were extraterrestrials. It really messed me up emotionally. I’m almost 40 and I’m still not over it despite it happening around the age of 6. It doesn’t help when so many people don’t believe you.
#13
I think the weeks leading up to my parent’s divorce. I’m lucky to have pretty good parents that always were looking out for me, so usually they would have arguments silently, in another room. But here they were yelling at full volume; I could hear them everywhere. It was quarantine so I was stuck in the house with them. They even involved me in a few arguments which was really scary.
Either that or I hadn’t seen my pet gerbil in a few days so I was digging through the bedding to look for him and I found half of him 😬
Pretty tame compared to the rest of y’all’s, though :P
#14
I woke up to a loud clapping sound.
