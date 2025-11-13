23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Having grown up in Australia, I sometimes take our weird and wonderful lingo for granted. Sure, every culture develops its own unique slang; I thought I had learned Spanish until I turned up in Spain to discover that people have a ‘language within a language,’ countless funny and often rude idioms and phrases that they just don’t teach you at school.

Australia is the same. You haven’t truly experienced Australia until you’ve had a chat with a random bogan in a bluey, durry in hand while smashing down a tinny in his stubbies and thongs. If you’re lucky, he might let you help yourself to the contents of his esky, chuck a snag or two on the barbie and discuss whether he reckons the pies have got a chance of winning the flag this year. (Pro tip: the pies are a bunch of sooks and sheilas, catters all the way mate).

Needless to say, when foreigners come into contact with all this nonsensical Australian slang, it can be a bit of a head-scratcher. The internet is providing tons of opportunities for a bit of cross-cultural education, and it’s always fun trying to help the uninitiated try to decode our unique way of using English words. Need proof? Scroll down below to check out some Tumblr users who were just fair dinkum stumped by it the Aussie slang, and needed an explanation. What do ya reckon? Let us know what you think in the comments!

#1 Greatest Phrase In The English Language

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: actuallybenwyatt

#2 Melting Thongs

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: jared-padaquacki

#3 Everything Is Chips

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: jpadalicki

#4 Meaning Of Mate

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: skinnyliesandbloodylines

#5 Aussie Slang

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: croatoan-the-line

#6 Trakky-Dacks

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: 15piecesofflare

#7 Australian Slang

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: seselapod

#8 Macca’s

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: runyouclevertimelord

#9 Confusing Aussie Slang

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: mrrightandmrbubble

#10 Yeah Nah

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: android18

#11 The Most Australian Sentence

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: myfriendscallmekazzy

#12 Perfect Slang Example

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: sam-loves-party-hats

#13 Australian To English Translation

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: bagelbitesofficial

#14 Have A Good One

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: notafuckingwizard

#15 Australian Time

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: orgasmic-humor

#16 Aussie Traffic Reports

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: simply-funsize

#17 Confusing Aussie Slang

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: heavenischeap

#18 Australian ‘I Love You’

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: best-text-posts

#19 Funny Aussie Slang

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: love-yourself-idol

#20 Aussie Slang

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: loathlylady

#21 Swagman

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: gojikas

#22 Heaps

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: annetagonist

#23 Sunrise Rhonda

23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English

Image source: australians-assemble

