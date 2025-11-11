Splattered-Ink Paintings Where I Turn Chaos Into Art

by

My name is Chen Yingjie aka Hua Tunan. I’m a street artist and painter and my creative techniques are traditional Chinese art and western art graffiti combination – creative splashing ink art. I explore new ways to combine Western styles with traditional Chinese methods and elements including ink painting.

More info: huatunan.com | Instagram

Color Eagle – IKEA Art Event Limited Poster 2015

Sudan

Emerald

Sumatra Tiger

Blue Dream – WildAID Manta Rays Protection Actions 2015

Wisdom Eye 2

Collaboration works with Seth Globepainter in Fengjing, Shanghai

Hunter. Bangkok, Thailand

Dragon travels around the world. Chicago, USA

Dragon Whistle. Kumamoto, Japan

Street art in Taiwan

Sketch

Patrick Penrose
