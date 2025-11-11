Splattered-Ink Paintings Where I Turn Chaos Into Art

My name is Chen Yingjie aka Hua Tunan. I’m a street artist and painter and my creative techniques are traditional Chinese art and western art graffiti combination – creative splashing ink art. I explore new ways to combine Western styles with traditional Chinese methods and elements including ink painting.
Color Eagle – IKEA Art Event Limited Poster 2015
Sudan
Emerald
Sumatra Tiger
Blue Dream – WildAID Manta Rays Protection Actions 2015
Wisdom Eye 2
Collaboration works with Seth Globepainter in Fengjing, Shanghai
Hunter. Bangkok, Thailand
Dragon travels around the world. Chicago, USA
Dragon Whistle. Kumamoto, Japan
Street art in Taiwan
Sketch
