30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

by

Ladies and gents, the time has finally come! Each year, we gather around to witness history being made with fancy, extravagant, and totally wicked outfits for a highly renowned fundraising benefit – the Met Gala. 

The theme for 2023’s event was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which, of course, paid homage to one of the fashion industry’s most revered and accomplished designers. So, buckle up and get ready to unleash your inner fashion critics! 

#1 Penélope Cruz

Image source: 21metgala

#2 Chloe Fineman

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: 21metgala

#3 Halle Bailey

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: iam_zamanii

#4 Doja Cat

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: dojacat

#5 Sora Choi

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: _olatommi

#6 Jared Letto

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: blowberryjuice

#7 Viola Davis

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: ViralMaterialz

#8 Pedro Pascal

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: etnow

#9 Cardi B

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: updatesofcardi

#10 Glenn Close

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: AwardShowUpdate

#11 Anok Yai

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: 21metgala

#12 Michaela Coel

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source:  schiaparelli

#13 David Byrne

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: fiImgal

#14 Ashley Graham

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source:  ashleygraham

#15 Elle Fanning

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: Egzeltancja

#16 Rihanna

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: iam_zamanii

#17 Brian Tyree Henry

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: 21metgala

#18 Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: 21metgala

#19 Bad Bunny

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: temiszn

#20 Janelle Monae

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: rapalert6

#21 Quannah Chasinghorse

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: 23metgala

#22 Florence Pugh

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: 21metgala

#23 Harvey Guillén

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source:  harveyguillen

#24 Lil Nas X

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: onikasdoIIie

#25 Jeremy Pope

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: since_bruno

#26 Yung Miami

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: rapalert6

#27 Karen Elson

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: notyourmalakk

#28 Burna Boy

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: iam_zamanii

#29 Kylie Jenner

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: Indie5051

#30 Kim Kardashian

30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Image source: kimkardashian

