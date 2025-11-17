30 Of The Most Beautiful, Bizarre And Extravagant Outfits From The 2023 Met Gala

Ladies and gents, the time has finally come! Each year, we gather around to witness history being made with fancy, extravagant, and totally wicked outfits for a highly renowned fundraising benefit – the Met Gala.
The theme for 2023’s event was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which, of course, paid homage to one of the fashion industry’s most revered and accomplished designers. So, buckle up and get ready to unleash your inner fashion critics!
#1 Penélope Cruz
Image source: 21metgala
#2 Chloe Fineman
Image source: 21metgala
#3 Halle Bailey
Image source: iam_zamanii
#4 Doja Cat
Image source: dojacat
#5 Sora Choi
Image source: _olatommi
#6 Jared Letto
Image source: blowberryjuice
#7 Viola Davis
Image source: ViralMaterialz
#8 Pedro Pascal
Image source: etnow
#9 Cardi B
Image source: updatesofcardi
#10 Glenn Close
Image source: AwardShowUpdate
#11 Anok Yai
Image source: 21metgala
#12 Michaela Coel
Image source: schiaparelli
#13 David Byrne
Image source: fiImgal
#14 Ashley Graham
Image source: ashleygraham
#15 Elle Fanning
Image source: Egzeltancja
#16 Rihanna
Image source: iam_zamanii
#17 Brian Tyree Henry
Image source: 21metgala
#18 Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade
Image source: 21metgala
#19 Bad Bunny
Image source: temiszn
#20 Janelle Monae
Image source: rapalert6
#21 Quannah Chasinghorse
Image source: 23metgala
#22 Florence Pugh
Image source: 21metgala
#23 Harvey Guillén
Image source: harveyguillen
#24 Lil Nas X
Image source: onikasdoIIie
#25 Jeremy Pope
Image source: since_bruno
#26 Yung Miami
Image source: rapalert6
#27 Karen Elson
Image source: notyourmalakk
#28 Burna Boy
Image source: iam_zamanii
#29 Kylie Jenner
Image source: Indie5051
#30 Kim Kardashian
Image source: kimkardashian
