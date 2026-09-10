Extraction 3 Is Finally Happening: Here’s Everything We Know

While his role as Thor turned him into a global star, it was Extraction that showcased Chris Hemsworth‘s action proficiencies the best. When the non-stop action spectacle blasted onto Netflix in the spring of 2020, it didn’t just capture the attention of action movie fans – it shattered streaming records. Arriving at a time when global audiences were confined to their homes, the relentless, gritty thriller introduced us to Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a haunted former Australian SASR operator turned black-ops mercenary.
Produced by the visionary Russo brothers, the film became an overnight phenomenon, eventually landing comfortably on Netflix’s Most Popular English Films list. Then in 2023, Extraction 2 defied the typical sequel curse by delivering something even bigger, crazier, and more complex. After a couple of years of back-and-forth teasing, Extraction 3 is officially a go picture. Not only that; we’re being treated to an explosive cinematic universe. So, let’s break it all down.
Production Is Underway: Cameras Are Rolling Down Under
On July 23, 2026, lead star Hemsworth took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the set, captioned with a simple, electrifying message: “E3 Here we go!” The image captured Hemsworth alongside co-star Idris Elba and returning director/former stuntman Sam Hargrave, confirming to fans that the team is safely back in the trenches. Unlike the first two instalments, which were predominantly filmed across Thailand, India, Prague, and Austria, the core of Extraction 3 is heading to Hemsworth’s home turf.
The production is currently based in Sydney and across the stunning New South Wales South Coast in Australia. The shoot has been described as massive in scale, with Hargrave stating that the production team is “taking our biggest swing yet”. Filming is expected to run through October 2026 before reportedly transitioning to secondary locations in Thailand and parts of Europe to finalize filming. The sheer scale of the production is staggering, with Netflix reporting that the Australian leg alone is injecting an estimated $127 million into the local economy and generating more than 450 local jobs.
The Cast and Crew: Who is Returning?
Idris Elba’s role in Extraction 2 was a surprise cameo no one saw coming. Only appearing in two scenes, his mysterious character Alcott recruits Tyler Rake at the beginning and then offers him a brand new mission at the end in exchange for freedom. It is believed this time around Elba’s role will be more substantial, particularly as he has been on set since day one of shooting.
Hemsworth will also reunite with Golshifteh Farahani, who is set to return as Nik Khan, a fierce mercenary, strategic partner, and loyal friend to Rake. The size of her role isn’t known, however, from the first movie to the second, Khan evolves from a tactical coordinator into a frontline warrior in the movie’s epic rooftop showdown. In terms of the team behind the lens, the creative engine features one major shakeup. Writer David Weil (Hunters, Citadel) has stepped in to pen the screenplay, taking over structural writing duties from Joe Russo.
Plot Details and the Expanding Universe
While specific plot points are being kept under tight lock and key by the bigwigs at Netflix, there’s plenty to dissect. The explosive finale of Extraction 2 offers some major clues. When Alcott spared Rake and Nik a stint in prison, it wasn’t out of the goodness of his heart. He explicitly stated that their freedom came with a hefty catch: they must take on highly dangerous missions for his enigmatic, “gnarly” boss. So, we can safely assume that Extraction 3 will directly explore this new dynamic, thrusting Rake into a massive global sandbox where the stakes are no longer just personal rescue, but international espionage.
While there is no word yet on when Extraction 3 will land on Netflix, the streaming giant is using this momentum to build a massive, interconnected Extraction Cinematic Universe. Netflix has confirmed that two separate spin-offs have already wrapped production and will likely hit our screens before the third entry drops. First up is Mercenary: An Extraction Series, an eight-episode spin-off series starring Omar Sy, following a high-stakes rescue mission in Libya. Then there’s Tygo, a standalone feature film starring South Korean icon Don Lee as a ruthless mercenary navigating a brutal Asian criminal underworld.
Before Hemsworth returns as the unstoppable Rake, he will unleash his skills in another action thriller. You can read all about it here: Chris Hemsworth’s Action Career Is About To Get Even Bigger With This Die Hard Style Thriller
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